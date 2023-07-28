Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Bulldogs Hockey

Minnesota Duluth adds Emma Sobieck as assistant coach

The 27-year-old Sobieck comes to UMD after two seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Bemidji State.

112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 7
Bemidji State women's hockey assistant coach Emma Terres-Sobieck watches the Beavers practice on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 4:09 PM

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth has added Emma Sobieck as an assistant coach. This move comes after the NCAA approved a third assistant coach for college hockey teams earlier this year.

"I am honored and beyond excited to join the Bulldog community," said Sobieck in a press release from the university. "The biggest draws for me are the renowned staff, consistent strive for excellence, and the aligned values that they instill into their program. I am extremely passionate about student-athlete development and success and am eager to begin my next chapter here."

The 27-year-old Sobieck is originally from New Hope, Minnesota, and spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with her alma mater, Bemidji State. She played high school hockey for Robbinsdale Armstrong before a four-year playing career for the Beavers and two years of professional hockey in Germany.

"We are thrilled to add Emma Sobieck to our staff," said Bulldogs head coach Crowell in the release. "She comes to Duluth with both playing and coaching experience in the WCHA. She will jump right into this role and make our program better."

The Minnesota native is now an assistant coach alongside Laura Schuler. They'll serve on the bench with associate head coach Laura Bellamy and head coach Maura Crowell.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
