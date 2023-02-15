Sandelin, Crowell could have done without coach's challenges: 3 takeaways from UMD hockey this week

DULUTH — Both of Minnesota Duluth’s hockey programs are in action this weekend and both are on the road.

The UMD men are back from their bye week and traveling to league-leading Denver for an NCHC series against the Pioneers. Puck drop for those games is scheduled for 8 p.m. CST on Friday and 7 p.m. CST on Saturday.

The Bulldogs women close the regular season at Bemidji State against the last-place Beavers. UMD is locked into fourth place in the WCHA while the Beavers can still climb out of the basement with a sweep.

Here’s are three takeaways from Wednesday’s media availability with the Bulldogs men and women at Amsoil Arena compliments of Bulldogs beat reporter Matt Wellens.

Sandelin, Crowell didn’t support coach's challenges

Minnesota Duluth head coach Maura Crowell laughs on the bench during a game against Wisconsin at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The NCAA revamped its video review process this season by introducing coach's challenges to the mix. Instead of coaches politicking the officials to review for goaltender interference or a high stick, coaches must challenge the call on the ice. If the coach loses the challenge, their team loses its timeout. If the team has no timeouts, then a minor penalty is assessed. Coaches have unlimited challenges.

KDAL’s Bruce Ciskie asked both Scott Sandelin and Maura Crowell on Wednesday what they thought of the changes by this point in the season. Both Bulldogs coaches said they were not in favor of introducing coaches’ challenges to the game, and their opinion on the matter hasn’t swayed much.

“I wasn't a big fan of it. I'm not,” Sandelin said. “I wasn't a big fan of having unlimited challenges. I think it gives coaches reasons to slow the game down.”

Both coaches brought up the fact that college hockey is not the NHL. NCAA programs don’t have those type of resources. Camera angles and shots are not consistent in every building, and coaches themselves have no access to replays on the bench. They’re at the mercy of in-arena video boards — which are also inconsistent in quality and whether they even show replays.

Crowell pointed out Wednesday how important video coaches have become in the sport. They’re the eyes in the press box and often the only person with access to replays. While both UMD programs have a director of operations who acts as a video coach — Christian Koelling and Bobby Feaster — not every program has that as part of their staff. That’s a big problem, Crowell said.

“Cameras and personnel on the women's side, it's different,” Crowell said. “We are not the NHL with all of those resources. So to put it on us (coaches) to make a lot of those decisions, I didn't think it was best for our game, but so be it. And I think we’ve done pretty well.”

Loss to Western sticks in coach’s craw

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Darian Gotz (2) clears the crease against Western Michigan forward Max Sasson (34) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

What does it mean when someone says, “It still sticks in my craw a little bit,” like Sandelin said Wednesday while he was talking about the last game his team played — a 4-1 home loss to Western Michigan on Feb. 4?

According to the Cambridge Dictionary online, the idiom means, “to make you angry.”

“We didn't come out in the first two periods against Western Michigan. We were lifeless,” Sandelin said of the Feb. 4 loss, repeating his use of the word “lifeless” after also using it that night. “We had 11 shots through two periods. It was kind of embarrassing, to be honest with you. … We didn't lose the game in the third period. We lost the game in the first two periods.”

UMD outshot the Broncos 15-7 in the third, and briefly cut the two-goal margin down to one, only to give up another goal to Western nine seconds later.

“We know we can beat anybody if we play our game, but we've got to play a 60-minute game to beat these guys,” Sandelin said. “You can't take periods off. You can't have too many lapses. Teams are too good.”

Soderberg keeps score

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) covers up the puck against Wisconsin at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Bulldogs fifth-year senior Emma Soderberg enters the final weekend of the regular season as UMD’s co-leader in career shutouts and one shutout shy of tying the single-season record.

With nine shutouts in 27 games this season, she’s currently on pace for a shutout once every three games. That’s ahead of her career pace of one every four games, having posted 20 shutouts now in 81 career games.

Soderberg likes to credit those in front of her for all the shutouts she’s posted the last three seasons as the starter. Crowell said Wednesday it’s a bit of both as Soderberg’s unique approach to practice makes her and her teammates better.

“The way that she approaches her daily work is very unusual in comparison to people I've coached in the past,” Crowell said. “Like the way she battles with her teammates and gets under their skin and forces them to make really good plays to find the back of the net, and the way they they rib her back when they do score. That kind of stuff may seem silly and trivial, but it's really important when it comes to routine drills that goalies sometimes find boring and don't really pay attention to. She's paying attention because she's keeping score.”

For more on this weekend's series, subscribe to the News Tribune's Bulldog Insider Newsletter. Sign up here for free to have weekly previews delivered to your inbox every Friday morning .