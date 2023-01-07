99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kaiser's late goal gives Bulldogs a 1-1 overtime tie in series opener with Bemidji State

The late extra-attacker goal by Wyatt Kaiser brought the Bulldogs back after Bemidji State took a 1-0 lead early in the third period.

DNT 010623 - Celebration.jpg
Minnesota Duluth players celebrate after junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser scored to tie the game 1-1 during the third period against Bemidji State on Friday at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
January 06, 2023 09:38 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — A shot through traffic by junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser in the closing minutes allowed Minnesota Duluth to pick up a 1-1 overtime tie on Friday at Sanford Center.

The goal and result keeps UMD at .500 this year in nonconference play, 4-4-1 going into the series finale against the Beavers at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

“The consistency part of our game needs to be there tomorrow,” sophomore center Dominic James said of UMD’s first regular-season contest of 2023. “We need to beat this team tomorrow. We're a different team this year and the second half. We definitely have to come up with a win tomorrow.”

011123.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Mattias Sholl (30) makes a diving save during the second period against Minnesota Duluth sophomore Dominic James on Friday at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Bulldogs and Beavers went into the third period scoreless, generating a combined 30 shots on goal (17-13 in favor of UMD). The score resurrected memories of the scoreless tie the two teams posted on Oct, 14, 2017 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Those fears were quelled by BSU 3:40 into the third period when fifth-year senior transfer wing Kaden Pickering out of St. Lawrence re-directed a shot into the net for a 1-0 Beavers’ lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

UMD — which outshot BSU 11-6 in the third and 6-3 in OT — tied the game late with its net empty for an extra attacker as Kaiser fired a puck from the blue line through 10 skaters and a goalie cleanly into the back of the net with 1:55 to play in regulation.

It was an unassisted goal that Kaiser scooped up after a failed Bemidji State clearing attempt.

“I took a few steps to the middle, grabbed it with my hand and dropped it down. I put the puck to my hip, looked up, saw the opening and shot,” said Kaiser, who picked up his third goal of the season Friday. “The guy coming out at me when a little bit out at the puck, where you can kind of see a lane, so you pull it in a little bit more and shoot it right around him. I had a good screen in front that took away the left side of the net, so right side it was.”

Neither team could convert during the 3-on-3 overtime period, meaning the game goes down in the record books as a 1-1 OT tie. The Bulldogs did win an exhibition shootout afterward, 1-0, via a goal by James and three saves by junior goaltender Zach Stejskal.

Stejskal, who grew up 63 miles east down U.S. Highway 2 in Cohasset, finished with 21 saves while Beavers sophomore goalie Mattias Sholl made 33 stops.

“Zach had a great game,” Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin said. “He did good in the shootout, too. Give him credit. We didn’t give them a lot, but some of the chances they had were tough, tough chances.

“We got to bear down and capitalize. I don’t think we got enough pucks to the net. Our defensemen need to do a better job. I thought our forwards could have been more engaged with getting pucks there. We’ll try and be better tomorrow.”

011123.S.BP.BSUMHKY Adam Flammang.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Adam Flammang (8) wraps the puck around the Minnesota Duluth net while fifth-year senior wing Tanner Laderoute and junior goaltender Zach Stejskal defend during the second period on Friday at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Sandelin said in the leadup to this weekend’s series that his team needed to be more disciplined when it came to its structure and with taking penalties. He didn’t get it in the penalty department through two periods Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

UMD — whose 12.5 penalty minutes per game was tied for 12th-most nationally — was called for four minor penalties, including a bench minor for too many players 7:25 in. The Bulldogs killed all four penalties, while their only man advantage came via the extra attacker with under two and a half minutes to play.

“They were all penalties. Our killers did their job, our goalie did his job,” Sandelin said. “I haven’t been part of a game this year where we didn’t have a power play, but I’m not arguing about the calls.”

DNT - Bulldogs.jpg
Minnesota Duluth and Bemidji State players fight for the puck during the second period against Bemidji State on Friday at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pionee

Matt’s Three Stars

3. BSU sophomore goalie Mattias Sholl — A 33-save night for the Beavers goaltender.

2. BSU fifth-year senior Kaden Pickering — A transfer out of St. Lawrence, Pickering broke the scoreless tie early in the third period, but his goal didn’t stand up.

1. UMD junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser — A game-saving, game-tying goal with 1:55 left for UMD.

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:
Minnesota Duluth plays Michigan Tech in regional semifinal game in Loveland
Bulldogs Hockey
An NIT for college hockey? A group is exploring the idea.
The Gazelle Group, which runs the College Basketball Invitational, is gauging interest for a secondary college hockey postseason event.
January 05, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
04XX20.S.DNT.Nygaard c03.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Behind the scenes of promoting six Hobey Baker winners with Bob Nygaard
Former UMD sports information director Bob Nygaard helped the Bulldogs win six Hobey Baker Memorial Awards during his 35-plus years with the Bulldogs.
January 05, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey prepares for NCAA Regional game against Michigan Tech
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Will the Bulldogs make the NCAA tournament in 2023?
Matt Wellens, who covers Bulldogs hockey for the News Tribune, takes a look at the UMD men's and women's chances of making the NCAA tournament as both programs resume regular season play.
January 04, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Sandy, after surviving deadly slapshot from teammate, makes Bulldogs debut in exhibition win over St. Thomas
Freshman goalie Zach Sandy was sent to the emergency room earlier this season after taking a slap shot to the neck in practice. He stopped all nine shots he faced in the second period of the 2-1 win.
December 31, 2022 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college hockey players play ice hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD hockey notebook: Double shoulder surgery results in tough end to Biondi's 2022-23 season
The Bulldogs' Blake Biondi had been playing through a shoulder injury for much of the first half, before injuring his right shoulder after taking a check against Denver on Dec. 9.
December 29, 2022 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce preview second half of 2022-23 season
Matt Wellens of the Duluth News Tribune, Zach Schneider of My9 Sports and Bruce Ciskie of KDAL preview the second half of the 2022-23 season, while also looking back at the first half of the year.
December 29, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Box score

Minnesota Duluth 0-0-1-0—1
Bemidji State 0-0-1-0—1
First period
No scoring
Second period
No scoring
Third period
1. BSU, Kaden Pickering (Elias Rosen, Will Zmolek), 3:40
2. UMD, Wyatt Kaiser, 18:05 (EA)
Overtime
No scoring.
Saves — Zach Stejskal, UMD, 21; Mattias Sholl, BSU, 33
Power play — UMD 0-0; BSU 0-4. Penalties — UMD 4-8; BSU 0-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What to read next
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: UMD women’s basketball gets defensive in rout of Golden Bears
Next up for the No. 23 Bulldogs is a showdown Saturday at No. 5 Minnesota State-Mankato.
January 06, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
New CSS logo.png
College
College men’s hockey: Saints skate to MIAC rout over Cobbers
St. Scholastica gets off to great start and wins despite being outshot 37-26.
January 06, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Incoming Gophers freshman football player Kenric Lanier II lines up during a football game for Decatur High School in Georgia in this undated photo.
College
Gophers football has not had a representative in All-American Bowl since 2016; now they have 2
Minnesota flipped a pair of receivers before signing day
January 06, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: Auggies dispatch Saints in MIAC hoops doubleheader
The games were rescheduled from Wednesday due to bad weather.
January 05, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports