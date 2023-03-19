Badgers 'Jump Around' Buckeyes to seventh NCAA title

DULUTH — The Minnesota Golden Gophers came to Duluth this week with its super team of Olympians and past Patty Kazmaier Award winner, hoping to win its first NCAA title since 2016.

The Ohio State Buckeyes hit the shores of Lake Superior hoping to start a dynasty via a second-straight national championship.

Instead, it was the upstart Wisconsin Badgers bouncing on the ice and in the stands to House of Pain’s “Jump Around” on Sunday afternoon following a 1-0 victory over the Buckeyes in the NCAA championship game at Amsoil Arena before a pro-Badgers crowd that made you question what side of the border you were on.

Freshman forward Kirsten Simms, a native of Minnesota from Plymouth, scored the lone goal 13:28 into the first period while redshirt sophomore Cam Kronish — in her first seasons as the Badgers’ starting goaltender — made 31 saves.

It’s Wisconsin’s seventh NCAA championship — putting them one up on the Gophers all-time — and third national championship in four tournaments.

The Buckeyes outshot the Badgers 16-5 in the opening 20 minutes, but still trailed by a goal at the first intermission.

Junior goaltender Amanda Thiele made 21 saves for the Buckeyes, who won their first NCAA title in program history a year at Penn State with a win over Minnesota Duluth.

