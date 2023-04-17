Hughes wins gold in debut with U.S. as four Bulldogs medal at Women's World Championship

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth senior co-captain Gabbie Hughes’ debut with the U.S. Women’s National Team this month at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship included a goal, an assist and a gold medal as the United States topped Canada 6-3 on Sunday in the final in Brampton, Ontario.

Hughes, who also won the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award while she was with Team USA, was one of four current and former Bulldogs to medal at the 2023 Women’s World Championship. Former UMD defenseman Jocelyne Larocque took home silver with Canada, whose streak of thre straight major tournament wins (2021 Worlds, 2022 Olympics, 2022 Worlds) was snapped.

USA players sing their national anthem after winning the gold medal match over Canada at the Women's World Championship at CAA Center on Sunday, April 16 in Brampton, Ontario. Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Bulldogs fifth-year senior goaltender Blanka Skodova and former forward Katerina Mrazova won bronze with Czechia after beating Switzerland and former Bulldogs forward Lara Stalder, 3-2, in the bronze medal match.

Stalder led all Bulldogs in scoring in the tournament with four goals and seven assists. Mrazova had two goals and two assists while junior defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith had a goal and two assists.

UMD fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg was named to the tournament’s all-star team after posting a .924 save percentage and 2.58 goals against average in five games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, eight Bulldogs competed at this year’s World Championship.

Skaters (Goals-Assists—Point)

Lara Stalder, Switzerland 4-7—11

Katerina Mrazova, Czechia 2-2—4

Nina Jobst-Smith, Germany 1-2—3

Jocelyne Larocque, Canada 0-3—3

Gabbie Hughes, United States 1-1—2

Maria Delarbre, Germany 0-1-1

Goaltenders (Save percentage / goals against average)

Blanka Skodova, Czechia .881 / 3.22

Emma Soderberg, Sweden .924 / 2.58