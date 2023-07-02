UMD alum Soucy stays in Pacific Northwest with Canucks

DULUTH — Carson Soucy's second National Hockey League move will be much shorter than his first, as the Minnesota Duluth men's hockey alum signed a three-year free agent contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, the first day of the league's free agency period.

Soucy began his NHL career with the Minnesota Wild before he was acquired by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. The 28-year-old defenseman played in 142 games with the Kraken and scored 13 times.

The three-year contract will have an average annual value of $3.25 million for the Canucks, who were looking to retool their defense after missing the playoffs.



After leading their top affiliate, the Hershey Bears to the American Hockey League championship, goaltender Hunter Shepard elected to return to the Washington Capitals organization on a two-year contract, which he signed on Saturday.

The two-way contract will pay him $775,000 at the NHL level and a guaranteed $400,000 at the AHL level, well above the average in North American pro hockey's highest minor league.