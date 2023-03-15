Where to get a beer or cocktail during the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth

DULUTH — The University of Minnesota Duluth and Amsoil Arena are hosting the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four this week featuring Ohio State, Northeastern, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Teams will begin arriving on Wednesday with games getting underway on Friday. The NCAA championship will be decided on Sunday.

In anticipation of Duluth hosting this year’s Frozen Four, the Bulldog Insider Podcast solicited advice from five veterans of the Bulldogs’ women’s hockey team who have been in the Twin Ports for the past 5-6 seasons.

Here were their top choices of where to get a beer, hard cider or cocktail during the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four in Duluth:

Tavern on the Hill

1102 Woodland Ave, Duluth (3.7 miles from Amsoil Arena)

Website: www.tavernduluth.com

Located up the hill near UMD’s campus, the “Tav” has it all as a restaurant and bar, which is why it came recommended by Bulldogs super seniors Anneke Linser, Kylie Hanley, Naomi Rogge, Ashton Bell and Emma Soderberg.

“I’m a big Tav fan,” Linser said.

Tavern serves a wide variety of drinks and cocktails, along with an extensive tap selection that includes local breweries Bent Paddle, Hoops Brewing, Earth Rider Brewery, Castle Danger Brewery and Wild State Cider.

It also features late night specials on pizza, appetizers and drinks from 9 p.m. - close Monday through Friday.

The Tavern on the Hill restaurant in Duluth. 2015 file / News Tribune

The Other Place Bar and Grill

3930 E Calvary Rd, Duluth (7 miles from Amsoil Arena)

Website: theotherplacemn.com

To find this suggestion by Rogge and Bell, you’re going to have to venture up into Duluth’s Woodland neighborhood. Along with all the other bar food essentials — wings, appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, pizzas, quesadillas — “the OP” serves breakfast all day. It also has breakfast cocktails and breakfast shooters.

Fitger’s Brewhouse

600 E Superior Street, Duluth (1.2 miles from Amsoil Arena)

Website: fitgers.com

This wasn’t recommended by just the players, but also by Miki Hughes, who is the mother of Bulldogs fifth-year senior Gabbie Hughes. The Fitger’s complex — which includes a hotel, shops and a number of bars and restaurants — is home base for Bulldogs parents during the season.

“That’s our go-to,” Miki Hughes said. “We usually hang at the Brewhouse or Lindo’s. Those are our quick go-tos because we’re all there.”

The Brewhouse features Fitger’s beer, as well as your classic pub fare with Duluth twists. “Lindo’s” is Mexico Lindo, an authentic Mexican restaurant and bar in the complex. Other favorites inside Fitger’s include The Boat Club, Rex Bar and Barrel Room.

Fitger’s Brewhouse in Duluth is a popular restaurant and pub with visitors as well as locals. Clint Austin / File / News Tribune