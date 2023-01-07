Soderberg backstops Bulldogs to big win over Badgers to open 2023

MADISON — Fifth-year senior Emma Soderberg helped Minnesota Duluth open 2023 with a bang, making 44 saves to backstop Minnesota Duluth to a 3-1 victory over Wisconsin in WCHA play on Saturday at sold-out LaBahn Arena.

It was Soderberg’s 45th career win as a Bulldog, moving her alone into sixth all-time at UMD.

“Unbelievable,” Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said of Soderberg’s performance. “She certainly kept us in the game right from the beginning. That first period was an onslaught, and they scored a nice goal off a tip there, but otherwise she kept us alive. She gave us an opportunity to wake up after the first 20 (minutes) and get going.”

Linser pounds in her ninth goal of the season to pull UMD even with the Badgers! pic.twitter.com/6uVY6kPuIk — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 7, 2023

Fifth-year senior forwards Anneke Linser and Gabbie Hughes, alongside junior wing Katie Davis, picked up the goals for the Bulldogs, who are back in Madison to take on the Badgers at noon Sunday.

Linser tied the game with her ninth goal of the season nearly three minutes into the second period after Wisconsin took a 1-0 lead in the opening period via a goal that was deflected past Soderberg by junior forward Casey O’Brien.

Davis flew to the crease to backhand a rebound in for the game-winning goal 3:25 into the third period, finishing the initial chance by junior center Mannon McMahon. Hughes added the clincher with 1:25 left in regulation shortly after UMD killed off a late Badgers power play.

Katie Davis NAILS the backhanded rebound and UMD has taken a 2-1 lead on the second-ranked Badgers! pic.twitter.com/6otQk2Wizf — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 7, 2023

Bell was called for cross checking — the first penalty called on either team since late in the first period — with 4:21 left in the game and UMD leading by a goal. UMD held Wisconsin to a single shot on goal during the advantage as both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.

“I really loved our defensive play all day today,” Crowell said. “In the final four minutes or so — under pressure with a sold out crowd, everything on the line there — I thought there were so many gutsy plays from so many different people. I loved it.”

Linser finished with two points on Saturday after registering an assist on Hughes’ goal.

Badgers redshirt senior goalie Cami Kronish made 28 saves on 31 shots.