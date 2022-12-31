99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
Bench boost not enough for Saints men's basketball

Reserves Noah Winesett and Mohamed Washington scored in double figures.

By Staff reports
December 30, 2022 09:44 PM
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — In a duel of depth, Wisconsin-River Falls came out ahead 73-55 in a nonconference men's basketball game over St. Scholastica on Friday.

CSS got 33 points off the bench, including two scorers in double figures, but UWRF had 21 scorers and 28 bench points of its own.

UWRF slowly expanded its first-half lead to 41-27 before Noah Winesett hit a 3 for the Saints on their last possession of the half. The Falcons opened the second half on an 11-2 run to lead by 20 and put the game away.

Winesett, a Duluth East alum, paced the Saints (3-7) with 12 points off the bench. Starter Nick Carlson (South Ridge) had 11 and reserve Mohamed Washington added 10. The Saints shot only 32.7% (16-for-49) from the field and 4-of-22 (18.2%) from 3-point range.

Mason Anderson (13 points) led all scorers for UWRF, while East alum Will Van Scoy contributed nine points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Saints return to MIAC play on Wednesday vs. Augsburg.

