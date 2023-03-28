Mylymok, the Bulldogs' 5OT hero from 2021 regional final win over North Dakota, will transfer to Niagara

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth junior wing Luke Mylymok entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal Tuesday, according to a Forum Communications source that has access to the database.

He quickly made a new commitment, too.

Mylymok will transfer to Niagara, where he will play alongside his brother Connor, who is transferring from Alaska.

Mylymok, 21, is the second member of the Bulldogs men’s hockey team to transfer this offseason, joining freshman wing Isaac Howard, who is going to Michigan State.

Mylymok, who has two years of eligibility remaining, had a career year at UMD in 2022-23. He posted three goals and five assists in 31 games as a junior after recording three goals and three assists in 22 games the two previous seasons combined.

One of his two goals from his freshman season will go down as one of the most famous goals in Bulldogs hockey history, if not college hockey history. Mylymok scored the game-winning goal in UMD’s 3-2 five-overtime NCAA regional final win over North Dakota in Fargo, ending the longest game in NCAA men’s or women’s hockey tournament history at 142 minutes, 13 seconds. It also sent UMD to its fourth consecutive Frozen Four.

RECAP 📢 @UMDMensHockey beats North Dakota in longest NCAA tournament game ever to reach fourth-straight Frozen Four.#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/XcOY2eipmL — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 28, 2021

Mylymok missed the majority of his sophomore season due to injury. He played a third-line role for most of the 2022-23 season alongside outgoing fifth-year seniors Jesse Jacques and Tanner Laderoute, averaging 9:25 of ice time per game throughout the season, but 10:41 over the final 10 games.

Connor Mylymok, 23, also has two years of eligibility remaining.

Niagara plays in Atlantic Hockey.