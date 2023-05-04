Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Bulldogs Hockey

Hermantown's Samberg, Hibbing's Perunovich named to U.S. roster for World Championship

Dylan Samberg and Scott Perunovich, a pair of Northland natives who helped Minnesota Duluth win back-to-back NCAA titles, will play for the U.S. at the 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship.

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild
Winnipeg Jets defense Dylan Samberg (54) gets into position against the Minnesota Wild during the third period on April 11 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Nick Wosika / File / USA Today Sports
By Staff reports
Today at 4:09 PM

DULUTH — A pair of Northland natives and back-to-back national champion defensemen from Minnesota Duluth, Dylan Samberg of Hermantown and Scott Perunovich of Hibbing, will represent the United States at the upcoming 2023 IIHF Men’s World Championship this month in Finland and Latvia.

Of the 22 players named to the Team USA roster on Thursday, Samberg and Perunovich are among the 13 players to have never played in the Men’s World Championship or the Olympics, though both have played for the U.S. in the World Junior Championship.

Samberg, 24, is coming off his first full NHL season with the Winnipeg Jets. He posted two goals and six assists in 63 games to help get the Jets to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Winnipeg was ousted in five games in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) tries to screen St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) with defenseman Scott Perunovich (48) defending in Game 5 of the first round of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 10, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Matt Blewett / File / USA TODAY Sports

Perunovich, 24, has battled injuries since winning the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as a Bulldog in 2019-20. A St. Louis Blues prospect who played 26 NHL games a year ago, all 22 of his games this season came in the American Hockey League with the Springfield Thunderbirds, recording two goals and 18 assists.

Samberg and Perunovich played three seasons together at UMD from 2016-2020, winning back-to-back NCAA titles in 2018 and 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic robbed them of a shot at a third consecutive title in 2020 when the season was shut down early.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:

Both have played together on a U.S. men’s national team, as well, helping the Americans take bronze at the 2018 World Junior Championship. Samberg — who led Hermantown to back-to-back Class A state high school championships in 2016 and 2017 — picked up a silver medal at the 2019 World Juniors.

The 2023 IIHF Men’s World Championship runs May 12-28 with the U.S. opening up against Finland at 8:20 a.m. CDT in Tampere, Finland. The U.S. begins training in Munich, Germany on Saturday, May 6, and plays a pre-tournament game against the Germans on Tuesday, May 9.

The U.S. has finished in the top four six of the last nine years, earning four bronze medals in that span (2013, 2015, 2018, 2021).

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) in action during a first-round playoff game against the Dallas Stars on April 17, 2023, in Dallas.
Pro
Wild star Matt Boldy knows he must change parts of his game
May 04, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-BANHAM-JOINS-U-WOMENS-BASKETBALL-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Rachel Banham is confident, comfortable entering fourth season with Lynx
May 04, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
farmersaints050623.jpg
Pro
John Shipley: After traumatic beanball, Twins’ Kyle Farmer gets back in the box
May 04, 2023 01:25 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Wisconsin opening day walleye
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Survey says: These are the best fishing lakes in Northwestern Wisconsin
April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Youth battle with plasma blades at martial arts studio
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth 'sci-fi battle' class leaves saber warriors aglow
May 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
DSC_0798.JPG
Minnesota
Purple signs to mark memorial highway for Prince in Minnesota
May 04, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
12feb09_248.jpeg
Local
DNR recommends Nashwauk leases go to Cleveland-Cliffs; ore will extend life of Hibbing Taconite
May 04, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien