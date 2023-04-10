How did the Bulldogs who hit the transfer portal last offseason fare in 2022-23?

DULUTH — Last offseason, 10 Bulldogs — five each from the Minnesota Duluth women’s and men’s programs — transferred to new programs for the 2022-23 season. All 10 of the former Bulldogs who entered the NCAA transfer portal found new homes.

Here’s a look at how those former Bulldogs fared with their new programs in 2022-23.

Women

Minnesota defenseman Lizi Norton (28) passes the puck past Lacey Eden (6) of Wisconsin during the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena March 3 in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Lizi Norton, Minnesota

Norton, a fifth-year senior defenseman for the Gophers, left the Bulldogs unexpectedly after four seasons. She posted six goals and 25 assists in 126 career games at UMD. Norton finished with two goals and 12 assists in 38 games at Minnesota, which won the WCHA Final Faceoff before getting upset by Wisconsin in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals back at Amsoil Arena. Norton had a goal and assist in five games against UMD, ousting her former team from the NCAA tournament in a regional final at Ridder Arena.

Kassy Betinol of China in action with Aneta Tejralova of Czech Republic during the 2022 Olympics at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, China on Feb. 3, 2022. JONATHAN ERNST / File / REUTERS

Kas Betinol, Colgate

A junior forward, Betinol had her best collegiate season yet in 2022-23 with eight goals and seven assists in 40 games for Colgate, which won the ECAC postseason title before getting upset at home in an NCAA regional final by eventual national champion Wisconsin. Betinol played two seasons for UMD from 2019-21 — tallying three goals and four assists in 55 games — before taking a season off in 2021-22 to centralize with China for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Minnesota Duluth forward Clara Van Wieren (25) shoots the puck against St. Cloud State goaltender JoJo Chobak (29) during the first round of the WCHA playoffs at Amsoil Arena on Feb. 25 in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Jojo Chobak, St. Cloud State

Not wanting to split time in net with Swedish Olympian Emma Soderberg in 2022-23 at UMD, Chobak transferred to St. Cloud State … where she split time with Finnish national team goaltender Sanni Ahola. Chobak, a junior, started 17 of 37 games, appearing in 20 total. She finished with a .923 save percentage and 2.46 goals against average with five shutouts. In three starts and a relief appearance against UMD, Chobak posted a .951 save percentage and 1.82 GAA, but went 0-2-1 with a shootout loss. The Huskies went 0-5-1 against UMD in 2022-23, getting swept in a WCHA quarterfinal series at Amsoil Arena.

Minnesota Duluth goaltenders Emma Soderberg (30), Holly Gruber and Jojo Chobak seen at practice on March 17, 2022, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Holly Gruber, Clarkson

A sophomore goaltender for the Golden Knights, Gruber played in one game this season, getting the start on Jan. 7 against Brown, making 16 saves on 17 shots for the win. She appeared in one game in her one season at UMD while backing up Chobak and Soderberg. Like Chobak and the Huskies, Gruber and the Knights had their season dashed by UMD in the postseason, though in an NCAA regional semifinal in Minneapolis.

St. Thomas forward Brieja Parent (23) looks to pass the puck as St. Cloud State sophomore forward Nicole Ness (26) defends during a WCHA game Feb. 6, 2022, in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. Shannon Stieg / File / The Rink Live

Brieja Parent, St. Thomas

In her first full season with the Tommies, Parent finished with four goals and four assists in 36 games. A junior forward, Parent left UMD for St. Thomas midway through the 2021-22 season after playing nine games as a freshman and no games during the fall semester of last season. One of Parent’s four goals came against UMD on Dec. 9 as the Tommies finished seventh in the WCHA.

Men

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Connor Kelley (25) controls the puck against Miami Monte Graham (18) on Jan. 14, 2022, at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Connor Kelley, Providence

A junior defenseman and seventh-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021, Kelley was in and out of the Friars’ lineup all season due to injuries. He finished with no goals and six assists in 21 games this year after posting five goals and 11 assists in 64 games as a Bulldog. The Friars tied for sixth in Hockey East and were ousted in the league quarterfinals.

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Hunter Lellig (8) skates with the puck against North Dakota defenseman Tyler Kleven (25) on Feb. 18, 2022, at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Hunter Lellig, Bowling Green

Lellig had a quiet fifth and final season in the NCAA, scoring no goals and four assists for the Falcons, who finished third in the CCHA, but were upset in the league quarterfinals. Lellig was a regular on the Bulldogs’ blue line over the previous two seasons, posting two goals and 10 assists in 98 games for UMD. He was a member of the NCAA Fargo Regional all-tournament team in 2021 following the five-overtime win over North Dakota.

Jake Rosenbaum (27) of Minnesota Duluth attempts to block a shot from Patrick Cozzi (10) of Colorado College during a game Nov. 22, 2019 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Jake Rosenbaum, American International

Rosenbaum, a fifth-year senior forward, played in 26 games this season for the Yellow Jackets, but failed to pick up a point. He only played three games between Oct. 15-Nov. 20. Rosenbaum played in just 44 games as a Bulldog over four seasons. The California native suited up for 15 games in his final two seasons, tallying two assists. AIC finished second in Atlantic Hockey, but was upset in the league quarterfinals by Holy Cross.

Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Almquist (12) controls the puck behind the net Nov. 20, 2021, at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Ben Almquist, Alaska Anchorage

A junior forward, Almquist had a career-season with the Seawolves, putting up six goals and 14 assists playing in all 28 games. An independent school that last played in 2019-20, the Seawolves went 8-19-1 against NCAA teams. Almquist had three goals and four assists in 42 games over two and a half seasons at UMD.

Minnesota Duluth forward Carter Loney (33) skates against St. Thomas forward Jarrett Lee (29) at Amsoil Arena on Dec. 31 in Duluth. Lee was a Minnesota Duluth player last year prior to transferring to St. Thomas. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Jarrett Lee, St. Thomas

The Hibbing native finished with a goal and 10 assists in 34 games with the Tommies — the third NCAA program he’s played for in five seasons after starting his college career at Northern Michigan. Lee played in just 21 games at UMD over two seasons. Lee is once again teammates with Tanner Laderoute as both signed with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers after their college careers concluded this spring. The Tommies finished seventh in the CCHA and were ousted in the league quarterfinals.