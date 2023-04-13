Former Bulldog Swaney to make NHL debut Thursday with Minnesota Wild in Nashville

DULUTH — Nick Swaney, a two-time NCAA champion at Minnesota Duluth, will make his NHL debut on Thursday with the Minnesota Wild at the Nashville Predators to wrap up the regular season.

Swaney, 25, will be the 17th former Bulldog to play an NHL game this season. He’ll be the eighth member of the 2017-18 national championship team and ninth from the back-to-back championship squad of 2018-19 to play in the NHL.

Nick Swaney and Damien Giroux will make their NHL debuts tonight. Lots of regulars sitting out again. #MNWild — Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) April 13, 2023

Swaney’s debut will allow the 2018-19 Bulldogs — who won the program’s third NCAA title four years ago to the day on April 13, 2019 — to tie the 2016-17 UMD team, which finished as national runners-up, for the number of alumni to have played an NHL game.

A native of Lakeville, Minnesota, Swaney was drafted by the Wild in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He played four seasons at UMD from 2017-2021, helping the Bulldogs win the back-to-back titles as a freshman and sophomore. He and his teammates were denied a chance to three-peat by COVID-19 in 2019-20, but they did get UMD to its fourth-straight Frozen Four in 2020-21.

Swaney is in his second full professional season, having played 108 games the past two seasons with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. Swaney has 16 goals and 12 assists in 46 games this season after posting 16 goals and 22 assists in 62 games as a rookie a year ago.

With a berth in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs already locked up, the Wild are reportedly scratching a number of regulars for Thursday’s game in Nashville, including Kirill Kaprizov, Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon, Matt Boldy, Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Johansson and Sam Steel. Swaney was one of three players the Wild called up from Iowa over the last two days, along with Sammy Walker and Damien Giroux, who is also slated to make his NHL debut Thursday.

Not playing tonight for #mnwild: Kaprizov, Brodin, Spurgeon, Boldy, Zuccarello, Johansson, Steel, injured Eriksson Ek and Sundqvist and suspended Hartman. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 13, 2023

Of the soon-to-be 17 Bulldogs to have played an NHL game in 2022-23, 13 were on NHL rosters Thursday after the Winnipeg Jets called up Duluth native Dominic Toninato, who is among four former Bulldogs — all from the Northland — playing for the Jets. Toninato and two of his Jets teammates — Hermantown's Neal Pionk and Esko's Karson Kuhlman — are also among the six members of the 2017 national runners-up currently in the NHL.

Swaney is one of five members of the 2018 title team and one of four from the 2019 back-to-back champs who are currently in the NHL. There’s also one member from UMD’s first national championship team from 2010-11 still in the NHL: St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.

Former Bulldogs to have played an NHL game this season

Nick Swaney, Minnesota Wild (2017-21)

Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues (2010-11)

Noah Cates, Philadelphia Flyers (2018-22)

Jackson Cates, Philadelphia Flyers (2018-21)

Alex Iafallo, Los Angeles Kings (2013-2017)

Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles Kings (2017-19)

Carson Soucy, Seattle Kraken (2013-17)

Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets (2015-17)

Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets (2017-20)

Karson Kuhlman, Winnipeg Jets/Seattle Kraken (2014-18)

Dominic Toninato, Winnipeg Jets (2013-17)

Alex Stalock, Chicago Blackhawks (2006-09)

Joey Anderson, Chicago Blackhawks/Toronto Maple Leafs (2016-18)

Wyatt Kaiser, Chicago Blackhawks (2020-23)

Cole Koepke, Tampa Bay Lighting (2018-21)

Justin Richards, Columbus Blue Jackets (2017-20)

Riley Tufte, Dallas Stars (2016-19)

Not currently on NHL roster