Bulldogs Hockey

Where to eat during the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth

The Bulldog Insider Podcast solicited advice from five veterans of the Bulldogs’ women’s hockey team on where to eat this week during the 2023 Women's Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Va Bene Caffe
Va Bene Caffe at at 734 E. Superior Street in Duluth was one of the top recommendations by Bulldogs hockey players while fans are in town for the 2023 NCAA Women's Frozen Four.
Clint Austin / 2020 file / News Tribune)
Matt Wellens
March 14, 2023

DULUTH — The University of Minnesota Duluth and Amsoil Arena are hosting the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four this week featuring Ohio State, Northeastern, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Teams will begin arriving on Wednesday with games getting underway on Friday. The NCAA championship will be decided on Sunday.

In anticipation of Duluth hosting this year’s Frozen Four, the Bulldog Insider Podcast solicited advice from five veterans of the Bulldogs’ women’s hockey team who have been in the Twin Ports for the past 5-6 seasons.

Bulldog Insider Podcast Previews NCAA Frozen Four

Here were their top choices of where to eat during the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four in Duluth:

Va Bene Caffe

734 E. Superior St, Duluth (1.3 miles from Amsoil Arena)
Website: vabenecaffe.com

An Italian cafe with views of Lake Superior, this was a top pick for all five of the Bulldogs we talked to on the podcast.

“Va Bene’s aesthetic at night, right around sunset where we sat on the patio underneath, was probably another top one for me,” said UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge.

Va Bene is open daily for lunch and dinner, for dine-in or take out. Reservations are recommended.

“Va Bene is amazing,” said UMD fifth-year senior Emma Soderberg. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad meal there.”

A dining area at Va Bene Caffe in Duluth offers an outdoor feel with protection from the elements. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com
A dining area at Va Bene Caffe in Duluth offers an outdoor feel with protection from the elements.
Clint Austin / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune

Canal Park Brewing Company

300 Canal Park Dr, Duluth (0.5 mile from Amsoil Arena)
Website: CanalParkBrewery.com

Amsoil Arena is part of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, which is a short walk from Canal Park, which is not a park. It’s home to hotels, restaurants, breweries, a distillery and shops.

The most popular recommendation from players in the Canal Park district was Canal Park Brewery, another location right on Lake Superior. In addition to its own craft beer, the restaurant has a full menu of appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers and deserts. There’s a robust kids menu, too.

“Just being right on the lake is super, super cool,” Rogge said. “Right on the lakewalk, especially in the summer when you can eat outside right by their fireplace. It’s one of my favorites.”

Duluth Grill

118 S 27th Ave W, Duluth (2.2 miles from Amsoil Arena)
Website: DuluthGrill.com

One of the most popular breakfast spots in Duluth, you should be prepared to wait for a table, however, the wait is worth it, said UMD fifth-year senior center Kylie Hanley.

“I feel like you can’t go wrong with Duluth Grill, for sure,” UMD fifth-year senior wing Anneke Linser said.

Duluth Grill serves breakfast and lunch, and both menus are extensive with gluten free and vegan options. The food is locally sourced and organic. Hanley recommends the breakfast burrito.

Vanilla Bean (Duluth)

1608 Woodland Ave, Duluth (4 miles from Amsoil Arena)
Website: TheVanillaBean.com

Vanilla Bean has two locations, one up the North Shore on Minnesota Highway 61 in Two Harbors and another up the hill close to the UMD campus. Open from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Vanilla Bean serves lunch all day with vegetarian and gluten free options. You can also get a bloody mary with a bacon wrapped mini-donut.

Linser, Soderberg and fifth-year senior defenseman Ashton Bell all had it on their list.

“I feel like it is just underrated,” Linser said of Vanilla Bean, “It’s really good.”

Other popular picks

At Sarah’s Table Chester Creek Cafe , 1902 E 8th St. Duluth (3.6 miles from Amsoil Arena) — Serves brunch and dinner, and is a popular vegan recommendation. It was a pick for Hanley, Bell and Soderberg.

Uncle Loui’s Cafe , 520 E 4th St, Duluth (1.4 miles from Amsoil Arena) — Popular breakfast spot for UMD students, Uncle Loui’s serves all-day breakfast and lunch. It was recommended by Hanley and Linser.

Northern Waters Smokehaus , 394 S Lake Ave #106 (0.8 mile from Amsoil Arena) — Duluth’s most famous sandwich shop also features smoked fish and meats. It comes recommended by Soderberg and Bell.

Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
