SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program

Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.

Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
Max Plante (26) celebrates after scoring the game winning goal in overtime against Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
December 19, 2022 04:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit Max Plante has made a strong impression on the international stage during his first season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

That was especially true on Saturday when Plante scored twice to lead the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team to the U17 Four Nations Tournament championship via a 4-2 victory over host Switzerland.

Plante finished with three goals and two assists in games last week against Switzerland, Slovakia and Sweden. He gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead in the first period on Saturday and clinched the title with an empty-netter.

The former Hawk has five goals and 19 assists in 27 games this year with the USNTDP U17 squad, including three goals and 12 assists between this week's Four Nations tournament and the Under-17 Challenge in British Columbia, Canada, last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richards gets NHL deal

030820.N.DNT.UMDMPUX.C05.jpg
Justin Richards (19) of Minnesota Duluth fist bumps a teammate after scoring his second goal against St. Cloud during Saturday's game at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minnesota (Clint Austin /caustin@duluthnews.com)

Former Bulldogs center Justin Richards is a step closer to a return to the NHL after signing a one-year, two-way contract on Monday with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the 2022-23 season. Richards was previously on an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season with the Blue Jackets’ top minor league affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters.

Richards signed with the New York Rangers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent after three seasons with the Bulldogs, helping the program win back-to-back national championships as a freshman and sophomore in 2018 and 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic derailed a shot at a third-straight title.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken
Bulldogs Hockey
Esko's Karson Kuhlman reuniting with former Bulldogs teammates in Winnipeg
The Seattle Kraken placed Karson Kuhlman on waivers Monday, and he was claimed Tuesday by a Winnipeg Jets franchise that includes former UMD teammates Neal Pionk, Dylan Samberg and Dominic Toninato.
December 13, 2022 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Richards played just one NHL game in two seasons with the Rangers’ organization. That was on May 8, 2021, when he registered an assist. In 87 AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, he posted 10 goals and 15 assists.

After going unsigned as a restricted free agent in the offseason, Richards signed an AHL deal with the Monsters for 2022-23. He has six goals and 11 assists in 23 games so far.

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:
college women play hockey at arena
Bulldogs Hockey
McMahon filling playmaking void up front for Bulldogs following departures of Giguere, Klein
A prolific scorer in high school for Maple Grove, Mannon McMahon has stepped up offensively in 2022-23 for the Bulldogs. The season is only halfway done, and McMahon is having a career year.
December 14, 2022 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Kaiser has been the workhorse of young Bulldogs blue line in first half of 2022-23 season
A 2020 third-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, Kaiser leads the NCHC in average ice time and is key to the Bulldogs' breakouts, ability to defend.
December 12, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs disappointed, not discouraged after another OT loss to Denver
Minnesota Duluth led the Pioneers 2-1 and 3-2 in the third period, but the top-ranked team in the country and leaders of the NCHC at the break battled back for a 4-3 victory.
December 10, 2022 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs settle for 'bad' tie, handing St. Thomas first WCHA points of season
The Tommies came into Saturday's game 0-13-0 with no points in league play, but picked up two via a win in the shootout.
December 10, 2022 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Penalties cancel out Bulldogs' fast start, Denver rallies for OT win
Minnesota Duluth jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but No. 1-ranked Denver fought back to win 3-2 in overtime on Friday.
December 09, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey at arena
Bulldogs Hockey
Bell paces Bulldogs with four points in 8-1 victory over St. Thomas
Minnesota Duluth's defensemen continue to score, finishing with a combined nine points on Friday in the win over the Tommies.
December 09, 2022 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Former Bulldog Culic dies

Former UMD forward Chet Culic died on Dec. 3 at the age of 48. A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Culic played three seasons for the Bulldogs from 1993-1996, totaling 13 goals and 18 assists in 81 games.

No cause of death was listed in Culic’s obituary . A celebration of his life will take place at 1 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Turvey Centre in Regina. In lieu of flowers, Culic’s family requests donations be made in his name to the Outdoor Hockey League, Adam Herold Foundation, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Culic is survived by his two children, Zack and Abby.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What to read next
gopherrecruits122222.jpg
College
Gophers’ four-star running back Darius Taylor ‘one of prized recruits of the class’
Taylor had in-state Michigan offering him a scholarship midseason. Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana also courted Taylor.
December 21, 2022 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DSC_8832.jpg
College
UMD basketball teams grind out wins over St. Cloud State
The Bulldogs men won their second overtime game with the Huskies this season.
December 18, 2022 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets comeback not enough to top Pointers
UWS trailed by as many as 16 with less than 12 minutes to go and got within three points.
December 17, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team onto the field at the start of the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 19, 2022.
College
How has Gophers football fared in transfer portal compared to Big Ten West foes?
Minnesota sits middle of the pack in the conference with 7 players leaving and 2 incoming
December 17, 2022 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press