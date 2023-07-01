Former Bulldogs captains react to shake up of women's pro hockey

DULUTH — Former Minnesota Duluth captains Anna Klein and Sydney Brodt spent the 2022-23 season playing for the Minnesota Whitecaps in the Premier Hockey Federation, and both planned to return to that team and league in 2023-24.

Brodt, the Whitecaps captain, had just signed a two-year extension with the Twin Cities franchise earlier this month and Klein was in the process of renegotiating her original two-year deal that was signed a year ago after the league doubled its salary cap for next season.

Now, both are out of a job and their professional hockey careers hang in the balance following Friday’s announcement that the PHF — which was known as the National Women’s Hockey League from 2015-2021 — had been acquired by a new professional hockey league that is being organized by Billie Jean King, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and others.

The PHF is ceasing operations immediately and the players contracts will be void on July 10. The new league plans to begin play in January 2024.

“It is crazy to think that we've been talking about this for so long,” said Brodt, who was a member of the PWHPA in 2020-21 before playing in Sweden in 2021-22 and the PHF a year ago. “Women's hockey needs one, true, professional league. It's definitely bittersweet because I was very excited for the Whitecaps season next year. Our team was just finishing up coming together and I was really looking forward to that, but at the same time, it's an exciting, exciting time. Once we get over the uncertainty of it, it'll be really, really cool to see what happens going forward.”

Former Bulldogs signed with PHF for 2023-24: Anneke Linser — Metropolitan Riveters

Naomi Rogge — Metropolitan Riveters

Katerina Mrazova — Metropolitan Riveters

Emma Soderberg — Connecticut Whale

Catherine Daoust — Montreal Force

Elizabeth Giguere — Montreal Force

Maggie Flaherty — Minnesota Whitecaps

Sydney Brodt — Minnesota Whitecaps

Sidney Morin — Minnesota Whitecaps

Anna Klein — Minnesota Whitecaps

Ashleigh Brykaliuk — Minnesota Whitecaps

Jessica Healey — Buffalo Beauts Former Bulldogs in PWHPA in 2022-23: Jocelyn Larocque

Brigette Lacquette

Maddie Rooney

Demi Crossman

Iya Gavrilova

The uncertainty for players like Brodt and Klein comes from that fact that very little has been made public or shared with players at the moment about this new professional hockey league.

No teams have been announced. No locations are known. No salary information has been provided. Will players be able to sign anywhere they choose as free agents like in the PHF, or will there be a draft? How long will seasons last, and how many games will they play?

The league doesn’t even have a name yet.

Much of what has been reported comes from anonymous sources, like the new league featuring six teams — the PHF had seven — with 23 players each.

All the new league has revealed six months before it will supposedly drop the puck is it will be led in part by King and supported financially by Mark and Kimbra Walter, who own a controlling stake in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. The Walters also have interests in the NBA’s L.A. Lakers and Chelsea Football Club of the Premier League in England.

The Walters and their new league have acquired all of the PHF’s assets — including the Minnesota Whitecaps — and are negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with the PWHPA, which since the dissolution of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League in 2019 has been boycotting all North American women’s hockey leagues, including the NWHL/PHF.

“I have always believed that professional sports should bring the highest levels of performance and organization, and this new league will have the backing and resources it needs to represent the very best of women’s hockey,” Mark Walter said in an release from the PHF on Friday.

PHF players were called into a town hall-style meeting via Zoom on Thursday evening where they were informed that the league had been acquired and their contracts had been voided.

According to Klein, players are being offered a severance package, and a pool of $1 million is being set aside for players who do not continue their professional hockey careers in the new league, or elsewhere, such as Europe.

Minnesota Duluth forward Anna Klein (19) skates with the puck against Minnesota State forward Kelsey King (20) on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Klein said her professional hockey career could very well be over after one season, making her be eligible for that pool, depending on how things transpire. She is attending pharmacy school at the University of Minnesota while playing professional hockey — the PHF had a 24-game regular season schedule in 2022-23. She has three years of school remaining.

If there isn’t a franchise in Minnesota — something circulating through the rumor mill at the moment — or she would get drafted by a team elsewhere, Klein said she could not quit pharmacy school to continue on in the tumultuous world of women’s professional hockey.

“I am not going to put a hold on my pharmacy school. I need to be in the state of Minnesota. It just would not work out for me. So as of now, it looks not good for me,” said Klein, who helped lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA title game as a senior in 2021-22 via 19 goals and 31 assists while playing alongside Elizabeth Giguere (who signed this offseason with the PHF’s Montreal Force) and Gabbie Hughes.

“It's super sad and it's sad to just have it end randomly,” Klein said of the PHF. “But at the same time, I do think that this will, in the end, benefit women's hockey. Looking at it from that perspective, I think is important.”

Klein reiterated that sentiment a number of times, that the end of the PHF stings, but the future of women’s hockey is exciting. The timing of everything is what has her baffled, she said.

For the past two-plus months, the PHF has been signing new and returning players to one and two-year contracts, some worth over $100,000. The Whitecaps announced two, two-year contracts just this week — Ohio State’s Paetyn Levis on Monday and Natalie Snodgrass on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the new league won’t begin playing until January 2024, with the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship looming in April. The PHF season was slated to begin around October, meaning even those who stand to benefit from the new league will need to find a way to stay afloat until then.

That includes Brodt, who still believes she made the right choice coming to the PHF a year ago.

“At the time I just felt super good about the stability and how we’re going to be financially compensated,” Brodt said of the PHF. “It was a real league, and I felt like I was growing hockey in Minnesota. I just felt that the PHF was the best league to play in last season, and I still believe it was.”