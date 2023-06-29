UMD hockey programs adding third full-time assistant coach

DULUTH — The DECC has been advertising jobs for concessions workers, parking attendants and ushers for Bulldogs hockey games at Amsoil Arena for years.

Now, the University of Minnesota Duluth men’s and women’s hockey programs are looking to fill some vacancies at Amsoil Arena.

UMD currently has three jobs posted for strength and conditioning coach, director of women’s hockey operations and women’s hockey assistant coach. A fourth posting, for men’s hockey assistant coach, is coming soon.

Two of the four postings are because of departures from the Bulldogs hockey staffs. Jeremy Golden, who served as strength and conditioning coach for both the men’s and women’s hockey teams, has left UMD after one season. Bobby Feaster has also left the Bulldogs women’s program after two seasons as director of hockey operations. Both departed UMD to pursue other opportunities.

The openings for the two assistant coach positions come ahead of an NCAA rule change that goes into effect on July 1, 2023. In January, the NCAA Division I Council voted to eliminate the voluntary coach designation across all Division I sports, but increase the number of paid coaches in the sports impacted.

The NCAA is facing multiple antitrust lawsuits from volunteer coaches from multiple Division I sports who allege the organization’s limits on paid coaches are illegal, as is the use of volunteers.

For Division I men’s and women’s college hockey, the rule change means losing a volunteer coaching position, but gaining a third paid assistant coach who can be on the ice for practices and go out to recruit.

Volunteer assistant coach Brant Nicklin talks with Minnesota Duluth goaltender Ryan Fanti (39) during a practice session on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Budwieser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

For the men’s hockey program, Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin is likely to fill his newly paid position with volunteer goaltending coach Brant Nicklin , who per NCAA rules can't continue on at UMD as a volunteer anymore. Nicklin, a standout goaltender for UMD in the 1990s, has been on Sandelin’s staff for the past nine seasons.

Under Nicklin, the Bulldogs have ranked in the top 20 in the nation in save percentage in seven of the last nine seasons and top 16 in goals against average in eight of the last nine seasons (2022-23 being the exception).

Nicklin has been credited for developing the likes of Kasimir Kaskisuo, Hunter Miska, Hunter Shepard and Ryan Fanti. All four have signed NHL contracts, with Shepard doing so after being named a two-time All-American and NCHC Goaltender of the Year. Fanti signed an NHL deal after being named an All-American and NCHC Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22.

The elevation of goaltending coaches from volunteer to paid assistant will likely be a popular move across NCAA Division I college hockey, as most programs have been using volunteers to coach their goaltenders.

That hasn’t been the case lately for coach Maura Crowell and the UMD women’s program, which already has a former goaltender on staff in associate head coach Laura Bellamy — the former standout netminder for the Duluth Northern Stars in high school and Harvard in college.

Minnesota Duluth associate head coach Laura Bellamy works with players during practice on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Instead, Crowell is using the NCAA rule change and vacancy in hockey operations to reconfigure the roles of her staff. In addition to coaching and recruiting, the new paid assistant coach will oversee and operate the team’s video programs and work as the lead video coach from the booth during games, something Crowell said is especially important to have in this day and age with coach-initiated video reviews becoming such an important part of a team’s strategy.

Meanwhile, the director of hockey operations position will look more like it did from 2015-2022 when Nick Bryant and Ian Kronberg also acted as equipment managers for the program. Kronberg left UMD in 2017 to work for CCM while Bryant left in 2021 to become a hockey operations and events manager for USA Hockey, working primarily with the U.S. Women’s National Team.