99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Bulldogs Hockey

Mylymok, the Bulldogs' 5OT hero from 2021 regional final win over North Dakota, will transfer to Niagara

Junior wing Luke Mylymok is leaving the Bulldogs after three seasons and with two years of eligibility left.

college men play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Mylymok (21) skates with the puck against St. Thomas at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Today at 2:53 PM

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth junior wing Luke Mylymok entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal Tuesday, according to a Forum Communications source that has access to the database.

He quickly made a new commitment, too.

Mylymok will transfer to Niagara, where he will play alongside his brother Connor, who is transferring from Alaska.

Mylymok, 21, is the second member of the Bulldogs men’s hockey team to transfer this offseason, joining freshman wing Isaac Howard, who is going to Michigan State.

college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Former Bulldog Isaac Howard reuniting with former coach at Michigan State
Isaac Howard is leaving UMD after one season to go play for Michigan State and his former coach at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
March 25, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Mylymok, who has two years of eligibility remaining, had a career year at UMD in 2022-23. He posted three goals and five assists in 31 games as a junior after recording three goals and three assists in 22 games the two previous seasons combined.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of his two goals from his freshman season will go down as one of the most famous goals in Bulldogs hockey history, if not college hockey history. Mylymok scored the game-winning goal in UMD’s 3-2 five-overtime NCAA regional final win over North Dakota in Fargo, ending the longest game in NCAA men’s or women’s hockey tournament history at 142 minutes, 13 seconds. It also sent UMD to its fourth consecutive Frozen Four.

Mylymok missed the majority of his sophomore season due to injury. He played a third-line role for most of the 2022-23 season alongside outgoing fifth-year seniors Jesse Jacques and Tanner Laderoute, averaging 9:25 of ice time per game throughout the season, but 10:41 over the final 10 games.

Connor Mylymok, 23, also has two years of eligibility remaining.

Niagara plays in Atlantic Hockey.

032821.S.DNT.NCAAREGIONALUMD.C24.jpg
Minnesota Duluth's Luke Mylymok (24) and Blake Biondi (7) celebrate Mylymok's game-winning goal in the fifth overtime of an NCAA regional final at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota, on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Minnesota Duluth defeated North Dakota 3-2 in five overtimes during the longest NCAA hockey tournament game ever and advanced to its fourth-straight Frozen Four.
Clint Austin / File / News Tribune

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs' 2022-23 super seniors leave as legends, but Crowell ready to reload at goaltender in 2023-24
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) blocks a shot by Maryland guard Bri McDaniel (24) during the first half of an NCAA women's tournament Elite Eight game March 27, 2023, in Greenville, South Carolina.
College
NCAA WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT: Boston boosts No. 1 South Carolina into Final Four
March 27, 2023 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
101721.S.MICHMPUX.C04.JPG
College
Hermantown's Sandelin signs with AHL's Colorado Eagles, reunites with former high school and college teammate
March 27, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BWCAW
Northland Outdoors
Boundary Waters gains international quiet designation
March 28, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
090819.N.DNT.STLC.C04.JPG
Local
Medical Assistance, MinnesotaCare renewals to be due for first time in 3 years
March 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
DSC_8210.jpg
Sports
One goal remains for UMD women's basketball
March 28, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
3537535+072617pints.jpg
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Is it OK to send tap beer back?
March 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops