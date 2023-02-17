99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Bulldogs Hockey

NCAA women's hockey bracketology: Badgers jump Bulldogs, Quinnipiac and Northeastern

Ohio State takes over the top spot from Yale, while the Wisconsin now has a first-round bye in its sights.

womens hockey game
Minnesota Duluth forward Kylie Hanley (12) controls the puck behind the goal line against Wisconsin's Vivian Jungels (20) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 17, 2023 07:00 AM

It’s the final weekend of the regular season. The 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena in Duluth is four weeks away. Let’s do some bracketology.

The 11-team National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey tournament field will be announced on Sunday, March 5, with the first round and quarterfinals taking place at teams’ home rinks March 9-12. The national semifinals and championship will take place March 17-19 in Duluth.

Two weeks of conference postseason play starts next week. If the season ended on Thursday, Feb. 16, here is what the 2023 NCAA bracket could possibly look like.

This week’s bracket

Ohio State Regional
1. Ohio State (WCHA)
8. Minnesota Duluth vs. 10. Clarkson

Colgate Regional
4. Colgate vs. 5. Wisconsin

ADVERTISEMENT

Yale Regional
2. Yale (ECAC)
7. Quinnipiac vs. 9. Penn State (CHA)

Minnesota Regional
3. Minnesota
6. Northeastern (HE) vs. 11. LIU (NEWHA)

Last at-large team in: Clarkson
Last two at-large teams out: Vermont, St. Cloud State

womens hockey game
Last week's bracketology for Feb. 10
February 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Bulldog Insider Podcast Previews NCAA Frozen Four
college women play ice hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: A look back at the Olympic careers of Soderberg, Bell
The college careers of Bulldogs fifth-year seniors Emma Soderberg and Ashton Bell are winding down, but the hockey careers of these two young Olympians are just beginning.
Listen Now
college women play hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Touring Duluth with UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge
A medical redshirt season and COVID-19 exemption have turned Rogge into not just a UMD student, but a full-time resident these last six years.
Listen Now
college girls play hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Building a Frozen Four fan guide with Anneke Linser and Kylie Hanley
The Bulldogs leading goal scorer, Anneke Linser, and most versatile player, Kylie Hanley, give their fan recommendations for the upcoming NCAA Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena.
Listen Now
Women's hockey players compete in game at Amsoil Arena
Bulldog Insider Podcast: 'Sniper extraordinaire' Maggie Flaherty saving her best for last season at UMD
Bulldogs fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty is having a career season thus far at UMD, sharing the team lead of seven goals going into this weekend's home series with Ohio State.
Listen Now
Minnesota Duluth plays Minnesota in NCAA Division I Regional Final for a trip to Frozen Four
Bulldog Insider Podcast: We should be talking more about Gabbie Hughes
Thanks to the return of an Olympic gold medalist and a goaltender who has broke out on the international stage in the past year, Bulldogs fifth-year senior center Gabbie Hughes hasn't been in the spotlight as much as you might expect for a player coming off a season in which she was a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award and finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.
Listen Now
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light.jpg
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Back from traveling the globe and winning gold, Bell eyes NCAA title at UMD
The Bulldog Insider Podcast drops the puck on its fifth season with an in-depth conversation with Olympic gold medalist Ashton Bell. The Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior defenseman and captain is back with the Bulldogs in 2022-23 after traveling the globe last season with Team Canada, winning gold medals at the 2021 and 2022 IIHF World Championship, and at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
Listen Now

The process

The National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey tournament features 11 teams. The five conference postseason champions from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, ECAC, Hockey East, College Hockey America and New England Women’s Hockey Alliance receive automatic bids ( the current league leaders are noted in the bracket). The selection committee then uses the Pairwise rankings to select the six at-large teams, and seed the 11-team field.

NCAA tournament links
NCAA Ice hockey logo.jpg

The top four seeds will host the first round and quarterfinal games. The top four seeds will be placed on the bracket so that if they all advance, No. 1 will play No. 4 and No. 2 will play No. 3 in the Frozen Four. The top five seeds get byes into the quarterfinals, with the No. 4 seed “automatically” hosting the No. 5 seed, per the NCAA’s seedings and pairings guidelines .

First-round conference matchups are to be avoided, though if one league has four or more teams seeded between 6-11, then intraconference matchups are permitted to maintain bracket integrity.

Teams are not required to be kept close to home, however, the NCAA lists “competitive equity”, “financial success” and a “playoff-type atmosphere” as keys to a successful tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Analysis

This week’s bracket required a tweak to avoid a first-round conference matchup between the ECAC’s Quinnipiac and Clarkson. I determined the best way to fix that, based on the NCAA’s guidelines, was to send Clarkson to Columbus for the Ohio State regional while moving Penn State to the Yale Regional in Connecticut.

I could have flipped Quinnipiac and UMD, however, taking Quinnipiac out of its home state of Connecticut would tarnish the potential “playoff-type atmosphere” there. Also, keeping the No. 8 seed in the same regional as the No. 1 seed maintains bracket integrity better.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs co-captain, Sophie's Squad co-founder Hughes a finalist for Hockey Humanitarian Award again
February 16, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: Kemp returns to lead baseball program
February 15, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
college men play hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Sandelin, Crowell could have done without coach's challenges: 3 takeaways from UMD hockey this week
February 15, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens