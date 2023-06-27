Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
LA Kings trade former Bulldog Alex Iafallo to Winnipeg Jets

Alex Iafallo has been with the Los Angeles Kings since 2017 after an All-American season at UMD that included an appearance in NCAA Frozen Four and national championship game.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings
Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) clears the puck past Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) in the second period of Game 3 of a first round 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series on April 21, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. After six seasons in L.A., Iafallo has been traded to the Winnipeg Jets.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea / File / USA TODAY Sports
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Today at 4:46 PM

DULUTH — Six years after signing with the Los Angeles Kings as a highly sought after undrafted free agent, former Minnesota Duluth All-American winger Alex Iafallo was traded to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

The swap included four players and a draft pick, with the L.A. Kings receiving Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Jets getting Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, Gabriel Vilardi and a second round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Iafallo, who played four years for the Bulldogs from 2013-17, has appeared in 436 regular and postseason games with the Kings since stepping right onto the franchise’s top line as a rookie in 2017. In his six NHL seasons — all with the Kings — the 29-year-old from Eden, New York, scored 90 goals and 123 assists with 17 goals and 23 assists coming in 2022-23 after missing 23 games in the first half of the season to injury.

Iafallo helped the Bulldogs reach three consecutive NCAA regional finals during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, getting UMD all the way to the NCAA Frozen Four and national championship game in 2016-17. The Bulldogs also won the NCHC Frozen Faceoff that year.

Totaling 51 points as a senior All-American in 2016-17, Iafallo’s biggest points came in the postseason as he assisted Willie Raskob on the game-winning overtime goal against Ohio State in the 2018 NCAA West Regional semifinal and he scored the game-winning goal against Harvard with less than 30 seconds remaining in the 2018 Frozen Four semifinal at United Center in Chicago.

Now Iafallo is set to reunite with a couple teammates from that 2016-17 squad that fell one win short of a national championship. Defenseman Neal Pionk of Hermantown is entering his fifth season with the Jets in 2023-24 while center Dominic Toninato — Iafallo’s linemate for four seasons at UMD — just signed a fresh two-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg in the spring.

Hermantown native Dylan Samberg is also part of the Jets’ blue line, though he came to UMD a year after Iafallo graduated. Another former Iafallo teammate at UMD, forward Karson Kuhlman, played half of the 2022-23 season in Winnipeg, but will be a free agent on July 1.

All of those familiar faces in Winnipeg should help Iafallo with finding a new hobby. Iafallo took up surfing while living in California, something that will be tough to do on the prairies of Manitoba.

Iafallo signed a four-year, $16-million contract extension with the Kings in 2021 that runs through the 2024-25 season.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
