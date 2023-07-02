Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UMD alum Soucy stays in Pacific Northwest with Canucks

The defenseman was one of four players with UMD ties to agree to free-agent deals on Saturday, three of them with new clubs.

2021-03-22T092218Z_792748714_MT1USATODAY15773146_RTRMADP_3_NHL-ARIZONA-COYOTES-AT-MINNESOTA-WILD (1).JPG
Minnesota defenseman Carson Soucy (21), a former Minnesota Duluth Bulldog, who went to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft, protects the puck from Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) at Xcel Energy Center on March 14, 2021, in St. Paul. Soucy signed a three-year free-agent contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
Nick Wosika / USA TODAY Sports
By Staff reports
Today at 10:30 PM

DULUTH — Carson Soucy's second National Hockey League move will be much shorter than his first, as the Minnesota Duluth men's hockey alum signed a three-year free agent contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, the first day of the league's free agency period.

Soucy began his NHL career with the Minnesota Wild before he was acquired by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. The 28-year-old defenseman played in 142 games with the Kraken and scored 13 times.

The three-year contract will have an average annual value of $3.25 million for the Canucks, who were looking to retool their defense after missing the playoffs.

  • After leading their top affiliate, the Hershey Bears to the American Hockey League championship, goaltender Hunter Shepard elected to return to the Washington Capitals organization on a two-year contract, which he signed on Saturday.

The two-way contract will pay him $775,000 at the NHL level and a guaranteed $400,000 at the AHL level, well above the average in North American pro hockey's highest minor league.

  • UMD alum Justin Richards signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Richards had 10 goals and 39 points in 61 AHL games with Cleveland (the Columbus Blue Jackets' top affiliate). The contract will be worth $775,000 at the NHL level and at least $250,000 in the AHL.
  • Forward Riley Tufte opted to leave the organization that drafted him in the first round in 2016, signing a one-year, two-way deal with the Colorado Avalanche.
