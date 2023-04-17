99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Bulldogs Hockey

Hughes wins gold in debut with U.S. as four Bulldogs medal at Women's World Championship

Gabbie Hughes and the United States beat Canada in the final in Brampton, Ontario, on Sunday. The outgoing Bulldogs co-captain finished the tournament with a goal and an assist.

Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey
USA forward Gabrielle Hughes (36) battles for position with Czechia defender Daniela Pejsova (4) in the second period of a semifinal at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship at CAA Center on Saturday, April 15 in Brampton, Ontario.
Dan Hamilton / USA Today Sports
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Today at 11:02 AM

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth senior co-captain Gabbie Hughes’ debut with the U.S. Women’s National Team this month at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship included a goal, an assist and a gold medal as the United States topped Canada 6-3 on Sunday in the final in Brampton, Ontario.

Hughes, who also won the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award while she was with Team USA, was one of four current and former Bulldogs to medal at the 2023 Women’s World Championship. Former UMD defenseman Jocelyne Larocque took home silver with Canada, whose streak of thre straight major tournament wins (2021 Worlds, 2022 Olympics, 2022 Worlds) was snapped.

Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey
USA players sing their national anthem after winning the gold medal match over Canada at the Women's World Championship at CAA Center on Sunday, April 16 in Brampton, Ontario.
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Bulldogs fifth-year senior goaltender Blanka Skodova and former forward Katerina Mrazova won bronze with Czechia after beating Switzerland and former Bulldogs forward Lara Stalder, 3-2, in the bronze medal match.

Stalder led all Bulldogs in scoring in the tournament with four goals and seven assists. Mrazova had two goals and two assists while junior defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith had a goal and two assists.

UMD fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg was named to the tournament’s all-star team after posting a .924 save percentage and 2.58 goals against average in five games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, eight Bulldogs competed at this year’s World Championship.

Skaters (Goals-Assists—Point)
Lara Stalder, Switzerland 4-7—11
Katerina Mrazova, Czechia 2-2—4
Nina Jobst-Smith, Germany 1-2—3
Jocelyne Larocque, Canada 0-3—3
Gabbie Hughes, United States 1-1—2
Maria Delarbre, Germany 0-1-1
Goaltenders (Save percentage / goals against average)
Blanka Skodova, Czechia .881 / 3.22
Emma Soderberg, Sweden .924 / 2.58

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: Tappe, UWS baseball blank Cougars
April 15, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs finish off 4-0 softball weekend with wins over Upper Iowa
April 15, 2023 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
college women play softball outdoors
College
UMD softball celebrates homecoming with two wins
April 14, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bryan Russell_Duluth Security Needs
Business
Duluth man starts business to address community crime
April 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Man holds head of musk ox: brown fur and large, curled horns
Business
Northlandia: From fur to fins, common to bizarre, Tony's Trading Post wants your taxidermy
April 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Liz Axberg, the Community Outreach Coordinator VISTA for the Duluth Art Institute, looks over one of the panels painted by Lincoln Park students
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating Earth Day in Twin Ports, Iron Range
April 17, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Ice and debris traveling in a river
Weather
Duluth 0.3 inches shy of winter snow record; heavy snow continues along South Shore
April 17, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  John Myers