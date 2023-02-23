99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Both UMD basketball teams find places in regional rankings

This week's second of three editions sees the UMD women in serious contention for the top seed while the UMD men have work to do to guarantee their place.

DSC_0081.JPG
Minnesota Duluth's Madelyn Granica attempts a lay-up under the basket as Augustana's Jennifer Aadland defends during the first half on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Romano Gym.
Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
February 22, 2023 09:12 PM

Both Minnesota Duluth basketball teams were ranked in the most recent NCAA Division II regional rankings released on Wednesday, but as they go to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for the last three rounds of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament, their assignments are quite different.

The UMD women are ranked No. 2 in the Central Region, though they have identical overall and in-region records, 24-3, as top-ranked Nebraska-Kearney. That means it could come down to which team goes farther in its conference tournament that gets the No. 1 seed and with it hosting duties for the eight-team Central Region tournament, which begins on March 10.

UMD, now ranked No. 9 in the national coaches' poll, meets Concordia-St. Paul in the NSIC tournament quarterfinals on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sanford Pentagon. The semifinals are Monday afternoon in Sioux Falls and championship on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Lopers still have one regular-season game left before the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association tournament begins for them on Thursday, March 2 in Kansas City.

Central Missouri and Minnesota State Mankato are also three-loss teams that could have a lot to say about where the regional tournament takes place.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the men's side, UMD is No. 7 in the region. Eight teams make it, but the Bulldogs' 20-8 record means a good week in Sioux Falls would be very helpful. No. 8 Fort Hays State also has eight losses, with Sioux Falls (17-10) and Southeastern Oklahoma (15-9) pursuing.

Also, because each conference in the region is guaranteed one bid to its tournament champion, UMD could be victimized by a "bid stealer," a team outside of the top eight winning the NSIC, MIAA or Great American Conference tournament and taking a bid away from a team higher than them in the rankings.

The fields for both tournaments will be announced on Sunday, March 5.

MORE UMD SPORTS:
college men play hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Could this be the final weekend of Bulldogs hockey at Amsoil Arena? 3 takeaways from UMD hockey this week
The UMD men are still alive for a home NCHC quarterfinal series while the Bulldogs women hope to return for the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four.
February 22, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
College
Steady offense sends UMD men's basketball into NSIC quarterfinals
February 21, 2023 09:02 PM
College
Bulldogs report: UMD playoff game moved up to Tuesday afternoon
February 19, 2023 11:50 PM
College
UMD softball handed first losses of season
February 18, 2023 10:36 PM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers’ rally falls short at Michigan State
February 22, 2023 09:16 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Maryland
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers’ woes continues in 88-70 loss at Maryland
February 22, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
100921.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
College women's hockey: Yellowjackets upended by Northland in conference tournament
February 21, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports