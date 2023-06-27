LA Kings trade former Bulldog Alex Iafallo to Winnipeg Jets

DULUTH — Six years after signing with the Los Angeles Kings as a highly sought after undrafted free agent, former Minnesota Duluth All-American winger Alex Iafallo was traded to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

The swap included four players and a draft pick, with the L.A. Kings receiving Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Jets getting Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, Gabriel Vilardi and a second round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

We have acquired forward Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for F Alex Iafallo, F Rasmus Kupari, F Gabriel Vilardi and a second-round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.



In addition, Dubois agreed to terms on an eight-year contract.



More details 📲… pic.twitter.com/O85qzDMuva — LA Kings (@LAKings) June 27, 2023

Iafallo, who played four years for the Bulldogs from 2013-17, has appeared in 436 regular and postseason games with the Kings since stepping right onto the franchise’s top line as a rookie in 2017. In his six NHL seasons — all with the Kings — the 29-year-old from Eden, New York, scored 90 goals and 123 assists with 17 goals and 23 assists coming in 2022-23 after missing 23 games in the first half of the season to injury.

Iafallo helped the Bulldogs reach three consecutive NCAA regional finals during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, getting UMD all the way to the NCAA Frozen Four and national championship game in 2016-17. The Bulldogs also won the NCHC Frozen Faceoff that year.

Totaling 51 points as a senior All-American in 2016-17, Iafallo’s biggest points came in the postseason as he assisted Willie Raskob on the game-winning overtime goal against Ohio State in the 2018 NCAA West Regional semifinal and he scored the game-winning goal against Harvard with less than 30 seconds remaining in the 2018 Frozen Four semifinal at United Center in Chicago.

College hockey at its finest!



The finish of the first #FrozenFour Semifinal was 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HgUradNRrN — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 7, 2017

Now Iafallo is set to reunite with a couple teammates from that 2016-17 squad that fell one win short of a national championship. Defenseman Neal Pionk of Hermantown is entering his fifth season with the Jets in 2023-24 while center Dominic Toninato — Iafallo’s linemate for four seasons at UMD — just signed a fresh two-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg in the spring.

Hermantown native Dylan Samberg is also part of the Jets’ blue line, though he came to UMD a year after Iafallo graduated. Another former Iafallo teammate at UMD, forward Karson Kuhlman, played half of the 2022-23 season in Winnipeg, but will be a free agent on July 1.

All of those familiar faces in Winnipeg should help Iafallo with finding a new hobby. Iafallo took up surfing while living in California, something that will be tough to do on the prairies of Manitoba.

Iafallo signed a four-year, $16-million contract extension with the Kings in 2021 that runs through the 2024-25 season.