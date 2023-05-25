99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Bulldogs Hockey

NCHC announces that it is replacing Don Adam as director of officiating

Adam, a former official, had served in that role since the conference began in 2013

College hockey players and coaches in interviews
NCHC Director of Officiating Don Adam speaks to the media during NCHC Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 11:32 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has made a change in its director of officiating position, NCHC Commissioner Heather Weems announced Thursday.

“On behalf of the NCHC and our member institutions, I want to thank Don Adam for providing vision and leadership over the past decade,” Weems said in a news release. “We are building on a solid foundation and look forward to continuing to enhance our officiating program by hiring and retaining the best college officials and maximizing our use of communication and technology.”

Don Adam has served as the NCHC’s only director of officiating since the conference’s founding, dedicating more than 10 years to the NCHC. During his tenure, Adam oversaw the NCHC’s officiating program, building it from scratch, while hiring an officiating staff and implementing annual officiating camps.

“The NCHC Officiating program is a critical part of our conference operations and an area in which the NCHC continues to be a leader in collegiate hockey,” Weems said. “Our high-touch model with officiating supervisors assigned to nearly every game requires extensive communication to ensure consistency across games and throughout the season. The membership believes this model can continue to improve the game experience for student-athletes and fans.”

The conference will begin an expedited search for its new director of officiating immediately.

