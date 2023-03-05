The 2023 NCAA National Collegiate women's hockey tournament bracket
Minnesota Duluth will open the tournament against Clarkson in the first round in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Duluth will open the tournament against Clarkson in the first round in Minneapolis. The winner will play Minnesota in the regional final.
NCAA women's hockey bracket
Ohio State Regional
1. Ohio State
8. Quinnipiac vs. 10. Penn State (CHA)
Yale Regional
4. Yale vs. 5. Northeastern
Minnesota Regional
2. Minnesota (WCHA)
7. Minnesota Duluth vs. 9. Clarkson
Colgate Regional
3. Colgate
6. Wisconsin vs. 11. Long Island (NEWHA)
