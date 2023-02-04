99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Despite late goal by Olson, Bulldogs lose ground to Broncos in NCHC

Fifth-place Minnesota Duluth entered the weekend hoping to catch fourth-place Western Michigan in the NCHC standings. That won't happen now following a 3-2 OT loss Friday.

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Zach Stejskal (35) stops a shot on goal from Western Michigan forward Max Sasson (34) at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 03, 2023 10:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Down six points in the league standings, fifth-place Minnesota Duluth entered this weekend’s series against fourth-place Western Michigan hopeful it could create a tie in the NCHC standings for that last home quarterfinal series.

Those aspirations were dashed Friday as the No. 10-ranked Broncos used a pair of special teams goals and an overtime game-winner to beat the Bulldogs 3-2 in NCHC play at Amsoil Arena.

Sophomore center Max Sasson slipped in the goal 2:17 into 3-on-3 play, giving WMU two of the three league points Friday, extending the Broncos’ lead over the Bulldogs to seven points. UMD and Western will meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday in the regular season finale between two teams who could very well see each other again in a best-of-three quarterfinal series next month.

“We had all the momentum and a big goal by (Quinn Olson), but too many turnovers for me,” said UMD coach Scott Sandelin. “We got to manage the puck a lot better. I think that hurt us big time. We've got to find a way to not turn the puck over so much. Our puck management was not very good, especially coming out of our zone.”

Olson, the Bulldogs' senior wing, forced overtime Friday with just his third goal of the season, scoring with 60 seconds remaining in regulation and junior goaltender Zach Stejskal pulled for an extra attacker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Broncos had their sights set on an empty-net goal and the victory earlier, but junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser made a diving save, losing his stick even as it directed the puck off course.

“It feels good to get the monkey off the back,” Olson said of his first goal since playing at Western Michigan on Nov. 18. That's a good team effort. It's a good goal by us, but just not enough in those games.”

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:
college women play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
McMahon caps off Bulldogs rally for 4-3 overtime win at Minnesota State
Mannon McMahon, Gabbie Hughes and Mary Kate O'Brien scored three unanswered goals for UMD, which is back at Minnesota State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Mankato.
February 03, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
women hockey players compete during game
Bulldogs Hockey
NCAA women's hockey bracketology: An early look at the contenders for the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four in Duluth
Yale, Ohio State, Minnesota hold the top three spots heading into the final month of the regular season, with five weeks to go before selection Sunday on March 5.
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
womens hockey game
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs' Soderberg is a national goaltender of the year semifinalist for a third time
The UMD and Swedish national team starter is one of three semifinalists from the WCHA, having been named a semifinalist in the award's inaugural two seasons.
February 02, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Touring Duluth with UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge
A medical redshirt season and COVID-19 exemption have turned Rogge into not just a UMD student, but a full-time resident these last six years.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play ice hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs moving on from sweep of previous No. 1 St. Cloud State: 3 takeaways from UMD hockey this week
The UMD men host Western Michigan this weekend, looking to match the intensity shown in November in Kalamazoo. Soderberg puts shutout records into perspective as UMD women travel to Minnesota State.
February 01, 2023 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Early power play goals, timely penalty kills late lead UMD to sweep of top-ranked St. Cloud State
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead via special teams goals to win their third-straight game and sweep their first NCHC series of the season.
January 28, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Western Michigan took a 2-1 lead into the third period by capitalizing on one of its three power plays in the second. Junior center Luke Grainger sniped the Broncos to their second lead of the evening midway through the second and 16 seconds into UMD’s second penalty of the period.

The Broncos’ first lead Friday came via a UMD turnover and successful shorthanded breakaway by senior wing Jason Polin — the NCHC’s and NCAA’s leading goal scorer — 3:55 into the game for his 24th goal of the year.

Bulldogs freshman wing Ben Steeves — who leads all NCHC freshmen in goals and is tied atop the NCAA — tied it at 1-1 just past the 12-minute mark by bouncing a shot high off the glass, off the back of WMU junior goalie Cameron Rowe and into the net for his 17th goal of the season.

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (5) skates with the puck against Western Michigan at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

UMD had just two power plays Friday, both of which came in the first period. They gave up a shorthanded goal on the first and killed their own power play with a penalty 55 seconds into the second.

Western finished the night 1-for-4 with the shorthanded goal to go along with the power play goal.

“The second period was definitely our lull of the game. I think first and third was was pretty good. Five-on-five, I think we were the better team,” said Steeves, who also assisted on Olson’s goal. He also had one of UMD’s three penalties in the second.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just got to score on our power play and not let them score on our power play,” Steeves said. “And stay out of the box. I had a penalty myself. We got to manage our sticks and our emotions, too. That’s all you can do.”

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) watches the replay on the scoreboard to see how his goal went in the net against Western Michigan at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Matt’s Three Stars

3. UMD freshman wing Ben Steeves — Scored the Bulldogs first goal and assisted Olson on the game-tying goal to give UMD a point.

2. WMU senior wing Jason Polin — A menace all night for the Bulldogs, he scored the shorthanded goal and assisted on the OT winner.

1. WMU sophomore center Max Sasson — His game-winner was the ninth goal of the year for the Broncos’ top-line center.

Box score

Western Michigan 1-1-0-1—3
Minnesota Duluth 1-0-1-0—2
First period
1. WMU, Jason Polin, 3:55 (sh)
2. UMD, Ben Steeves (Luke Loheit), 12:19
Second period
3. WMU, Luke Grainger (Aidan Fulp, Zak Galambos), 10:37 (pp)
Third period
4. UMD, Quinn Olson (Steeves, Owen Gallatin), 19:00 (ea)
Overtime
5. WMU, Max Sasson (Zak Galambos, Polin), 2:17
Saves — Cameron Rowe, WMU, 32; Zach Stejskal, UMD, 28.
Power play — WMU 1-4; UMD 0-2. Penalties — WMU 3-6; UMD 5-10.

Photos

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Mylymok (21) shoots the puck on goal against Western Michigan defenseman Jacob Bauer (2) at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Loheit (16) celebrates with Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) after Steeves scored a goal against Western Michigan at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Loheit (16) skates with the puck against Western Michigan at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Zach Stejskal (35) makes a save against Western Michigan at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) shoots the puck on goal against Western Michigan goaltender Cameron Rowe (31) at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) shoots the puck against Western Michigan defenseman Aidan Fulp (24) while scoring against Western Michigan during the first period at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: CSS men’s hockey downs Bethel
The women got goals from Abby Pohlkamp and Lauryn Hull, but fell to the Royals 4-2.
February 03, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Superior goalie Trent Peterson (35) stops a deflection from University School of Milwaukee’s Augie Wolf (16)
College
Prep boys hockey: Williams, Spartans end Senior Night in style
Junior forward scores game-winning goal at 15:42 of third period to lift Superior past University School of Milwaukee.
February 03, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS women dominate against Martin Luther
The Yellowjackets had a 27-3 lead after the first quarter.
February 03, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
020423.S.FF.MSMmen.Myren
College
Bulldogs report: UMD, Katona light up Dragons
The Bulldogs women also won on Friday night in Moorhead.
February 03, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports