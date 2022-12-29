99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

UMD hockey notebook: Double shoulder surgery results in tough end to Biondi's 2022-23 season

The Bulldogs' Blake Biondi had been playing through a shoulder injury for much of the first half, before injuring his right shoulder after taking a check against Denver on Dec. 9.

college hockey players play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Blake Biondi (7) looks for a lane to shoot the puck against Wisconsin at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
December 29, 2022 11:19 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Blake Biondi had been playing with a left shoulder injury though much of the first half of the 2022-23 season.

Then, almost two and a half minutes into the second period against Denver on Dec. 9 at Amsoil Arena, Biondi was checked into the side wall as he skated the puck into the offensive zone — injuring his right shoulder.

The 2020 fourth-round NHL draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens will now undergo surgery on both shoulders, ending his 2022-23 season with the Bulldogs early. The right one that he injured against Denver on Dec. 9 is up first, followed by the left one at a later date.

Biondi said Wednesday he expects to be back on the ice and ready to go again at the start of the 2023-24 season. In the meantime, he’ll learn how to be a different kind of leader off the ice for his Bulldog teammates.

men hockey players
Minnesota Duluth forward Quinn Olson (15) raises his hands in celebration after Minnesota Duluth forward Blake Biondi (7) scores a goal against Cornell during the second period at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“You just want to be there with the boys every single day. It’s going to come down to being mentally tough so I can get myself back, just helping us out as much as I can,” Biondi said. “We have half a season left, so I’m going to do everything I can to try and help these guys. We’re playing good hockey now. Hopefully we keep with it and get some big wins down the stretch here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

UMD — minus Biondi — returns to the ice at 2 p.m. Saturday for a New Year’s Eve exhibition against St. Thomas at Amsoil Arena. The regular season resumes with a nonconference home-and-home series against Bemidji State on Jan. 6 in Bemidji and Jan. 7 in Duluth. A trip to Omaha on Jan. 13-14 restarts NCHC play for UMD.

Biondi will finish his junior season at UMD with three goals and three assists in 17 games. The 2020 Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award winner out of Hermantown led the Bulldogs in goals a season ago with 17 while posting 11 assists for 28 points.

Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce preview second half of 2022-23 season
Matt Wellens of the Duluth News Tribune, Zach Schneider of My9 Sports and Bruce Ciskie of KDAL preview the second half of the 2022-23 season, while also looking back at the first half of the year.
Listen Now

After starting the season playing alongside his linemates from last season — senior wing Quinn Olson and sophomore center Dominic James — Biondi was shifted to an older, more physical line that included fifth-year seniors Tanner Laderoute and Jesse Jacques.

Biondi said he learned a lot about his game playing alongside those two, and he became a more well-rounded player. However, he would have liked to contribute more offensively, he said.

“It wasn’t exactly the way I drew it up,” Biondi said of the first half of 2022-23. “You’re going to have ups and downs in your career, and it’s just the ones who can stick with it the best and get back on track are the ones that make it.”

Injury report

men's hockey player during game
Minnesota Duluth head coach Scott Sandelin talks to his players near assistant coach Cody Chupp on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Mankato.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Biondi isn’t the only Bulldog having surgery this holiday season.

Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin underwent a procedure over the holiday break on his knee, forcing him to watch practice instead of participate this week. Assistant coach Cody Chupp — who ran Wednesday’s practice while associate head coach Adam Krause recruited and Sandelin observed — said Sandelin is expected to be on the bench coaching the Bulldogs against the Tommies on Saturday.

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
Bulldogs Hockey
Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.
December 19, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey at arena
Bulldogs Hockey
McMahon filling playmaking void up front for Bulldogs following departures of Giguere, Klein
A prolific scorer in high school for Maple Grove, Mannon McMahon has stepped up offensively in 2022-23 for the Bulldogs. The season is only halfway done, and McMahon is having a career year.
December 14, 2022 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken
Bulldogs Hockey
Esko's Karson Kuhlman reuniting with former Bulldogs teammates in Winnipeg
The Seattle Kraken placed Karson Kuhlman on waivers Monday, and he was claimed Tuesday by a Winnipeg Jets franchise that includes former UMD teammates Neal Pionk, Dylan Samberg and Dominic Toninato.
December 13, 2022 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Kaiser has been the workhorse of young Bulldogs blue line in first half of 2022-23 season
A 2020 third-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, Kaiser leads the NCHC in average ice time and is key to the Bulldogs' breakouts, ability to defend.
December 12, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs disappointed, not discouraged after another OT loss to Denver
Minnesota Duluth led the Pioneers 2-1 and 3-2 in the third period, but the top-ranked team in the country and leaders of the NCHC at the break battled back for a 4-3 victory.
December 10, 2022 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs settle for 'bad' tie, handing St. Thomas first WCHA points of season
The Tommies came into Saturday's game 0-13-0 with no points in league play, but picked up two via a win in the shootout.
December 10, 2022 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Sophomore defenseman Will Francis is doubtful to be on the bench against the Tommies, according to Chupp. Francis last played Dec. 2-3 against Colorado College, and has been battling an injury ever since. He practiced Wednesday with the team in a non-contact jersey. Chupp said they are hopeful Francis will be available against Bemidji State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also in a non-contact jersey skating with the team for a portion of Wednesday’s practice was sophomore forward Kyler Kleven, who was missed the entire 2022-23 season thus far to injury. Chupp said Kleven is making progress toward returning, but not until much later in the season.

Gajan shines at World Juniors

A late addition last week to Slovakia’s national junior team for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, future Bulldogs goaltender Adam Gajan made 33 saves in Slovakia’s 6-3 upset win of the United States on Wednesday in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Gajan — a native of Poprad, Slovakia — verbally committed to the Bulldogs back in early December while he was playing with the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League. A few days later, he was on the move to the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League. Gajan — who is expected to eventually return to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, for the rest of the 2022-23 NAHL season — is 2-0 in his two starts in Green Bay, allowing two goals on 24 shots on Dec. 9 and posting a 27-save shutout on Dec. 16. Gajan has a .920 save percentage and 2.74 goals against average in 16 games with the Steel.

The third-string goalie for Slovakia at the start of the tournament who had never played on a Slovakian national team before, Gajan replaced goaltender Jan Korec of the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers on Slovakia’s roster a week before the World Juniors began. Gajan was scratched for Slovakia’s 5-2 loss to Finland on Tuesday before getting the surprise start Wednesday. Up next for Slovakia is Latvia on Friday.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSMEMBERS-ONLY
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What to read next
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Gophers men’s basketball’s nonconference finale canceled due to opponent’s travel issues
Minnesota will not play again until Jan. 3, when the Gophers travel to Madison, Wis., to take on the Badgers.
December 28, 2022 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-GOPHERS-RECEIVERS-WEEKLY-VERSION-HOT-1-SP.jpg
College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gophers receivers’ weekly version of hot potato deepens bonds, sets the mood
Minnesota’s receivers played it Tuesday with the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse coming up at 1 p.m. Thursday at Yankee Stadium.
December 28, 2022 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (55) directs the defense against Colorado on Sept. 17, 2022, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers senior football players cherish memories and mementos
The seniors will end their college careers against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium at 1 p.m. Thursday.
December 27, 2022 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
6-FDI_6627.JPG
College
Calls From Home: Stauber scores first collegiate goal for Huskies
The sophomore scored in the arena where his father, Pete, played for Lake Superior State.
December 27, 2022 02:07 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports