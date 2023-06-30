Pack of Bulldogs ready to hit the open market in NHL free agency

DULUTH — With the 2023 draft now complete, the National Hockey League shifts its attention to free agency, which gets underway on July 1.

A number of notable former Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs are hitting the open market on Saturday, including 12 who were signed to NHL contracts in 2022-23. Of those 12, three are unrestricted free agents (UFA) who can sign anywhere and three are restricted free agents (RFA), meaning their current team can match any outside offer.

Here are the former Bulldogs to watch for in the coming weeks as teams build their rosters and reload their farm system for the 2023-24 season.

Karson Kuhlman, UFA

Winnipeg Jets center Karson Kuhlman (20) checks Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) in the second period on April 13 at Ball Arena in Denver. Ron Chenoy / File / USA TODAY Sports

The Esko native who captained UMD to the 2018 NCAA championship is coming off a one-year, one-way deal signed last summer with the Seattle Kraken, but he was claimed off waivers by the Winnipeg Jets in December. Kuhlman, a 27-year-old forward, played 47 games in the regular season with Seattle and Winnipeg, posting three goals and four assists. He has 12 goals and 18 assists in 147 career NHL games with Winnipeg, Seattle and the Boston Bruins, plus a goal and three assists in 17 Stanley Cup playoff games.

Alex Stalock, UFA

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32), the former Minnesota Duluth Bulldog, defends the net against the Detroit Red Wings during a preseason game on Oct. 1, 2022, at the United Center in Chicago. Jamie Sabau / File / USA TODAY Sports

A finalist for the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2022-23, the former Bulldogs goaltender finished with a .908 save percentage and 3.08 goals against average in 27 games with the Chicago Blackhawks after signing a one-year deal with the rebuilding franchise last summer. Health issues have plagued Stalock over the last three seasons as he approaches his 36th birthday at the end of July. He missed time in 2022-23 due to a concussion and a vision disorder known as oculomotor dysfunction. He sat out the entire 2020-21 season and played just a single NHL game in 2021-22 after being diagnosed with myocarditis, a complication from contracting COVID-19.

Carson Soucy, UFA

Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) hooks Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) as he collides into Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period of Game 1 of a first round 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs series on April 18 at Ball Arena in Denver. Ron Chenoy / File / USA TODAY Sports

The former UMD defenseman was acquired by the Seattle Kraken from the Minnesota Wild in the 2021 expansion draft after he signed a three-year extension with the Wild back in 2020. Soucy, 28, has played in 142 regular season games for the Kraken producing 13 goals and 24 assists. He had a goal and an assist in the playoffs this year. He’s played in 276 NHL regular and postseason games the last five seasons with 68 career points.

Andy Welinski, UFA

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Andy Welinski (45) controls the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center on April 14, 2021, in San Jose, California. Kelley L Cox / File / USA TODAY Sports

A Duluth native and former UMD captain on the blue line, Welinski hasn’t played in the NHL since his second stint with the Anaheim Ducks in 2020-21. But he continues to land two-way deals, most recently with the Calgary Flames in the summer of 2021 and the New York Rangers in the summer of 2022. The Rangers dealt Welinski, 30, to the Chicago Blackhawks as part of the Patrick Kane deal at the trade deadline. Welinski has one goal and five assists in 46 NHL games over seven professional seasons. He has 142 points in 284 career AHL games.

Hunter Shepard, UFA

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Hunter Shepard celebrates with the national championship trophy after defeating Massachusetts 3-0 in the 2019 NCAA Championship at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Clint Austin / File / News Tribune

The 27-year-old two-time NCAA championship goalie for the Bulldogs out of Cohasset just backstopped the Hershey Bears to the AHL’s Calder Cup in his first full AHL season, and was named the Calder Cup MVP. Shepard signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Washington Capitals and has been called up each of the past two seasons without getting any ice time in the NHL. The Capitals have two veteran goalies signed to one-way NHL deals through 2024-25, plus three young goalie prospects inked through next season.

Riley Tufte, UFA

Riley Tufte of Minnesota Duluth watches during a Wednesday practice session at the 2019 NCAA Frozen Four at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The 2016 first-round pick of the Dallas Stars has played in just 13 NHL games over four professional seasons, including just three in 2022-23. Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey in 2016 and a two-time national champion at UMD, Tufte is coming off a one-year deal in 2022-23 with the Stars. The 25-year-old has been solid in the AHL since turning pro in 2019 with 79 points in 206 AHL games with the Texas Stars.

Jackson Cates, UFA

Former Minnesota Duluth centermen Jackson Cates makes his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, April 23, 2021, against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York. Bruce Bennett / File / POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

A center on the Bulldogs 2019 NCAA championship team, the elder Cates brother saw just five NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23 after signing a one-year extension last summer. Cates, 25, has played 20 NHL games over two-plus seasons in Philadelphia with one goal and one assist.

Nick Wolff, UFA

Minnesota Duluth's Nick Wolff celebrates a goal during a Friday practice session prior to the 2019 NCAA championship game at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

A two-time national champion at UMD, Wolff is coming off his third one-year deal with the Boston Bruins, who have yet to call him up from the Providence Bruins of the AHL in three seasons. Wolff, 26, had a goal and three assists in 35 AHL games last year.

Justin Richards, UFA

Justin Richards (19) of Minnesota Duluth celebrates a first-period goal against Massachusetts during the 2019 NCAA Championship game in Buffalo, N.Y. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

After signing a two-year deal with the New York Rangers after three seasons at UMD — winning back-to-back NCAA titles in 2018 and 2019 — Richards didn’t receive a qualifying offer from the Rangers last summer. He initially signed a one-year AHL deal with the Cleveland Monsters in August 2022, but the Columbus Blue Jackets made it a one-year, two-way NHL contract in December so the franchise could call him up for two games. Richards, a 25-year-old center, had 39 points in 61 AHL games last season.

Dylan Samberg, RFA

Winnipeg Jets defense Dylan Samberg (54) gets into position against the Minnesota Wild during the third period on April 11 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Nick Wosika / File / USA TODAY Sports

The Hermantown native and two-time national champion defenseman from UMD has reached the end of his three-year rookie contract with the Winnipeg Jets that he signed in 2020. After a full season in the AHL, Samberg, 24, has played 78 NHL games over the last two seasons. He’s scored two goals and 11 assists with both goals and six assists coming in the 63 NHL games he played last year.

Nick Swaney, RFA

Minnesota Wild right wing Nick Swaney (72) skates during warmups before his NHL debut against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on April 13 in Nashville, Tennessee. Christopher Hanewinckel / File / USA TODAY Sports

The two-time NCAA champion who played four seasons at UMD made his NHL debut in Nashville at the end of last season. Playing on a one-year, two-way contract the past two seasons in the Wild system, the 25-year-old Swaney has 35 goals and 25 assists in 116 AHL games with the Iowa Wild.

Noah Cates, RFA

Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (49), a former captain at Minnesota Duluth, and Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan (54), a former captain at St. Cloud State, battle for position during the first period of a preseason game on Sept. 24, 2022, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Eric Hartline / File / USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers have already made a qualifying offer to the younger Cates brother, who at 24 has just wrapped up his two-year rookie contract that began right away in 2021-22 after his UMD career ended. A member of the 2019 title team, Cates just completed his first full NHL season with the Flyers. The 2022 Olympian has 18 goals and 29 assists in 98 NHL games already.

Three Bulldogs already signed

A trio of former Bulldogs re-signed with their team before July 1. The first was Duluth native and former UMD captain Dominic Toninato. He re-signed with the Jets back in April, agreeing to a two-year, two-way deal. The 29-year-old forward played just five NHL games in 2022-23 with the Jets.

Scott Perunovich re-signed with the Blues for one year last week. It’s a one-way deal for the 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner from Hibbing, who has been plagued by injuries. The 24-year-old defenseman has played 19 NHL games and 39 AHL games in three seasons with St. Louis.

Two-time NCAA champion Joey Anderson re-signed with the Chicago Blackhawks for one year earlier this month. The forward was acquired by the Blackhawks in February before the trade deadline and has agreed to a two-way deal for 2023-24. Anderson, 25, had four goals and two assists in 24 games with Chicago last season.