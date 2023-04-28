Heritage Center is important to Francisco, because it's important to his community

DULUTH — Growing up playing high school hockey for Duluth Denfeld, Pat Francisco remembers going into opposing rinks across Northern Minnesota and the Iron Range and feeling intimated by the barns that the Golden Bears, Bluejackets and Rams called home.

When it came time for those same teams to visit Duluth, the feeling was not mutual.

“I used to go off and play games at Eveleth and Hibbing and Roseau and I would see these great players up on the wall from their community and it was very, very intimidating to go up there and see all of that history,” Francisco said. “When we played in Duluth, there was nothing. You couldn’t find anything.”

That’s not the case anymore for Duluth’s youth and high school teams thanks to the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center, which opened in 2008. More than just a home for the Hunters, Duluth East Greyhounds, Duluth Northern Stars and Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, Heritage Center is a celebration of hockey in the city of Duluth.

Bruce McLeod (left) and Pat Francisco, who were Minnesota Duluth hockey teammates of the late Keith "Huffer" Christiansen, record a video tribute for the Christiansen family at his memorial service in November 2018 at the DECC Harbor Side Ballroom. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Francisco — a standout hockey and football player at Denfeld, and later a linemate of Bruce McLeod and Keith “Huffer” Christiansen on the University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team in the 1960s — helped spearhead the creation of Heritage Center. It gave Duluth’s high school teams at Denfeld, East and Central a place they could finally celebrate as their own after decades of being guests elsewhere around town.

“We never had a home for Duluth’s high school teams, and they never had a place to call home,” said Francisco, a financial planner who has also coached high school and Bulldogs hockey in Duluth. “And so you can imagine, every time we went anywhere, or our teams went anywhere, we would go into somebody else's rink that was their home. We didn't have any of that.

“People just assumed Duluth did not have hockey history. As you go through Heritage Center now, you know that Duluth has a wonderful history of its own. That’s been pretty cool.”

Francisco is one of five inductees that will be enshrined into the DECC Athletic Hall of Fame on May 4. Playing alongside Christiansen and McLeod on the Bulldogs’ top line, Francisco posted 69 goals and 64 assists in 105 games from 1963-67, putting him 14th all time at UMD in points per game (1.27).

The Bulldogs men’s hockey program has an award named after Francisco, though it’s not for scoring. It’s for “Outstanding Community Service,” which is fitting, because giving back to the community is something that is more than just a passion for Francisco. It’s an obligation. It’s his calling.

“When my community and friends come to me and say, ‘Hey, what do you think? Can we do this?’ … It gets my energy going because I like the team experience. I like the community experience,” Francisco said. “You look around and you see something that can be better. So you talk to your friends and neighbors. What do you think? Yeah, I think we can make this better. Well, let's get going and you do it.”

That was the case after a propane tank on a Zamboni exploded inside Peterson Arena in December of 2004, burning down the West Duluth ice rink. It left every team in the city, from the all the youth teams in DAHA to the high school teams, scrambling to find ice time.

The Essentia Duluth Heritage Center in May 2018. Steve Kuchera / File / News Tribune

Instead of just replacing Peterson Arena and its single sheet of indoor ice, Francisco and others in the Duluth hockey community envisioned a new facility that could provide homes for both DAHA and the high schools. They envisioned a place that not only gave kids an opportunity to be great athletes, but great citizens.

Francisco considered himself part of the project’s coaching staff, along with Dick Loraas and Jerry DeMeo. Together, they were able to recruit some key players for their team, like Alex Giuliani, who gave them a sizable portion of the Clyde Iron Works site in Lincoln Park.

Like any other coaching staff, Francisco said he, Loraas and DeMeo had to imagine, strategize, get creative with their game plan. They had to motivate their team, and get everyone to put aside their differences and individual interests for the common good.

“We had to play like a team, in spite of any differences that we may have,” said Francisco, who worked with a variety of public and private entities like the city, school district, businesses, banks, nonprofits and philanthropists. “Well, that's what the Duluth community did with this project. We played as a team. People that were odd bedfellows worked together — East Enders, West Enders, public, private sector, conservatives, liberals, Republicans, Democrats, it doesn't matter. We built that (dang) place and we played like a team.”

Francisco said coaching is “where my soul is” and that comes from those he admired growing up. He aspired to be like his coaches — having played for Dick Northey at Denfeld and Ralph Romano at UMD — teachers and the helpers around him in the community, he said.

That included his father, Tony, a Steelworker in West Duluth who Francisco said knew nothing about hockey. But Tony Francisco was there volunteering to flood the rinks and even coach his son.

“My dad, he didn’t know about coaching,” Pat Francisco said. “But he rolled up his sleeves, he got involved, he gave back. He wasn’t deterred. He probably gave me that gift.”

Heritage Center includes two ice rinks — the 1,300-seat Sill Arena that has ice all year and the 800-seat Seitz Arena, which has artificial turf April through mid-September. In between the arenas is the former Clyde Iron building, now known as Giuliani Hall, which serves as an entrance, community center and home of the Dave Goldberg Family Branch of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.

Eight banners painted by Duluth artist Tim Cortes hang outside the facility with the Heritage Center’s values: hard work, integrity, teamwork, honor, sportsmanship, courage, commitment and dedication.

Pat Francisco discusses the history of the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center with Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes during a lunch on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

The $20-million Heritage Center, which was 75 percent privately funded, has been credited with sparking an economic resurgence in Lincoln Park. The facility itself became debt free following donations of $1 million in 2010 and $1.9 million in 2012 from 1968 Duluth East graduate and Nashville Predators owner Herb Fritch.

Like any good coach, Francisco deflects much of the credit for Heritage Center’s success and instead praises his team. His team is the community that rallied around him growing up in Duluth, and when it came time to build a new home for Duluth hockey,

“My role in this would not have happened if it wasn't for my community,” Francisco said. “If it wasn't for the volunteers down at the little rink I played at, the neighborhood people and teachers and coaches and my community, it wouldn't have happened. That's where I learned some of the lessons that were able to be applied to trying to help get this place built and to lose sight of that is to be blind.”