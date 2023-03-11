Gophers get revenge, deny Bulldogs a home berth at NCAA Frozen Four in Duluth

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Duluth is heading home, but the Bulldogs won’t be playing on their home ice next week at the NCAA Frozen Four in Duluth.

Instead, it will be Bulldogs’ biggest rival coming to Amsoil Arena after No. 2 Minnesota ousted No. 7 UMD from the NCAA tournament via a 3-0 victory in a regional final played Saturday at Ridder Arena.

Minnesota will take on Wisconsin in the national semifinals on Friday at Amsoil Arena while Northeastern will battle the winner of Ohio State and Quinnipiac. Game times are scheduled for 2:30 and 6 p.m. The national championship is next Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Bulldogs, who finish the year 26-10-3, were seeking their third consecutive Frozen Four appearance and hoping to be the first team since Minnesota in 2015 to play at home in the national semifinals and final. Only six teams have ever played at home in the Frozen Four. UMD has done it twice, in 2003 and 2008, while Minnesota has done it four times (2015, 2013, 2010, 2006).

For Minnesota, Saturday was a revenge game after the Bulldogs upset the Gophers a year ago in a regional final at Ridder Arena. Senior defenseman Madeline Wethington, redshirt sophomore Abbey Murphy and fifth-year senior wing Catie Skaja scored for Minnesota.

The Gophers took a 1-0 lead into the third period via an unassisted tally by Wethington midway through the second period. Wethington scored on the rush, beating UMD fifth-year senior Emma Soderberg with a shot that floated over Soderberg, off the crossbar and in.

Minnesota extended its advantage to 2-0 less than three and a half minutes into the third period when Murphy raced into the zone, muscled past UMD senior defenseman Taylor Stewart and beat Soderberg high, again.

Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell challenged both goals — Wethington’s for offside and Murphy because the net was dislodged — but neither was overturned. UMD killed off the delay of game bench minor that resulted from the failed second challenge. It was the only penalty called all afternoon.

The Bulldogs nearly took the initial lead Saturday when fifth-year senior defenseman and co-captain Ashton Bell nearly put the Bulldogs on top first, but the iron wasn’t as kind to her shot, which clanked off the far post and away from danger.

Bell’s chance was one of four shots UMD put on Gophers sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter in the opening five minutes. The Bulldogs then went 13 minutes and 19 seconds without a shot on goal until getting three pucks on Vetter in the final two minutes.

UMD and Minnesota traded blows in the opening period, but Vetter and Soderberg put on a show. Soderberg stopped 11 en route to finishing the game with 27. Vetter made nine saves in the first before finishing with 30 for the shutout.

Minnesota Duluth forward Gabby Krause (18) skates against Minnesota forward Peyton Hemp (15) during the NCAA Regional championship at Ridder Arena on Saturday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Clara Van Wieren (25) skates against Minnesota forward Ella Huber (26) during the NCAA Regional championship at Ridder Arena on Saturday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth fans cheer with signs during the NCAA Regional championship at Ridder Arena on Saturday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota goaltender Skylar Vetter (31) makes a save against Minnesota Duluth during the NCAA Regional championship at Ridder Arena on Saturday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota forward Grace Zumwinkle (12) skates against Minnesota Duluth forward Mary Kate O'Brien (3) during the NCAA Regional championship at Ridder Arena on Saturday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Madison Kaiser (29) of Minnesota skates with the puck against Minnesota Duluth during the NCAA Regional championship at Ridder Arena on Saturday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune