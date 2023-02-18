99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Bulldogs Hockey

Soderberg becomes Bulldogs all-time leader in career shutouts, UMD blanks Beavers 6-0

UMD goaltender Emma Soderberg became the program's all-time leader in shutouts with 21 and tied a single-season record via her 10th on Friday at Bemidji State.

Women's college hockey teams play game in arena
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith (28) hugs Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) after the Bulldogs swept the Mavericks at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 17, 2023 07:57 PM

BEMIDJI — Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg became the program’s all-time leader in shutouts Friday, making 12 saves for the 21st of her career as the Bulldogs rolled over Bemidji State 6-0 in WCHA play at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

It was Soderberg’s third shutout in four games and 10th of the season, tying the UMD single-season record of 10 in 2014-15 by Kayla Black, who is now second in career shutouts with 20. Friday’s win was UMD’s 12th shutout as a team, with also ties the single-season record for the program.

“It couldn't happen to a better person,” UMD coach Maura Crowell said of Soderberg’s record. “I just adore that kid and everybody does. We're so happy for her. It's a special moment and that's roughly a quarter of her games are shutouts. That's ridiculous.”

With 21 shutouts in 82 career games, Soderberg has posted a shutout now once in every 3.9 games, and they’ve come in a variety of ways.

Soderberg has averaged 18.67 saves per shutout, making as few as eight saves on Jan. 14, 2023, vs. Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena and as many as 34 on Jan. 15, 2021, vs. Ohio State at Amsoil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of Soderberg’s 21 shutouts have come in the NCAA tournament, including 30 stops against Colgate in the quarterfinals in Erie, Pennsylvania, in 2021 and 27 last year against Harvard in a first-round game in Minneapolis.

Bulldog Insider Podcast Previews NCAA Frozen Four
college women play ice hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: A look back at the Olympic careers of Soderberg, Bell
The college careers of Bulldogs fifth-year seniors Emma Soderberg and Ashton Bell are winding down, but the hockey careers of these two young Olympians are just beginning.
Listen Now
college women play hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Touring Duluth with UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge
A medical redshirt season and COVID-19 exemption have turned Rogge into not just a UMD student, but a full-time resident these last six years.
Listen Now
college girls play hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Building a Frozen Four fan guide with Anneke Linser and Kylie Hanley
The Bulldogs leading goal scorer, Anneke Linser, and most versatile player, Kylie Hanley, give their fan recommendations for the upcoming NCAA Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena.
Listen Now
Women's hockey players compete in game at Amsoil Arena
Bulldog Insider Podcast: 'Sniper extraordinaire' Maggie Flaherty saving her best for last season at UMD
Bulldogs fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty is having a career season thus far at UMD, sharing the team lead of seven goals going into this weekend's home series with Ohio State.
Listen Now
Minnesota Duluth plays Minnesota in NCAA Division I Regional Final for a trip to Frozen Four
Bulldog Insider Podcast: We should be talking more about Gabbie Hughes
Thanks to the return of an Olympic gold medalist and a goaltender who has broke out on the international stage in the past year, Bulldogs fifth-year senior center Gabbie Hughes hasn't been in the spotlight as much as you might expect for a player coming off a season in which she was a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award and finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.
Listen Now
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light.jpg
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Back from traveling the globe and winning gold, Bell eyes NCAA title at UMD
The Bulldog Insider Podcast drops the puck on its fifth season with an in-depth conversation with Olympic gold medalist Ashton Bell. The Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior defenseman and captain is back with the Bulldogs in 2022-23 after traveling the globe last season with Team Canada, winning gold medals at the 2021 and 2022 IIHF World Championship, and at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
Listen Now

All 21 of Soderberg’s career shutouts have come during her three seasons as a starter, though, she’s played just 73 games over the last three seasons because of COVID-19 delaying the start of 2020-21 and her month-plus long absence in 2021-22 to backstop Sweden at the Olympics in Beijing.

Soderberg played in just nine games her first two years at UMD while backing up United States Olympic gold medalist Maddie Rooney.

“Just thinking back to the first two years where she sat behind Maddie and waited her for her opportunity, she just took it and ran with it,” Crowell said. “What she has done for our program with the back-to-back Frozen Fours, those certainly don't happen without her, and what we're trying to do this year. She's everything.”

Unlike her two previous shutouts — a 2-0 win and 0-0 overtime tie — Soderberg got plenty of goal support on Friday. Sixth-year senior forward Naomi Rogge and sophomore forward Mary Kate O’Brien both scored twice for the Bulldogs while fifth-year seniors Anneke Linser and Ashton Bell also scored.

UMD netted five goals in the second period, including three during a five-minute power play that came via a successful coach’s challenge by Crowell that turned a roughing minor on Bemidji State’s Gabbie Smith into a major and game misconduct for contact to the head.

Rogge finished the game with three points while O’Brien, Bell and fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty all had two points.

Bell is now tied with with Jessica Wong and Julianne Vasichek for fourth in career points by a defenseman at 77 and alone in second for career goals by a defenseman at 26. Fifth-year senior forward Gabbie Hughes, who picked up her 130th career assist, is alone in third in career assists by a Bulldog. Flaherty is fifth in career assists by a defenseman at 58.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
womens hockey game
Bulldogs Hockey
NCAA women's hockey bracketology: Badgers jump Bulldogs, Quinnipiac and Northeastern
February 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: UMD men hang a hundred-plus on Crookston
February 16, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs co-captain, Sophie's Squad co-founder Hughes a finalist for Hockey Humanitarian Award again
February 16, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens