UMD hockey notebook: Double shoulder surgery results in tough end to Biondi's 2022-23 season

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Blake Biondi had been playing with a left shoulder injury though much of the first half of the 2022-23 season.

Then, almost two and a half minutes into the second period against Denver on Dec. 9 at Amsoil Arena, Biondi was checked into the side wall as he skated the puck into the offensive zone — injuring his right shoulder.

The 2020 fourth-round NHL draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens will now undergo surgery on both shoulders, ending his 2022-23 season with the Bulldogs early. The right one that he injured against Denver on Dec. 9 is up first, followed by the left one at a later date.

Biondi said Wednesday he expects to be back on the ice and ready to go again at the start of the 2023-24 season. In the meantime, he’ll learn how to be a different kind of leader off the ice for his Bulldog teammates.

Minnesota Duluth forward Quinn Olson (15) raises his hands in celebration after Minnesota Duluth forward Blake Biondi (7) scores a goal against Cornell during the second period at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“You just want to be there with the boys every single day. It’s going to come down to being mentally tough so I can get myself back, just helping us out as much as I can,” Biondi said. “We have half a season left, so I’m going to do everything I can to try and help these guys. We’re playing good hockey now. Hopefully we keep with it and get some big wins down the stretch here.”

UMD — minus Biondi — returns to the ice at 2 p.m. Saturday for a New Year’s Eve exhibition against St. Thomas at Amsoil Arena. The regular season resumes with a nonconference home-and-home series against Bemidji State on Jan. 6 in Bemidji and Jan. 7 in Duluth. A trip to Omaha on Jan. 13-14 restarts NCHC play for UMD.

Biondi will finish his junior season at UMD with three goals and three assists in 17 games. The 2020 Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award winner out of Hermantown led the Bulldogs in goals a season ago with 17 while posting 11 assists for 28 points.

After starting the season playing alongside his linemates from last season — senior wing Quinn Olson and sophomore center Dominic James — Biondi was shifted to an older, more physical line that included fifth-year seniors Tanner Laderoute and Jesse Jacques.

Biondi said he learned a lot about his game playing alongside those two, and he became a more well-rounded player. However, he would have liked to contribute more offensively, he said.

“It wasn’t exactly the way I drew it up,” Biondi said of the first half of 2022-23. “You’re going to have ups and downs in your career, and it’s just the ones who can stick with it the best and get back on track are the ones that make it.”

Injury report

Minnesota Duluth head coach Scott Sandelin talks to his players near assistant coach Cody Chupp on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Mankato. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Biondi isn’t the only Bulldog having surgery this holiday season.

Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin underwent a procedure over the holiday break on his knee, forcing him to watch practice instead of participate this week. Assistant coach Cody Chupp — who ran Wednesday’s practice while associate head coach Adam Krause recruited and Sandelin observed — said Sandelin is expected to be on the bench coaching the Bulldogs against the Tommies on Saturday.

Sophomore defenseman Will Francis is doubtful to be on the bench against the Tommies, according to Chupp. Francis last played Dec. 2-3 against Colorado College, and has been battling an injury ever since. He practiced Wednesday with the team in a non-contact jersey. Chupp said they are hopeful Francis will be available against Bemidji State.

Also in a non-contact jersey skating with the team for a portion of Wednesday’s practice was sophomore forward Kyler Kleven, who was missed the entire 2022-23 season thus far to injury. Chupp said Kleven is making progress toward returning, but not until much later in the season.

Gajan shines at World Juniors

A late addition last week to Slovakia’s national junior team for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, future Bulldogs goaltender Adam Gajan made 33 saves in Slovakia’s 6-3 upset win of the United States on Wednesday in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The Americans turn up the pressure, but Adam Gajan makes a pair of massive saves to preserve Slovakia's lead! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/SutCuSm1cr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2022

Gajan — a native of Poprad, Slovakia — verbally committed to the Bulldogs back in early December while he was playing with the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League. A few days later, he was on the move to the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League. Gajan — who is expected to eventually return to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, for the rest of the 2022-23 NAHL season — is 2-0 in his two starts in Green Bay, allowing two goals on 24 shots on Dec. 9 and posting a 27-save shutout on Dec. 16. Gajan has a .920 save percentage and 2.74 goals against average in 16 games with the Steel.

The third-string goalie for Slovakia at the start of the tournament who had never played on a Slovakian national team before, Gajan replaced goaltender Jan Korec of the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers on Slovakia’s roster a week before the World Juniors began. Gajan was scratched for Slovakia’s 5-2 loss to Finland on Tuesday before getting the surprise start Wednesday. Up next for Slovakia is Latvia on Friday.