Kuhlman heading east to Islanders organization

Another UMD alum, Dylan Samberg of Hermantown, signed a two-year extension with the Winnipeg Jets organization.

Hockey players in suits walk a red carpet and greet fans
Karson Kuhlman of Minnesota Duluth leads the men's hockey team down the red carpet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in 2019 before the Frozen Four national semifinal game.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 5:58 PM

DULUTH — After spending the 2022-23 season in two Western Conference locations, Minnesota Duluth men's hockey alum Karson Kuhlman may find the venues closer together in 2023-24.

The Esko native agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the New York Islanders on Wednesday. According to the New York Post, Kuhlman's deal will pay him $775,000 for the year at the NHL level with a guaranteed minimum of $350,000.

Kuhlman is expected to provide depth at the center position and may float between Long Island and the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport (Conn.) Islanders.

The 5-foot-10 center and captain of UMD's 2018 Frozen Four national championship team has moved between NHL teams mid-season in each of the last two years. In January 2022, he was waived by the Boston Bruins and picked up by the Seattle Kraken, while in December 2022 Kuhlman was waived by the Kraken and signed by the Winnipeg Jets. Since debuting in the league as an undrafted free agent on Feb. 14, 2019, Kuhlman has played in 147 NHL games over the last five seasons.

Minnesota Duluth's Dylan Samberg answers questions during a news conference before the NCAA title game earlier this month at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Minnesota Duluth's Dylan Samberg answers questions during a news conference before the NCAA title game in 2019 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

  • Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg re-signed for two more seasons with the club, it was announced on Wednesday.
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD alum Soucy stays in Pacific Northwest with Canucks
The defenseman was one of four players with UMD ties to agree to free-agent deals on Saturday, three of them with new clubs.
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports

The Hermantown native was a restricted free agent. His two-year, one-way deal includes an average annual NHL value of $1.4 million.

Samberg played in 63 games for Winnipeg last season and recorded two goals and six assists.

  • Noah Cates has elected to go to salary arbitration with the Philadelphia Flyers, it was announced on Wednesday by the National Hockey League Players Association.

The UMD alum and restricted free agent from Stillwater, Minnesota was among 22 such players around the league. Arbitration hearings will take place between July 20 and Aug. 4, though players and teams can agree on new contracts before the hearing begins. It was also announced this week that Cates is changing numbers from 49 to 27 for the upcoming season. Cates wore 21 at UMD, a number held in Philadelphia by veteran Scott Laughton.

By Staff reports
