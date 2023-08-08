Former Bulldog Stalock returns to California, signs with Ducks

DULUTH — Former Minnesota Duluth goaltender Alex Stalock is returning to the West Coast, signing a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks, the franchise announced Monday.

Stalock’s NHL career began in California with the San Jose Sharks, the organization where he spent his first six-plus seasons of professional hockey after going in the fourth round of the 2005 draft.

Since being traded from the Sharks to the Toronto Maple Leafs in February of 2016, the 36-year-old St. Paul native has spent the last seven seasons with the Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, the Sharks again in 2021-22, and last season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Stalock was one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2022-23 after he missed the 2020-21 season and a portion of 2021-22 due to myocarditis, a complication of COVID-19. He went 9-15-2 with two shutouts with the rebuilding Blackhawks, posting a 3.01 goals against average and .908 save percentage.

In 179 career NHL games with the Blackhawks, Sharks and Wild, Stalock is 70-65-20 with 11 shutouts, a 2.70 career GAA and .908 career save percentage. His best season in the NHL came in 2019-20 with the Wild when he won 20 games in 36 starts with four shutouts — all single-season career bests. He posted a 2.67 GAA and .910 save percentage that year.

Stalock played three seasons at UMD from 2006-09. He turned pro after a memorable postseason run with the Bulldogs in the spring of 2009 that included three wins in three days at the 2009 WCHA Final Faceoff to capture the league’s postseason title, the Broadmoor Trophy, followed by a come-from-behind 5-4 overtime win over Princeton in an NCAA regional semifinal in Minneapolis.

Where have the Bulldogs signed this NHL offseason?

New Teams

Alex Stalock — Anaheim Ducks

Karson Kuhlman — New York Islanders

Carson Soucy — Vancouver Canucks

Riley Tufte — Colorado Avalanche

Justin Richards — Buffalo Sabres

Re-Signed

Hunter Shepard — Washington Capitals

Dylan Samberg — Winnipeg Jets

Nick Swaney — Minnesota Wild

Noah Cates — Philadelphia Flyers

Dominic Toninato — Winnipeg Jets

Scott Perunovich — St. Louis Blues

Joey Anderson — Chicago Blackhawks