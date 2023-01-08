Bulldogs power play, once given a chance, strikes twice in victory over Bemidji State

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth went four-plus periods without a power play this weekend against Bemidji State, failing to draw a call from the CCHA crew during Friday’s 1-1 overtime time in Bemidji.

Meanwhile, the NCHC crew working Saturday’s game seemed uninterested in getting involved during the first period back at Amsoil Arena.

When the Bulldogs finally did get a pair of man advantages in the second, they cashed in on both to pull away from the Beavers for a 5-2 victory in what was UMD’s final nonconference game of the 2022-23 season.

The Bulldogs, who finish 5-4-1 outside league play, are at Omaha next weekend to resume NCHC play.

Fifth-year senior center Jesse Jacques of Hermantown and junior wing Luke Mylymok scored the two power play goals for the Bulldogs in the second period with Jacques burying a pass by Mylymok at the top of the BSU crease. Mylymok then deflected a puck sent in by junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser late in the second.

The Bulldogs bounced back from an early deficit by scoring a pair of goals 44 seconds apart to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Junior defenseman Darian Gotz of Hermantown stepped up on the attack to snipe from the slot 11:02 into the first while freshman wing Kyle Bettens put UMD ahead by picking up a loose puck that BSU junior goaltender Gavin Enright thought he had, but didn’t.

The Beavers scored just 1:15 into Saturday’s series finale as sophomore wing Jere Vaisanen beat UMD junior goaltender Zach Stejskal of Cohasset with a shot to the near post on the rush. BSU picked up another goal with 14.4 seconds left in the second period to cut UMD’s lead to two goals at the second intermission.

It took 43:40 for anyone to score in Friday’s 1-1 overtime draw in Bemidji with the Beavers taking a 1-0 lead in that game as well. UMD didn’t get on the scoreboard until there was just 1:55 left in regulation and their goalie was pulled, scoring on a shot from the blue line by Kaiser.

Stejskal, making back-to-back starts for the first time since the Oct. 28-29 series against Cornell, finished with 22 saves Saturday. BSU junior goalie Gavin Enright had 24 saves.

UMD honors Nygaard

Prior to Saturday’s game, the press box at Amsoil Arena was named in honor of former UMD sports information director Bob Nygaard, who worked for the university for 37 years. Nygaard was an integral part of the promotion of the UMD men’s hockey team’s record six Hobey Baker Memorial Award winners and he helped found the athletic department’s Shjon Podein Community Service Award.

Minnesota Duluth players erupt in celebration after Minnesota Duluth forward Kyle Bettens (24) scores a goal against Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Kyle Bettens (24) scores a goal against Bemidji State goaltender Gavin Enright (1) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune