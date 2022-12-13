Esko's Karson Kuhlman reuniting with former Bulldogs teammates in Winnipeg

Karson Kuhlman, the Esko native and former Minnesota Duluth captain, is on the move again, but this time closer to home.

One day after being placed on waivers by the Seattle Kraken, the 27-year-old Kuhlman was claimed by the Winnipeg Jets off waivers Tuesday. He joins a franchise that already includes three other Northland natives who played alongside Kuhlman as Bulldogs — Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk and Dominic Toninato.

Samberg — a Hermantown native in his first full season on the blue line with the Jets after getting in 15 games last year as a rookie — played with Kuhlman for one season in 2017-18 when the Bulldogs won the first of back-to-back national championships.

Karson Kuhlman scores the first goal of the national championship game and his 13th of the season for Minnesota Duluth - live on ESPN!!!#FrozenFour pic.twitter.com/anY2SL1JLH — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 7, 2018

Pionk — the veteran NHL defenseman from Hermantown who has been with the Jets since 2019 — played two seasons with Kuhlman from 2015-17. Toninato — a forward out of Duluth who was sent down to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL after clearing waivers — played three seasons with Kuhlman from 2014-17. They were all part of the 2016-17 team that lost to Denver in the national championship game in Chicago.

The Jets are Kuhlman’s third NHL team in his five professional seasons. The former standout at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton was signed as a free agent in 2018 by the Bruins after captaining a young Bulldogs squad to the NCAA title at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Kraken claimed Kuhlman off waivers from Boston in January 2022.

Between the Kraken and Bruins, Kuhlman has played 114 NHL games over five seasons with 10 goals and 16 assists in his career. He was part of the Bruins team that made a run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, scoring in Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues, who won the series in seven games.

Bulldogs in the NHL

(As of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13)

Justin Faulk — St. Louis Blues

Scott Perunovich (Hibbing) — St. Louis Blues (injured)

Carson Soucy — Seattle Kraken

Alex Iafallo — Los Angeles Kings

Mikey Anderson — Los Angeles Kings

Karson Kuhlman (Esko) — Winnipeg Jets

Neal Pionk (Hermantown) — Winnipeg Jets

Dylan Samberg (Hermantown) — Winnipeg Jets

Noah Cates — Philadelphia Flyers

Alex Stalock — Chicago Blackhawks

Joey Anderson — Toronto Maple Leafs

Riley Tufte — Dallas Stars

Hunter Shepard (Cohasset) — Washington Capitals

Played in the NHL this season, but currently in AHL: Cole Koepke (Hermantown); Tampa Bay Lightning; Dominic Toninato (Duluth), Winnipeg Jets; Jackson Cates , Philadelphia Flyers.