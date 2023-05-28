Beneke earns bronze in NCAA hammer throw

Lily Beneke of St. Scholastica capped an elite track and field season on Saturday by earning third place in the hammer throw event at the NCAA Division III championships in Rochester, New York.

Beneke, a junior from Green Isle, Minnesota, jumped from 12th place to third in the second round of competition with a fling of 56.18 meters (184 feet, 3 inches), then bettered it by another seven inches and easily qualified for the finals.

Her last throw of the competition landed at 56.84 meters (186-5) to bolster her position, which remained third, good enough to earn All-America honors.

Beneke was the second woman in CSS history to earn All-American status in this event after two-time winner Becky Huberty (2013-14).