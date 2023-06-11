UMD hockey legends Jack Connolly, Caroline Ouellette highlight Bulldogs latest class of Hall of Famers

DULUTH — A pair of All-American hockey players from the Bulldogs men’s and women’s hockey programs highlight the 10-member University of Minnesota Duluth Athletic Hall of Fame class that was announced Wednesday.

Jack Connolly, the 2012 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner and 2011 finalist, will be joined by two-time first-team All-American and two-time Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Finalist Caroline Ouellette on Sept. 29 when the 22nd class will be inducted as part of UMD’s Homecoming weekend.

A Duluth native, Connolly helped lead the Bulldogs to their first NCAA Division I men’s hockey championship in 2010-11 and then returned to captain the team in 2011-12. He was a three-time American Hockey Coaches Association All-American, landing on the first team in 2011 and 2012. He was also the Bulldogs’ first three-time All-WCHA first-team player, winning WCHA Player of the Year in 2012. His 197 points rank eighth in program history as he led the team in scoring three-straight seasons.

Minnesota Duluth's Caroline Ouellette celebrates a goal in the second period during the Bulldog's game against Wisconsin at the DECC on Dec. 5, 2003. Justin Hayworth / 2003 File / News Tribune

Ouellette won national championships as a player and assistant coach for the Bulldogs. She was the Frozen Four’s most valuable player when UMD won the NCAA title in 2003 and she was on staff when the Bulldogs won another national championship in 2008. Ouelette’s 229 points in 97 career games ranks third all-time at UMD as she has gone on to win four Olympic gold medals with Canada and six IIHF World Championships. Ouellette was recently inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame.

Here’s a rundown of the rest of the 2023 UMD Athletic Hall of Fame class:

Sara Belanger, women’s basketball (1992-96)

A sharpshooter from Elk River who helped the Bulldogs win three NSIC titles in four seasons, Belanger is UMD’s all-time leader in 3-point shooting percentage at .435. Her .474 3-point percentage during the 1992-93 season is the second highest in a single season for a Bulldog. She led NCAA Division II in free throw percentage in 1993-94, shooting 87.8% from the free throw line and her .844 career free throw percentage is third in the UMD record books.

Nicole Fietz, soccer (2001-04)

One of just four Bulldogs to record at least 100 points — she had 103 — Fietz helped lead UMD to four straight NSIC regular season titles and the programs first NCAA tournament berth in 2001. She’s also UMD’s first four-time All-NSIC team pick.

Joleyn (Young) Hansen, volleyball (1988-91)

The Bulldogs’ leader in career kills for 13 years, Hansen still ranks top four in program history in career kills (1,696), aces (195) and total blocks (363). Her 127 career solo blocks ranks No. 1. The two-time All-NSIC middle hitter started on all four NSIC championship teams and the 1991 NCAA tournament team.

Mike Josephson, men’s basketball (1968-72)

The native of Aurora ranks second in UMD history with 894 career rebounds. A two-time All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference pick recorded 1,353 points in 99 career games at UMD.

Jeff Kaldor, baseball/football (1988-91)

The Northwestern High School standout not only played first base for UMD in the spring, but he was the Bulldogs' starting quarterback and punter for two seasons in the fall. He was a three-time All-NSIC first baseman who set the program record for home runs (34) and RBIs (137). He’s now fourth in homers and still in the top 10 for RBIs. He QB’d UMD football to an NSIC title in 1990.

Dale Kusnierek, men’s track and field/football, 1972-76

A Duluth Central graduate, Kusnierek won 73 individual or relay titles as a Bulldog and left UMD as the holder of 19 school records. He was a four-time MIAC champion and qualified for the 1975 and 1976 NCAA Division II outdoor championships. The sprinter returned kicks and punts for the Bulldogs’ football team.

Morgan (Place) Kowalik, women’s track and field/cross country (2008-12)

Already in the Roy Griak Invitational Hall of Fame for her three straight wins there, Kowalik is an eight-time All-American who qualified for 11 NCAA Division II national championship meets between cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field. She’s one of two Bulldogs to finish in the top five at the NCAA Division II cross country championship meet and won 22 of the 35 cross country meets she ran as a Bulldog. She is still UMD’s record holder in the 10,000-meter run.

Russ Rabe, football (2001-04)

Rabe is UMD’s all-time leader in career sacks (29) and tackles for loss (45.5), and also set the single-season UMD records for sacks (15) and tackles for loss (19.5) in 2003. He made the first-team All-NSIC in 2003 and first team All-North Central Conference in 2004. A participant in the 2004 Hula Bowl, he landed NFL deals with the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers but failed to make a final NFL roster.