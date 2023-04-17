Six former Bulldogs taking part in 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

DULUTH — Six former Bulldogs are slated to take part in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, which get underway Monday night.

The Winnipeg Jets’ roster includes three Minnesota Duluth alumni who are all from the Duluth area, in Esko native Karson Kuhlman, as well as Hermantown natives Neal Pionk and Dylan Samberg. As the second wild card team, the Jets take on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights, starting Tuesday in Las Vegas.

All six former Bulldogs in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs are in the Western Conference. The No. 3 Los Angeles Kings, featuring former Bulldogs Alex Iafallo and Mikey Anderson, take on the No. 2 Edmonton Oilers starting Monday. Carson Soucy and the Seattle Kraken take on the second overall seed in the West, the Colorado Avalanche, starting Tuesday.

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome on March 28 in Calgary, Alberta. Sergei Belski / USA Today Sports

Four other former Bulldogs who played NHL games with Stanley Cup Playoffs teams this season could be called up at a later date include Duluth native Dominic Toninato of the Jets, Nick Swaney of the Minnesota Wild, Cole Koepke of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Riley Tufte of the Dallas Stars.

All four play for teams taking part in the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs, which get underway Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After making his NHL debut last Thursday, Swaney scored two goals on Sunday — the final day of the AHL regular season — in the Iowa Wild’s 5-2 win over Tufte and the Texas Stars, clinching a playoff spot for Iowa.

Texas is the No. 1 seed in the Central Division playoff bracket, which includes No. 4 Iowa and Dominic Toninato and the No. 3 Manitoba Moose. Koepke and the Syracuse Crunch are the No. 2 seed in the North Division bracket.

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:







Former Bulldogs in NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Alex Iafallo, Los Angeles Kings

Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles Kings

Carson Soucy, Seattle Kraken

Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets

Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets

Karson Kuhlman, Winnipeg Jets

Former Bulldogs in AHL Calder Cup Playoffs

Nick Swaney, Iowa Wild

Dominic Toninato, Manitoba Moose

Cole Koepke, Syracuse Crunch

Riley Tufte, Texas Stars

Jackson Cates, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Joey Anderson, Rockford Ice Hogs

Andy Welinski, Rockford Ice Hogs

Nick Wolff, Providence Bruins

Matt Cairns, Milwaukee Admirals

Louie Roehl, Hartford Wolf Pack

Scott Perunovich, Springfield Thunderbirds

Hunter Shepard, Hershey Bears

Played an NHL game during the 2022-23 season