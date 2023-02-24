NCAA women's hockey bracketology: Conference tournaments are underway

The playoffs have arrived with all five leagues, including the WCHA, beginning their tournaments this week. Postseason league champions will be crowned next weekend, so let’s do some bracketology.

The 11-team National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey tournament field will be announced on Sunday, March 5, with the first round and quarterfinals taking place at teams’ home rinks March 9-12. The national semifinals and championship are scheduled for March 17-19 in Duluth.

If the season ended on Thursday, Feb. 23, here is what the 2023 NCAA bracket could possibly look like.

This week’s bracket

Ohio State Regional

1. Ohio State (WCHA)

7. Minnesota Duluth vs. 9. Clarkson

Minnesota Regional

4. Minnesota vs. 5. Northeastern (HE)

Yale Regional

2. Yale (ECAC)

8. Quinnipiac vs. 10. Penn State (CHA)

Colgate Regional

3. Colgate

6. Wisconsin vs. 11. Long Island (NEWHA)

Last at-large team in: Clarkson

Last at-large team out: St. Cloud State

The process

The National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey tournament features 11 teams. The five conference postseason champions from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, ECAC, Hockey East, College Hockey America and New England Women’s Hockey Alliance receive automatic bids ( the 2022-23 regular season league champions are noted in the bracket). The selection committee then uses the Pairwise rankings to select the six at-large teams, and seed the 11-team field.

The top four seeds will host the first round and quarterfinal games. The top four seeds will be placed on the bracket so that if they all advance, No. 1 will play No. 4 and No. 2 will play No. 3 in the Frozen Four. The top five seeds get byes into the quarterfinals, with the No. 4 seed “automatically” hosting the No. 5 seed, per the NCAA’s seedings and pairings guidelines .

First-round conference matchups are to be avoided, though if one league has four or more teams seeded between 6-11, then intraconference matchups are permitted to maintain bracket integrity.

Teams are not required to be kept close to home, however, the NCAA lists “competitive equity”, “financial success” and a “playoff-type atmosphere” as keys to a successful tournament.

Analysis

Like last week’s bracket, this week’s required a tweak to avoid a first-round conference matchup between the ECAC’s Quinnipiac and Clarkson. This week I flipped Quinnipiac and UMD, sending the Bobcats back to their home state of Connecticut for the Yale regional while sending the Bulldogs to Columbus and the Ohio State regional.

This does tarnish bracket integrity, but only slightly. I’d rather see the No. 1 overall seed get an opponent ranked No. 8 or higher in the second round, however, this move preserves the best potential for a “playoff-type atmosphere” in the regionals.