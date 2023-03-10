Stewart strikes twice to lead Bulldogs past Clarkson in NCAA tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Duluth senior defenseman Taylor Stewart scored twice and fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg recorded yet another shutout as the No. 7-seeded Bulldogs advanced in the NCAA tournament via a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Clarkson on Thursday at Ridder Arena.

Stewart scored in the first and third periods while Soderberg stopped all 16 shots she faced for her school-record 12th shutout of the season and school-record 23rd of her college career.

The Bulldogs now face No. 2 Minnesota at 2 p.m. Saturday back at Ridder in a rematch of the 2022 regional final that UMD won in Minneapolis. Saturday’s winner will play in the NCAA Frozen Four next week at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Clarkson was called for two five-minute majors on Thursday, both late in periods. Freshman wing Sena Catterall was called for a standalone major for boarding in the final minute of the first while junior wing Anne Cherkowski — the Golden Knights’ leading goal scorer who began her college career as a Minnesota Golden Gopher — was given a checking from behind major penalty and game disqualification with 94 seconds left in the second.

The Bulldogs failed to score on the first Clarkson major, despite having a two-person advantage for the final 48 seconds of the major. The Bulldogs scored twice on the second major, though only one goal counted.

An initial score by sophomore wing Mary Kate O’Brien was wiped out after Clarkson challenged the goal. It was determined she kicked the puck in.

The next goal, the fourth of the season and second of the evening for Stewart, went in clean just as the major expired to give UMD a two-goal lead.

Stewart’s first goal of the NCAA tournament came off a rebound that bounced right to her on the back door 5:59 into the game to put the Bulldogs on the board.

Right up until that goal, it was a slog for the Bulldogs, who had to battle through a Clarkson team that threw a stick and body on UMD every it had the puck. Sixth-year senior forward Naomi Rogge was able to battle through that barrage to maintain possession and set up Stewart’s goal.

Rogge eventually slipped the puck down low to fifth-year senior Kylie Hanley, who dished to sophomore wing Gabby Krause for a one-timer. Her shot bounced out to Stewart.

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Taylor Stewart (21) celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game against Clarkson during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Kylie Hanley (12) skates against Clarkson defenseman Nicole Gosling (21) during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) competes for the puck against Clarkson defenseman Kirstyn McQuigge (17) during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Naomi Rogge (9) skates against Clarkson forward Brooke McQuigge (26) during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune