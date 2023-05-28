99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Beneke earns bronze in NCAA hammer throw

The junior was in her second NCAA meet.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
Today at 9:56 PM

Lily Beneke of St. Scholastica capped an elite track and field season on Saturday by earning third place in the hammer throw event at the NCAA Division III championships in Rochester, New York.

Beneke, a junior from Green Isle, Minnesota, jumped from 12th place to third in the second round of competition with a fling of 56.18 meters (184 feet, 3 inches), then bettered it by another seven inches and easily qualified for the finals.

Her last throw of the competition landed at 56.84 meters (186-5) to bolster her position, which remained third, good enough to earn All-America honors.

Beneke was the second woman in CSS history to earn All-American status in this event after two-time winner Becky Huberty (2013-14).

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
UMD's Peterson takes fourth in 1,500 meters at nationals
May 27, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Logan Cooley (6).jpg
College
Gophers' Logan Cooley tabbed national player of the year by USA Hockey
May 25, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
College hockey players and coaches in interviews
Bulldogs Hockey
NCHC announces that it is replacing Don Adam as director of officiating
May 25, 2023 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Golf guide wings.jpg
Sports
Tee off with the News Tribune's 2023 Golf Guide
May 26, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man holds photograph on steps of home.
Local
Duluth veterans remember their fallen family members
May 26, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Three young light-skinned children stand holding hands in a black-and-white photo taken circa 1945. Two girls about six years old wear thigh-length coats; a boy about four years old wears a dark suit.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Rare photos show very young Bob Dylan in northern Minnesota
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A dog is rescued from a lake by two fire department members using a personal watercraft.
Local
Duluth firefighters rescue dog who plunged 30 feet off cliff into Lake Superior
May 26, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi