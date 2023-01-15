Omaha piles on the goals late to beat Bulldogs 6-1, finish series sweep

OMAHA, Neb. — After surviving a late push by Minnesota Duluth to tie the game, Omaha piled on four goals in the final three minutes to beat the Bulldogs 6-1 and finish off the NCHC series sweep at Baxter Arena.

UMD was down by a single goal with three minutes left, but the Mavericks ended the rally attempt with an insurance goal by freshman wing Jacob Slipec on a breakaway with 2:32 left. The Mavs then added an empty net goal, a goal on a delayed UMD penalty and a power play goal before the final buzzer sounded.

Slipec was responsible for two of the final three goals as UMD now begins an eight-hour overnight bus ride home after the game, only to hop back on a bus Thursday for a five-hour trip to Grand Forks for a series with North Dakota next weekend.

The Bulldogs spotted the Mavericks a two-goal advantage in the opening five and a half minutes Saturday with freshman wing Ray Fust scoring 2:17 into the game and fifth year senior center Jake Pivonka scoring on a shot from the top of the slot that UMD junior goaltender Zach Stejskal was visibly frustrated he let in.

It was Pivonka who beat Stejskal for the game-winning goal in Friday’s 3-2 win for Omaha after an own-zone turnover by UMD. The Cohasset native admitted Friday night that shot caught him off guard, and that his feet were not set.

Stejskal, making his fourth consecutive start, finished with 27 saves for the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Freshman wing Isaac Howard, the 2023 first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning, cut Omaha’s lead to a goal before the first intermission by racing into the offensive zone, attacking the net and putting a puck in the far, top corner.

It was just the second goal of the season for Howard, whose first goal of the year came in Game 1 against Arizona State on Oct. 1 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

It was also the Bulldogs’ lone goal despite 33 shots on goal.