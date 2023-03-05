Steeves scores historic goal, but Huskies battle back to beat Bulldogs
Minnesota Duluth led 3-0 after the first period, however, St. Cloud State rallied to win 4-3 in overtime.
ST. CLOUD — With his 20th goal of the season seven and a half minutes into Saturday’s game, Minnesota Duluth’s Ben Steeves became the first Bulldog to score 20 goals as a freshman since Brett Hull did in 1984-85.
Steeves’s strike also sparked a three-goal opening period for the Bulldogs, however, St. Cloud State was able to battle back at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center to win the regular season finale 4-3 in overtime Saturday. It was the Huskies' first points and only league points of the season in four games against UMD.
The Huskies, who host the Bulldogs in a best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series next weekend in St. Cloud, had lost their first three games of the season to UMD, and five straight dating back to last year’s NCHC quarterfinals when a fifth-seeded Bulldogs squad swept the fourth-seeded Huskies.
Senior wing Zach Okabe won the game for the Huskies in 3-on-3 OT with 14.3 seconds left to complete the comeback from being down 3-0 after the first.
Steeves' 20th goal of the season — 12th on the power play — came 7:33 into Saturday’s game from his usual spot in the right faceoff circle. It was the Bulldogs’ eighth power play goal in 17 chances over four games against SCSU.
Owen Gallatin put UMD up by a pair two and a half minutes later when a shot by fellow sophomore defenseman Will Francis bounced off the glass and right to Gallatin for a quick shot, giving Francis his first point in 30 games at UMD.
Freshman wing Isaac Howard put the Bulldogs ahead by three via a steal and breakaway score with less than two minutes to play before the first intermission.
The Huskies battled back, starting with two goals from junior wing Veeti Miettinen in the opening five minutes of the second. The 2020-21 NCHC Rookie of the Year slipped one through on the power play 95 seconds into the second before converting on a steal and breakaway score of his own three minutes later.
UMD appeared to take a 4-2 lead 2:36 into the third period via a power play snipe by freshman wing Kyle Bettens. It was reviewed twice; the first time by the officials themselves to ensure it went in — it did — and a second time after SCSU coach Brett Larson — the Duluth native and former Bulldog — challenged for offside.
The second review overturned the goal for offside, and a minute later Huskies fifth-year senior defenseman Brendan Bushy scored on a shorthanded shot from the point to tie the game at 3-3.