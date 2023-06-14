Can anyone top Dakotah Lindwurm? Five elite women to watch in 2023 Grandma's Marathon

DULUTH — Back-to-back defending Grandma’s Marathon champion Dakotah Lindwurm will attempt to become the third woman to ever win the race three times this week, and the first to three-peat since Mary Akor in 2009.

Lindwurm, the former hockey goaltender out of Eagan, Minnesota, is the favorite again in the elite women’s field for the 47th Grandma’s Marathon, which gets underway at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday in Two Harbors. The winner is estimated to arrive at the finish line at Canal Park in Duluth around 10:10 a.m.

Akor, of the U.S., went back-to-back-to-back in 2007, 2008 and 2009, while Lorraine Moller of New Zealand was the first woman to three-peat from 1979-1981.

More Grandma's Marathon coverage

Here’s a look at the top contenders from the women’s elite field that are vying for the $10,000 first-place prize:

Five elite women to watch at 2023 Grandma’s Marathon

The Defending Champ

Dakotah Lindwurm reacts at the finish line of Grandma’s Marathon on June 18, 2022, in Duluth. Lindwurm was the top female finisher. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Dakotah Lindwurm, 28, United States

Personal record: 2:25:01 (2022 Grandma’s Marathon)

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of Lindwurm’s fastest marathon times have come at Grandma’s, with her winning time last year being the second-fastest time in Grandma’s Marathon history — 33 seconds behind Kellyn Taylor’s record of 2:24:28 set in 2018. Lindwurm, who won in 2021 in 2:29:04, became the first Minnesotan to win Grandma’s Marathon that year since Janis Klecker in 1987. Lindwurm recently finished 26th at the Boston Marathon in 2:33:53.

The Past Champion

Pasca Myers of Fort Dodge, Iowa reacts after winning the 2014 Grandma's Marathon in a time of 2:33:45. Clint Austin / File / News Tribune

Pasca (Myers) Jerno, 36, United States

PR: 2:33:43 (2014 Grandma’s Marathon)

Jerno is a 2014 Grandma’s Marathon champion, having posted a PR that still stands for her today. The Kenyan-born American beat out then-race record-holder Sarah Kiptoo (whose 2013 time still ranks fourth) for the title that year. Jerno has posted two top-10 finishes since winning in 2014, taking eighth in 2019 (2:36:13) and sixth in 2021 (2:36:48). In 2021, she also posted a seventh-place finish in the Chicago Marathon (2:32:51).

The Contender

Grace Kahura, 30, Kenya

PR: 2:30:32 (2021 New York City Marathon)

Whether it’s been Grandma’s Marathon or Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, Kahura has challenged for the podium, but only landed on it once. That was her Duluth debut in 2017 when she finished third in the half. Since then she’s finished fourth in her last three visits — Grandma’s in 2018 and 2021 and the Bjorklund a year ago. She ran Grandma’s in 2:33:34 back in 2021. That same year she set her PR in New York, finishing ninth.

The Up and Comer

Gabriella Rooker, 35, United States

PR: 2:29:44 (2022 California International Marathon)

Like Lindwurm, Rooker wasn’t always a runner. Rooker is a three-time NCAA Division III individual and team gymnastics champion from Wisconsin-La Crosse. Grandma’s Marathon in 2021 was her running debut. She finished 26th with a time of 2:56:27, but came in 10th last year in 2:34:59. Her PR in California last year is the second best PR in the field behind Lindwurm, but still 4:43 back.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sleeper

Anne-Marie Blaney, 29, United States

PR: 2:31:32 (2023 Boston Marathon)

Blaney bested Lindwurm back in April at the Boston Marathon, finishing two places higher in 24th and 2:21 faster. This will be Blaney’s first time in Duluth running Grandma’s Marathon, where she will need to shave another 6:31 to match Lindwurm’s winning time last year. Recent marathon results for Blaney include a fourth-place finish at the Ottawa International Marathon in 2022 (2:34:38) and 22nd place in the Chicago Marathon in 2021 (2:40:24).