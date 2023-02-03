99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

NCAA women's hockey bracketology: An early look at the contenders for the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four in Duluth

Yale, Ohio State, Minnesota hold the top three spots heading into the final month of the regular season, with five weeks to go before selection Sunday on March 5.

women hockey players compete during game
Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) trips Ohio State defenseman Madison Bizal (9) at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The calendar has turned from January to February, which means we’re getting closer to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

It’s time to do some bracketology.

The 11-team NCAA tournament field will be announced on Sunday, March 5, with the first round and quarterfinals taking place at teams’ home rinks March 9-12. The national semifinals and championship are scheduled for March 17-19 in Duluth.

Three weeks remain in the regular season, plus another two weeks of conference postseason play. However, if the season ended on Thursday, Feb. 2, here is what the 2023 NCAA tournament bracket could possibly look like.

This week’s bracket

Yale Regional
1. Yale (ECAC)
8. Minnesota Duluth vs. 9. Clarkson

ADVERTISEMENT

Colgate Regional
4. Colgate vs. 5. Northeastern (HE)

Ohio State Regional
2. Ohio State
7. Quinnipiac vs. 10. Penn State (CHA)

Minnesota Regional
3. Minnesota (WCHA)
6. Wisconsin vs. 11. Long Island (NEWHA)

Last at-large team in: Clarkson
Last at-large team out: Cornell

Bulldog Insider Podcast Previews NCAA Frozen Four
college women play hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Touring Duluth with UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge
A medical redshirt season and COVID-19 exemption have turned Rogge into not just a UMD student, but a full-time resident these last six years.
Listen Now
college girls play hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Building a Frozen Four fan guide with Anneke Linser and Kylie Hanley
The Bulldogs leading goal scorer, Anneke Linser, and most versatile player, Kylie Hanley, give their fan recommendations for the upcoming NCAA Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena.
Listen Now
Women's hockey players compete in game at Amsoil Arena
Bulldog Insider Podcast: 'Sniper extraordinaire' Maggie Flaherty saving her best for last season at UMD
Bulldogs fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty is having a career season thus far at UMD, sharing the team lead of seven goals going into this weekend's home series with Ohio State.
Listen Now
04mar17_0250.jpg
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Bulldogs return from Europe to play in Premier Hockey Federation
Europe had become the go-to destination for a number of prominent alumni of the Minnesota Duluth women's hockey program following graduation. Now, many have returned to North American thanks to the increased investments being made by the Premier Hockey Federation (formerly the NWHL).
Listen Now
Minnesota Duluth plays Minnesota in NCAA Division I Regional Final for a trip to Frozen Four
Bulldog Insider Podcast: We should be talking more about Gabbie Hughes
Thanks to the return of an Olympic gold medalist and a goaltender who has broke out on the international stage in the past year, Bulldogs fifth-year senior center Gabbie Hughes hasn't been in the spotlight as much as you might expect for a player coming off a season in which she was a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award and finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.
Listen Now
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light.jpg
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Back from traveling the globe and winning gold, Bell eyes NCAA title at UMD
The Bulldog Insider Podcast drops the puck on its fifth season with an in-depth conversation with Olympic gold medalist Ashton Bell. The Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior defenseman and captain is back with the Bulldogs in 2022-23 after traveling the globe last season with Team Canada, winning gold medals at the 2021 and 2022 IIHF World Championship, and at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
Listen Now

The process

The NCAA's National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey tournament features 11 teams. The five postseason champions from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, ECAC, Hockey East, College Hockey America and New England Women’s Hockey Alliance receive automatic bids ( the current league leaders are noted in the bracket). The selection committee then uses the Pairwise rankings to select the six at-large teams, and seed the 11-team field.

NCAA tournament links
NCAA Ice hockey logo.jpg

The top four seeds will host the first round and quarterfinal games and will be placed on the bracket so that if they all advance, No. 1 will play No. 4 and No. 2 will play No. 3 in the Frozen Four. The top five seeds get byes into the quarterfinals, with the No. 4 seed “automatically” hosting the No. 5 seed, per the NCAA’s seeding and pairings guidelines.

First-round conference matchups are to be avoided, though if one league has four or more teams seeded between 6-11, then intraconference matchups are permitted to maintain bracket integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams are not required to be kept close to home, however, the NCAA lists “competitive equity”, “financial success” and a “playoff-type atmosphere” as keys to a successful tournament.

Analysis

In this week’s bracket, the committee could send Minnesota Duluth to the Ohio State regional and keep Quinnipiac in Connecticut by sending it to the Yale regional to achieve “financial success” and a “playoff-type atmosphere”. However, that would create an ECAC matchup between Quinnipiac and Clarkson in the first round, so the committee should leave the bracket as it falls via the Pairwise. No adjustments are necessary this week.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
021321.S.FF.NDSUwbb.Hamling
College
Calls From Home: Hamling pulls out of offensive slump for NDSU
After a 3-for-25 shooting stretch, Hamling recorded back-to-back 28-point games for the Bison.
February 03, 2023 01:25 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
womens hockey game
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs' Soderberg is a national goaltender of the year semifinalist for a third time
The UMD and Swedish national team starter is one of three semifinalists from the WCHA, having been named a semifinalist in the award's inaugural two seasons.
February 02, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Rutgers
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers’ 35-point loss becomes Rutgers’ biggest win since joining Big Ten
Minnesota has lost 6 straight games, one behind the 7 consecutive defeats Richard Pitino’s last team at Minnesota suffered in February-March 2021.
February 01, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
09.0121.S.DNT.UMDFootball.C06.jpg
College
College football: UMD coaches beaming from 1,400 miles away after unveiling recruiting class
Coach Curt Wiese, in Las Vegas to watch tackle Brent Laing play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, took time to talk about the Bulldogs’ recruits Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.
February 01, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki