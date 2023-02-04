99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

McMahon caps off Bulldogs rally for 4-3 overtime win at Minnesota State

Mannon McMahon, Gabbie Hughes and Mary Kate O'Brien scored three unanswered goals for UMD, which is back at Minnesota State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Mankato.

college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Mannon McMahon (16) skates against Minnesota defenseman Madeline Wethington (5) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 03, 2023 06:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MANKATO — No. 7-ranked Minnesota Duluth rallied from a two-goal deficit, scoring three unanswered goals to defeat Minnesota State 4-3 in overtime in WCHA play Friday in Makanto.

Mannon McMahon, Gabbie Hughes, Mary Kate O’Brien and Gabby Krause scored for the Bulldogs, who fell behind 3-1 midway through the second period.

Resilient would be the name of the game,” Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said. “We faced adversity right off the hop with them scoring early. It felt like we were chasing it the whole time. I love the way we came into that third period, in particular. That's a good amount of pressure, and we've been dealing with pressure for weeks now. Staring it in the eye there, I like the way we attack that period with some big plays.”

O’Brien, a sophomore center, pulled UMD within one via a snipe before the second intermission, but Hughes didn’t tie the game until there was just 3:53 left in regulation. The fifth-year senior center scored unassisted off an MSU turnover, beating Mavs junior goaltender Lauren Barbro one-on-one in front of the net.

McMahon, a senior center, scored the game-winner 3:04 into the 3-on-3 overtime period. She registered her ninth goal of the season by putting away a rebound that came off an initial chance by junior wing Clara Van Wieren.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Really happy to get the win in overtime,” Crowell said. “This is a tough place to play. That's a tough team to play against. You can look at the shot chart and say, ‘Wow, UMD must have had the puck the whole time.’ When they get their opportunities, they're really good looks. A lot of them were coming off of odd-man rushes, which we need to clean up.”

Senior forward Claire Butorac and senior forward Kelsey King scored in the first period while senior defenseman Charlotte St. Akervik gave the Mavericks a two-goal lead in the second.

Barbro made 37 saves on 41 shots for the Mavericks while Hailey MacLeod stopped 15 of the 18 shots she faced, getting the start Friday over fifth-year senior starter and national goaltender of the year semifinalist Emma Soderberg.

The Bulldogs were without fifth-year senior center Kylie Hanley for the second consecutive game due to a lower body injury. Crowell said Hanley continues to be day-to-day for UMD and has not been ruled out for the season after pulling up and leaving the ice against Minnesota a week ago.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
women hockey players compete during game
Bulldogs Hockey
NCAA women's hockey bracketology: An early look at the contenders for the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four in Duluth
Yale, Ohio State, Minnesota hold the top three spots heading into the final month of the regular season, with five weeks to go before selection Sunday on March 5.
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
021321.S.FF.NDSUwbb.Hamling
College
Calls From Home: Hamling pulls out of offensive slump for NDSU
After a 3-for-25 shooting stretch, Hamling recorded back-to-back 28-point games for the Bison.
February 03, 2023 01:25 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
womens hockey game
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs' Soderberg is a national goaltender of the year semifinalist for a third time
The UMD and Swedish national team starter is one of three semifinalists from the WCHA, having been named a semifinalist in the award's inaugural two seasons.
February 02, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Touring Duluth with UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge
A medical redshirt season and COVID-19 exemption have turned Rogge into not just a UMD student, but a full-time resident these last six years.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens