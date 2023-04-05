Hockey Humanitarian Award finalist Gabbie Hughes is just getting started with Sophie's Squad

DULUTH — With her collegiate career behind her, Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior center and co-captain Gabbie Hughes has plenty of options as to what comes next in life.

Her immediate future includes a debut with the U.S. Women’s National Team at the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship this week and next in Brampton, Ontario. After that, she should have plenty of opportunities available to her as a professional hockey player or educator.

Only one thing is truly certain for Hughes at this point in her life, and that’s taking on a larger role with Sophie’s Squad, the Twin Cities-based organization that she and her family helped co-found less than two years ago following the suicide of a friend with the goal of improving the mental health of athletes from youth to college.

Hughes’ work with the organization has landed her among the top five finalists for the Hockey Humanitarian Award the past two seasons, with this year’s winner being announced Friday during the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida.

For Hughes, her work with Sophie’s Squad doesn’t end with Friday’s announcement, though. After helping out when and where she can the past two years, Hughes yearns to do even more now that her days as a full-time student-athlete in Duluth are behind her. She wants her role to grow, as well as the reach of the organization.

“I’m so excited to dive right in and, honestly, do whatever I can,” said Hughes, the native of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, who has been helping Sophie’s Squad with social media and serving as an ambassador in these early years. “I’ve been pretty limited being up here, randomly driving down on a Tuesday, helping out here and there. ‘Gabs, can you post this on social media?’ Doing whatever I can possible. Now to get more hands on and really be available to whoever is needing me to do whatever task, I’m super-excited to take on a bigger role and continue to help wherever I can.”

Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) hugs her dad, Terry, after a ceremonial puck drop for Sophie’s Squad before playing St. Thomas at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Duluth. Terry Hughes is president of Sophie's Squad. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

‘We have to do something'

Sophie’s Squad was founded in the summer of 2021 following the death of 14-year-old Sophie Wieland, a youth hockey player who both Gabby and her father, Terry, coached during the summer.

Sophie took her own life shortly before Terry’s Skate to Excellence summer teams were scheduled to depart for tournaments in Boston, and Sophie’s death not only rocked the Hughes family, but everyone associated with the program.

That included Sonja Olson, who is now the director of programs for Sophie’s Squad and a founding board member. She helps coordinate the Hockey Hits Back events. Her daughter was a teammate of Sophie’s.

Olson described herself as being “shell-shocked” by the news of Sophie’s death, because there were no signs that Sophie had been struggling. As a parent, Olson said she couldn’t stop thinking of the Wieland family and what they were going through.

“Trying to imagine myself being in their shoes was heart wrenching,” Olson said.

While winning hockey games was no longer important, being together was, so the players and parents still went to Boston for the tournaments. It was there — while everyone cried around tables, Olson said — that the idea behind Sophie’s Squad started to form.

“It was us just sitting around saying, ‘We have to do something,’ and we didn't really know what that something was going to be look like,” Olson said.

Matt Lee, the director of marketing for Sophie’s Squad and a founding board member, described the same feeling as Olson upon learning of Sophie’s death. Lee has three kids, who were all teenagers at the time, including a daughter who played with Sophie. The entire family decided it wanted to be active participants in whatever the response to Sophie’s death would be, Lee said.

The initial idea was to use the Skate to Excellence annual golf outing at the end of the season to raise money for mental health awareness, as the group had used the event in the past to raise funds for families in need.

Lee credited Mary Miller, a founding board member and now the vice president of Sophie’s Squad, for coming up with the idea of holding the Hockey Hits Back events to not only raise funds for the inaugural golf event in 2022, but to spread awareness of mental health issues facing young athletes.

Sophie’s Squad did seven Hockey Hits Back events in its first “season” of 2021-22. In Season 2, the organization put on 21 events, in addition to the charity golf tournament and 5K run in September. According to Olson, they’ve already had around 30 teams reach out already for the 2023-24 season.

“You just have to have blind faith that we're helping people, but the fact that we keep getting these calls for, ‘How can I help?’ or ‘How can I put on a program?’ or, ‘How can I get this message to my team?’ — That's what tells me that we're making progress,” Olson said.

More photos to come next week from our behind the scenes tour of Children's Minnesota and the new mental health unit...but safe to say we were all smiles! https://t.co/uS77XiYG6M pic.twitter.com/PIK5r3ujdU — SophiesSquad (@SophiesSquad) November 11, 2022

And while fundraising was the initial focus of Hockey Hits Back, it has now become a secondary part of the events. Some events raise money, some don’t, but what they all have in common is spreading the message, “There’s always hope, there’s always help.”

“The golf event last year was amazing, but it was almost an afterthought compared to everything else throughout the course of the year,” Lee said. “The over 1,000 athletes that we reached at one of our games and all the players that we were able to deliver this message of hope to, it's just been really fun.”

‘A voice for these kids’

Lee said as Sophie’s Squad started hosting its first Hockey Hits Back events in the Twin Cities, he noticed Hughes going out of her way to be part of them, making the 2.5-hour trek down Interstate Highway 35 from Duluth.

Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) and St. Thomas forward Maija Almich (5) take the ceremonial puck drop for Sophie’s Squad at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Hughes then pushed to hold a Hockey Hits Back event during a UMD women’s hockey game in January 2022, which Lee said, “really helped legitimize what we’re doing.” The Bulldogs held a Hockey Hits Back doubleheader with the men’s program in December 2022.

Olson and Lee said where Hughes has made the biggest impact the past two years with Sophie’s Squad is being there at events to talk with young hockey players, whether it’s on a Tuesday — the Bulldogs' off day — or at the Let’s Play Hockey Expo during the boys state high school hockey tournament, where Hughes has stopped by on the off day between UMD’s NCAA regional semifinal and final at Ridder Arena.

Sophie’s squad ambassador and hockey humanitarian finalist Gabbie Hughes was able to make it to the expo to join the Squad in spreading mental health awareness! pic.twitter.com/di6O8clY6b — SophiesSquad (@SophiesSquad) March 11, 2023

Hughes puts a face to mental health that kids can relate to, and makes the issue more approachable, Olson said.

“She's so composed. She's a voice for these kids that they look up to,” Olson said. “She's an extremely accomplished player, and she's been so open about her journey and about just saying, ‘I'm not together all the time. I need help.’

“She comes to as many events as she can, and it's buzzing. All the kids are swarming around her, and they want to talk to her. They want a picture with her. And, she's not afraid to share her message. That's been her biggest impact, is not only just to see her passion about it — she talks about it every every time she can — but also just how she engages with the athletes when she is present.”

And even when Hughes can’t be there in person, she finds a way to share her story and interact with teams via video messages — an initiative Lee credited Hughes for starting this season. Sophie’s Squad wants to inject more content into its Hockey Hits Back events, and Hughes’ videos have made a big impact, Lee said.

“We talk about, if you're going to be part of Sophie’s Squad, you are taking on the responsibility, or the mission, to just check in on your teammates and check in on your friends and see how they're doing, look for those signs of somebody who might be struggling. Gabbie shares that message,” Lee said. “We say, ‘There's always hope and there's always help.’ She shares that message with the teams via video chat if she can't be there live in person. That was really a great way for her to be able to connect, even when she can't be there.”

What is next?

At the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four last month at Amsoil Arena, Hughes was unsure where her professional hockey career was going to take her next season.

She could play in the growing Premier Hockey Federation — where the salary cap in 2023-24 is doubling from $750,000 to $1.5 million per team — or with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association — which is rumored to be launching a new league — or explore options in Europe.

Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) and forward Gabbie Hughes (17) help clear teddy bears from the ice at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Duluth. Minnesota Duluth hockey sponsored a teddy bear toss where fans threw bears and stuffed animals on the ice after the first goal of the game. The bears were collected and donated to a local charity. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Hughes, who will leave UMD with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education, also has a passion for teaching. But like her professional hockey career, she didn’t have any specific plans for that chapter of her life.

Where Hughes does have specific plans in mind is with Sophie’s Squad. One thing Hughes is working on that Lee said he is excited about is expanding the ambassador program with Sophie’s older sister, Rachel Wieland, a sophomore this season on the Gustavus Adolphus team that won the NCAA Division III national championship.

“It'd be really great to see players from other teams take on a similar role to what Gabbie has done and lead in their own way at their school,” Lee said.

For Hughes, expanding the ambassador program would be a step toward a long-term goal of expanding Sophie’s Squad beyond Minnesota. Thanks to the attention brought on the organization by Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation the past two seasons, Hughes has been contacted by hockey players from out east who would like to get involved in helping end the stigma surrounding mental health.

Hughes wants student-athletes to not only feel comfortable seeking help like she did as a freshman when she arrived on the UMD campus back in the fall of 2018 from Centennial High School, but also to feel confident that they can go out achieve their dreams, whatever they may be.

“That’s a big goal of mine, is to inspire the next generation, or whoever is coming up after, to let them know that you can manage and juggle all of this stuff,” Hughes said. “With school and hockey, it seems overwhelming, but you can do it, and you can do stuff on top of that. Whatever you want to put your mind to and whatever you’re passionate about, don’t be afraid to go for that and make it work. It will and it will all pan out.”

