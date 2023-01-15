99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Omaha piles on the goals late to beat Bulldogs 6-1, finish series sweep

Freshman wing Isaac Howard scored the Bulldogs' lone goal, his first goal since the season opener

Luke Loheit
Minnesota Duluth senior wing Luke Loheit skates toward the puck on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, against Omaha at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
Bonnie Ryan / Omaha Athletics
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
January 14, 2023 09:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

OMAHA, Neb. — After surviving a late push by Minnesota Duluth to tie the game, Omaha piled on four goals in the final three minutes to beat the Bulldogs 6-1 and finish off the NCHC series sweep at Baxter Arena.

UMD was down by a single goal with three minutes left, but the Mavericks ended the rally attempt with an insurance goal by freshman wing Jacob Slipec on a breakaway with 2:32 left. The Mavs then added an empty net goal, a goal on a delayed UMD penalty and a power play goal before the final buzzer sounded.

Slipec was responsible for two of the final three goals as UMD now begins an eight-hour overnight bus ride home after the game, only to hop back on a bus Thursday for a five-hour trip to Grand Forks for a series with North Dakota next weekend.

The Bulldogs spotted the Mavericks a two-goal advantage in the opening five and a half minutes Saturday with freshman wing Ray Fust scoring 2:17 into the game and fifth year senior center Jake Pivonka scoring on a shot from the top of the slot that UMD junior goaltender Zach Stejskal was visibly frustrated he let in.

It was Pivonka who beat Stejskal for the game-winning goal in Friday’s 3-2 win for Omaha after an own-zone turnover by UMD. The Cohasset native admitted Friday night that shot caught him off guard, and that his feet were not set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stejskal, making his fourth consecutive start, finished with 27 saves for the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Freshman wing Isaac Howard, the 2023 first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning, cut Omaha’s lead to a goal before the first intermission by racing into the offensive zone, attacking the net and putting a puck in the far, top corner.

It was just the second goal of the season for Howard, whose first goal of the year came in Game 1 against Arizona State on Oct. 1 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

It was also the Bulldogs’ lone goal despite 33 shots on goal.

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:
college girls play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Hughes notches 199th career point, Soderberg gets 17th career shutout in Bulldogs' 5-0 win over Bemidji State
Emma Soderberg is tied for second in career shutouts by a UMD goaltender while Gabbie Hughes inches closer to the 200-point milestone.
January 14, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Duluth sophomore wing Ben Steeves keeps an eye on the puck while skating in front of the Omaha crease on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs' third-period rally at Omaha spoiled by late turnover
Both teams picked up shorthanded goals, but a late UMD turnover in its own zone gave Omaha the 3-2 win.
January 13, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
DSC_3399.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs roll over Beavers in series opener at Amsoil Arena
Gabbie Hughes is on the verge of joining the 200 point club
January 13, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: From New Hampshire to Minnesota, Steeves takes the long way to Bulldogs
Ben Steeves leads Minnesota Duluth in scoring halfway through his freshman season. A New Hampshire native, he played hockey in Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa before joining UMD this season.
January 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey at arena
Bulldogs Hockey
Linser, Soderberg lead Bulldogs to historic sweep of Badgers in Madison
Anneke Linser scored the lone goal in UMD's first sweep in Madison since 2007. Emma Soderberg made 28 saves for her fifth shutout of season.
January 08, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs power play, once given a chance, strikes twice in victory over Bemidji State
The Beavers went four-plus periods without being called for a penalty in the series. UMD made BSU pay once the Beavers were sent to the penalty box.
January 07, 2023 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: Blugolds’ big start dooms Saints in men’s hockey
Eau Claire gets strong goaltending to win nonconference contest.
January 14, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
bulldogs logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: Olson, No. 15 Bulldogs win 11th straight
Senior forward turns in another all-around game a day after scoring her 2,000th point.
January 14, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjacket report: UWS men's hockey blows by Gusties
UWS men's basketball knocked off Crown on the road.
January 13, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
college women play basketball
College
College basketball: Olson tops 2,000 career points as UMD women claim victory
Senior forward scores 30 as Bulldogs win their 10th straight.
January 13, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki