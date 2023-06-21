Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Future Bulldogs Hall of Famer Caroline Ouellette heading to Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023

One of the greatest to ever play at UMD and for Canada will be inducted into both hall of fames in a span of 45 days.

18nov04_007.jpeg
Minnesota Duluth's Caroline Ouellette skates around North Dakota's Sarah Connelly in the second period of a game in October 2004 at DECC Arena in Duluth. Ouellette is part of the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class.
Justin Hayworth / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 3:44 PM

DULUTH — A two-time first-team All-American, two-time Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalist at Minnesota Duluth and four-time Olympic gold medalist with Canada, Caroline Ouellette is heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023.

Ouellette will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, Nov. 13, just 45 days after she is inducted into the UMD Athletic Hall of Fame. Earlier this year, she went into the IIHF Hall of Fame.

Ouellette won national championships as a player and assistant coach for the Bulldogs. She was the Frozen Four’s most valuable player when UMD won the NCAA title in 2003 and she was on staff when the Bulldogs won another national championship in 2008. Her 229 points in 97 career games ranks third all-time at UMD.

11may05_009.jpeg
Caroline Ouellette (5) jumps into the arms of Noemie Marin (10) after scoring a shorthanded goal in the first period against Minnesota State in January 2005 at DECC Arena in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

In addition to four Olympic gold medals, Ouellette has won six IIHF World Championships. The native of Montreal, Quebec made her debut with the Canadian Women’s National Team at the 1998-99 World Championship and won her first Olympic gold medal at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

Ouellette finished with nine goals and 17 assists in 20 Olympic games as Canada won four straight Olympic golds in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014. She has 68 points in 59 games at the IIHF World Championship, where she has also won six silver medals since helping Canada three-peat as world champs from 1999-2001. When she retired from the national team in 2018, Ouellette was third in games played at 220 and is still third in all-time scoring with 242 points via 87 goals and 155 assists.

The first player in Canadian Women’s Hockey League history to reach 300 career points, Ouellette has played professionally in the CWHL, the first iteration of of the National Women’s Hockey League, and with the Minnesota Whitecaps when they were in the Western Women’s Hockey League. She won four Clarkson Cups with the CWHL’s Montreal Stars and Les Canadiennes de Montreal.

Ouellette is currently associate head coach of the Concordia University Stingers women’s hockey team in Montreal, working under her wife, head coach Julie Chu. They led the Stingers to a USports national championship in 2022 and silver in 2023.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
