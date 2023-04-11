UMD hockey notebook: Comfort, trust led McMenamin from Penn State to Minnesota Duluth

DULUTH — A Pennsylvania native who grew up northwest of Philadelphia before playing around two and a half hours from home at Penn State, Connor McMenamin said his parents have questioned his desire to return to the state of Minnesota.

It’s been a harsh winter here, one that has even left the natives asking why they still live here, with anywhere from 20-30 inches of snow still on the ground during the first week of April.

But McMenamin played three seasons in the State of Hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, and he’s excited to come back to the cold and snow for his final season of college hockey.

“I love Minnesota, so I’m ready,” he said last week.

McMenamin is transferring to UMD after four seasons with the Nittany Lions, including the last two as an alternate captain. Before Penn State he played three seasons in the United States Hockey League in Iowa and Nebraska, and was at Shattuck from 2013-2016. It was while he was at Shattuck that McMenamin first met the Sandelin family, playing with Ryan Sandelin while attending USA Hockey select camps.

McMenamin said entering the transfer portal was a whirlwind — “first 48 hours are pretty hectic” — but he felt a level of comfort and trust with Scott Sanelin and the Bulldogs. That’s what convinced him to come to UMD, he said.

“I hope I can come in and be an impact player,” McMenamin said. “I'm going to take my four years of experience with college hockey and try to help this team in any which way I can off the ice and on the ice. Just trying to add to that winning culture as much as I can.”

McMenamin is graduating from Penn State with a degree in finance this spring and will begin work on a masters in professional studies once he gets to Duluth. He’s coming off his best season as a Nittany Lion, posting nine goals and 15 assists in 37 games.

Part of Penn State’s first-ever Big Ten regular season championship team as a freshman in 2019-20 and the third ever Nittany Lions squad to make the NCAA tournament this year as a senior, McMenamin said he leaves PSU with lifelong friends, but felt it was time for a change after four years.

“I grew a ton. Guy Gadowsky does a great job there and I’m super thankful for my four years,” McMenamin said. “I always say, to understand Penn State, you've got to experience it. In terms of hockey, Penn State was fast, shoot the puck, score goals. We were a high-octane offense. We went pretty far this year and were very fortunate to have the season that we did.”

Hughes, Jobst-Smith lead the way at Women’s Worlds

USA forward Gabrielle Hughes (36) out of Minnesota Duluth battles for the puck with Canada forward Blayre Turnbull (40) in the third period of an IIHF Women's World Championship preliminary round game at CAA Center on April 10 in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Sports

The IIHF Women’s World Championship wraps up preliminary round play Tuesday with Germany taking on Hungry, Sweden facing France and Czechia squaring off against Switzerland.

Bulldogs fifth-year senior center Gabbie Hughes (USA) and junior defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith (Germany) both have a goal and an assist each in the preliminary round in Brampton, Ontario. Hughes, the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award winner, is plus-5 for the tournament following Monday’s shootout loss to Canada.

Former Bulldogs defenseman Jocelyne Larocque (Canada) has two assists through four preliminary games. Swiss forward Lara Stalder leads all current and former Bulldogs in scoring with a goal and two assists going into Tuesday’s final preliminary round game between against Czechia forward Katerina Mrazova, who has one goal in the tournament.

Blanka Skodova, who spent her fifth NCAA season at UMD but didn’t get in a game in 2022-23, has started all three games for Czechia at the Women’s Worlds, posting an .864 save percentage and 3.94 goals against average. UMD fifth-year senior starting goalie Emma Soderberg has made one start, stopping 22 of 27 shots in a loss to Germany.

Former Bulldogs prepare for Stanley Cup playoffs

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) out of Minnesota Duluth controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome on March 28 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Sergei Belski / USA TODAY Sports

The final week of the NHL regular season is underway, and 16 Bulldogs have played an NHL game this year.

So how many could be playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs when it gets underway next week?

So far, three Bulldogs on two teams have locked up postseason bids. Alex Iafallo, Mikey Anderson and the Los Angeles Kings have clinched a spot and currently sit third in the Pacific Division. Right behind the Kings in fourth in the Pacific are Carson Soucy and the Seattle Kraken, who currently occupy the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Holding down the second Wild Card spot in the West is the Bulldog-heavy Winnipeg Jets, who have two games remaining in the regular season. Neal Pionk, Dylan Samberg and Karson Kuhlman — a trio of Northland natives from Hermantown, Hermantown and Cloquet, respectively — lead the Calgary Flames by two points in the Wild Card race.

It’s possible two more former Bulldogs could get called up by teams that have clinched playoff spots. Cole Koepke played 17 games at the start of the season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Riley Tufte saw three games with the Dallas Stars.

In addition to Pionk, Samberg and Kuhlman, Duluth native Dominic Toninato is in the Winnipeg Jets system, having played four NHL games this season.

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena on March 25 in Los Angeles, California. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Sports

Former Bulldogs to have played an NHL game this season

Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues

Noah Cates, Philadelphia Flyers

Jackson Cates, Philadelphia Flyers*

Alex Iafallo, Los Angeles Kings

Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles Kings

Carson Soucy, Seattle Kraken

Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets

Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets

Karson Kuhlman, Winnipeg Jets/Seattle Kraken

Dominic Toninato, Winnipeg Jets*

Alex Stalock, Chicago Blackhawks

Joey Anderson, Chicago Blackhawks/Toronto Maple Leafs

Wyatt Kaiser, Chicago Blackhawks

Cole Koepke, Tampa Bay Lighting*

Justin Richards, Columbus Blue Jackets

Riley Tufte, Dallas Stars*

* Not currently on NHL roster