Bulldogs Hockey
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kaiser has been the workhorse of young Bulldogs blue line in first half of 2022-23 season

A 2020 third-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, Kaiser leads the NCHC in average ice time and is key to the Bulldogs' breakouts, ability to defend.

college men play hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (5) skates against Denver forward Carter King (15) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
December 12, 2022 05:30 PM
DULUTH — The NCHC’s leader in average time on ice, Minnesota junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser logged 30-plus minutes both nights last month when the Bulldogs were in Kalamazoo at Western Michigan.

But the night for Kaiser didn’t end when the final horn sounded. Just as he always does before chatting with a reporter or NHL scout, Kaiser retreated down a Lawson Ice Arena hallway for his postgame workout — one that some may say goes the extra mile.

“It’s nothing too crazy … just keeping the body healthy,” Kaiser said. “I enjoy it. I feel good after getting another workout in, getting moving, because you wake up Sunday and don’t feel too great sometimes after a weekend.”

college men play hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (5) skates with the puck against Denver at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Kaiser has been the workhorse of a young Bulldogs team this season, averaging 26:01 minutes of ice time per game this season, with four games already this year in which he’s been on the ice for half the game or more.

A 2020 third-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, Kaiser has averaged 24-plus minutes per game in his three seasons at UMD. Calling him “really good” this season, UMD coach Scott Sandelin said Kaiser has been a player the program has counted on since his first game as a Bulldog at Omaha on Dec. 1, 2020, during the the NCHC Pod.

It’s important to have Kaiser in the lineup because he impacts the Bulldogs' ability to get pucks out of the defensive zone and the team’s overall ability to defend, Sandelin said.

“He's a driven player that wants to get to hopefully the highest level,” Sandelin said. “He's having a good year for us. He's been a pretty much our best defenseman since day one.”

UMD fifth-year senior defenseman Derek Daschke, who transferred to UMD for this season after four years at Miami, went a bit further than his current coach, calling Kaiser “one of the best defensive guys in our league, for sure.”

“It seems like he's never tired, honestly. He can skate all day long,” said Daschke, who is also among the NCHC’s leaders in average ice time at 22:46 per game. “That's something that's really crazy about him. He's a really, really good skater. And he defends really, really well.”

Kaiser said he doesn’t think too much about his ice time on gameday, thanks in part to his preparation during the week leading up to a series. He focuses on sleeping well and eating well, and he’s particular about what muscle groups he focuses on when working out.

This season, Kaiser said he’s also been working with first-year assistant coach Cody Chupp studying game tape to learn and work on the best ways to expend his energy. If there are certain plays he can simplify by making a pass instead of having to skate, he’ll do it.

men's hockey player during game
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Get to know new UMD men's assistant coach Cody Chupp
A junior coach in the USHL for eight seasons, Cody Chupp developed an admiration for how the Bulldogs recruited. Now he's part of the coaching staff, hoping to continue the legacy.
Listen Now

“A lot goes into the week, that I think about at least, to get ready for the weekend, so during the weekend when you are playing, your body feels good and you don't really have to think about it,” said Kaiser, 20, who has two goals and three assists in 16 games this season for UMD.

A softer-spoken player, Sandelin said the one area Kaiser has taken a leap since his freshman year is as a leader on the team. He’s a much more vocal player on the ice in practice and on the bench in games, Sandelin said.

Teammates are now turning to Kaiser for advice as well, such as sophomore defenseman Owen Gallatin. Along with Daschke and Kaiser, Gallatin has also been one of the NCHC’s leaders in average ice time this season at 22:18 going into the holiday break.

Asked earlier this season how he prepares to play 24-26 minutes a game when called upon, Gallatin said the best advice he’s gotten has come from Kaiser.

“Sometimes you need to focus more on the defensive side and just play shift by shift,” said Gallatin. “Don't be pushing too hard for offense all the time. Just pick your spots properly.”

college men play hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (5) talks with NCHC referee Mike Sheehan at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Bulldogs at the break

With final exams happening this week at UMD and then Christmas the following weekend, the Bulldogs are off until a New Year’s Eve exhibition against St. Thomas at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at Amsoil Arena. UMD has a nonconference home-and-home series against Bemidji State on Jan. 6 in Bemidji and Jan. 7 in Duluth before resuming NCHC play with back-to-back road trips to Omaha and North Dakota in the middle of January.

The series with the Beavers is UMD’s last nonconference series of the season after going 4-4 outside the league in October. UMD is tied with Western Michigan for fifth in the NCHC after 10 games.

At 8-10 overall and 4-6 in the NCHC, the Bulldogs are below the .500 mark both overall and in league play for the first time since 2017-18, when they were 8-9-2 overall and 3-7 in the league at Christmas. That 2017-18 team that went on to win the national championship also featured 10 freshmen, just as this year’s team.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
