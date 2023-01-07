99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Soderberg backstops Bulldogs to big win over Badgers to open 2023

Minnesota Duluth returned from a month-long layoff to beat Wisconsin 3-1 in the series opener in Madison.

Womens hockey players compete during game at Amsoil Arena
Minnesota Duluth forward Clara Van Wieren (25) bumps fists with Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) after scoring a goal against Harvard at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
January 07, 2023 05:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MADISON — Fifth-year senior Emma Soderberg helped Minnesota Duluth open 2023 with a bang, making 44 saves to backstop Minnesota Duluth to a 3-1 victory over Wisconsin in WCHA play on Saturday at sold-out LaBahn Arena.

It was Soderberg’s 45th career win as a Bulldog, moving her alone into sixth all-time at UMD.

“Unbelievable,” Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said of Soderberg’s performance. “She certainly kept us in the game right from the beginning. That first period was an onslaught, and they scored a nice goal off a tip there, but otherwise she kept us alive. She gave us an opportunity to wake up after the first 20 (minutes) and get going.”

Fifth-year senior forwards Anneke Linser and Gabbie Hughes, alongside junior wing Katie Davis, picked up the goals for the Bulldogs, who are back in Madison to take on the Badgers at noon Sunday.

Linser tied the game with her ninth goal of the season nearly three minutes into the second period after Wisconsin took a 1-0 lead in the opening period via a goal that was deflected past Soderberg by junior forward Casey O’Brien.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis flew to the crease to backhand a rebound in for the game-winning goal 3:25 into the third period, finishing the initial chance by junior center Mannon McMahon. Hughes added the clincher with 1:25 left in regulation shortly after UMD killed off a late Badgers power play.

Bell was called for cross checking — the first penalty called on either team since late in the first period — with 4:21 left in the game and UMD leading by a goal. UMD held Wisconsin to a single shot on goal during the advantage as both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.

“I really loved our defensive play all day today,” Crowell said. “In the final four minutes or so — under pressure with a sold out crowd, everything on the line there — I thought there were so many gutsy plays from so many different people. I loved it.”

Linser finished with two points on Saturday after registering an assist on Hughes’ goal.

Badgers redshirt senior goalie Cami Kronish made 28 saves on 31 shots.

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:
DNT 010623 - Celebration.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Kaiser's late goal gives Bulldogs a 1-1 overtime tie in series opener with Bemidji State
The late extra-attacker goal by Wyatt Kaiser brought the Bulldogs back after Bemidji State took a 1-0 lead early in the third period.
January 06, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Minnesota Duluth plays Michigan Tech in regional semifinal game in Loveland
Bulldogs Hockey
An NIT for college hockey? A group is exploring the idea.
The Gazelle Group, which runs the College Basketball Invitational, is gauging interest for a secondary college hockey postseason event.
January 05, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
04XX20.S.DNT.Nygaard c03.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Behind the scenes of promoting six Hobey Baker winners with Bob Nygaard
Former UMD sports information director Bob Nygaard helped the Bulldogs win six Hobey Baker Memorial Awards during his 35-plus years with the Bulldogs.
January 05, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey prepares for NCAA Regional game against Michigan Tech
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Will the Bulldogs make the NCAA tournament in 2023?
Matt Wellens, who covers Bulldogs hockey for the News Tribune, takes a look at the UMD men's and women's chances of making the NCAA tournament as both programs resume regular season play.
January 04, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Sandy, after surviving deadly slapshot from teammate, makes Bulldogs debut in exhibition win over St. Thomas
Freshman goalie Zach Sandy was sent to the emergency room earlier this season after taking a slap shot to the neck in practice. He stopped all nine shots he faced in the second period of the 2-1 win.
December 31, 2022 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college hockey players play ice hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD hockey notebook: Double shoulder surgery results in tough end to Biondi's 2022-23 season
The Bulldogs' Blake Biondi had been playing through a shoulder injury for much of the first half, before injuring his right shoulder after taking a check against Denver on Dec. 9.
December 29, 2022 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSWISCONSIN BADGERS
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What to read next
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Griesel (5) shoots while Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) defends in overtime Jan. 7, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers challenge but fall 81-79 to Nebraska in overtime
Minnesota remains winless in Big Ten conference play
January 07, 2023 02:47 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: UMD women’s basketball gets defensive in rout of Golden Bears
Next up for the No. 23 Bulldogs is a showdown Saturday at No. 5 Minnesota State-Mankato.
January 06, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
New CSS logo.png
College
College men’s hockey: Saints skate to MIAC rout over Cobbers
St. Scholastica gets off to great start and wins despite being outshot 37-26.
January 06, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Incoming Gophers freshman football player Kenric Lanier II lines up during a football game for Decatur High School in Georgia in this undated photo.
College
Gophers football has not had a representative in All-American Bowl since 2016; now they have 2
Minnesota flipped a pair of receivers before signing day
January 06, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press