STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

UMD's Spicer not expecting another standing ovation for latest return home to Grand Forks

Grand Forks native Cole Spicer makes his first appearance at Ralph Engelstad Arena as a Bulldog this weekend against North Dakota.

college men play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Cole Spicer (11) skates against Bemidji State defenseman Kyle Looft (7) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
January 18, 2023 04:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — This weekend will not be the first time Grand Forks, North Dakota native Cole Spicer has played against the University of North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena. He played the Fighting Hawks a year ago in a New Year's Day exhibition game as a member of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's Under-18 team, winning 2-0. At that time, Spicer was a North Dakota recruit.

Spicer said Wednesday he received a standing ovation from the crowd that day, but he's not expecting the same reception this weekend when the Hawks host Minnesota Duluth at 7:07 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday in NCHC play. Spicer is expecting the exact opposite reaction, despite all the friends and family that he'll have among the 10,000-plus fans.

"I'm expecting a lot of boos," Spicer said.

Spicer, who played high school hockey at Grand Forks Central, signed a National Letter of Intent in the fall of 2021 to attend North Dakota in 2022-23, but the Hawks asked him to defer his enrollment a year. He requested and received his release from his NLI in the spring, and a few weeks later committed to Minnesota Duluth for 2022-23.

A 2022 fourth-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins, Spicer has two goals and two assists in 20 games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Obviously I'm looking forward to this one," said Spicer, who grew up cheering for Jonathan Toews, Zach Parise and Drake Caggiula. "It'll be a pretty emotional week going home, going back and playing North Dakota. I'm from there, was committed there for forever. I feel I can prove myself and just show that I am ready to play at this level. Hopefully we'll have a good outcome."

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
college women play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs' Hughes nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award for second-straight season
UMD fifth-year senior center and co-captain Gabbie Hughes is one of four finalists up for the award again this season.
January 18, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
UWS men's basketball routs Finlandia
The Yellowjackets played 18 players.
January 18, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
college men play hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Goals have been hard to come by for Bulldogs' Howard, but the NHL first-rounder is embracing the challenge
Isaac Howard, the UMD freshman wing and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect, is attacking his first scoring slump like his the desire to be a better all-around player. He's welcoming it.
January 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: CSS men's basketball ends losing streak
Nick Carlson led all scorers with 15 points.
January 16, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports