Denver races past UMD for 6-2 win in series opener

DENVER — Denver, ranked third in the nation and leaders of the NCHC, got two goals from sophomore wing Jack Devine to beat Minnesota Duluth for a third time this season, 6-2 on Friday at Magness Arena.

It was the Pioneers' first regulation victory over UMD after notching a pair of overtime wins in December at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. The Bulldogs and Pioneers conclude their regular season series at 7 p.m. CST Saturday back in Denver.

Devine, freshman wing Jared Wright (on a breakaway out of the penalty box) and junior wing McKade Webster (on an empty net) all piled on goals in the third for Denver, which led 3-2 at the start of the period after getting a pair of goals within 2:33 of each other in the second to erase a 2-1 advantage for the Bulldogs.

Senior wing Luke Loheit put away a rebound 4:30 into the second period, one-timing a puck that came flying off the far post via a shot by sophomore center Dominic James. Loheit was there on the opposite side for his sixth goal of the year.

A one-timer by junior defenseman Mike Benning on Denver’s fourth power play of the game, followed by a breakaway goal by Devine, put the Bulldogs behind for the first time all night.

Late in the second, a lengthy video review after the fact — following no initial call on the hit — led to Denver senior wing Casey Dornbach being assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for a high hit on James, giving UMD a major power play that started in the second and carried over for another 3:18 into the third.

Three weeks ago the Bulldogs were in a similar situation against St. Cloud State in Duluth, on a five-minute power play that began in the second and carried over into the third. UMD scored three times on that advantage — once late in the second and twice more to start the third.

Denver didn’t allow a goal during the major, getting some help on the kill from the Bulldogs after Loheit was called for hooking 34 seconds into the third period.

The Bulldogs also failed to convert on two more advantages in the second half of the the third to finish the night 0-for-4 on the power plays while Denver went 2-for-4.

The Bulldogs took an initial 1-0 lead late in the first period on Saturday, but the Pioneers tied the game 89 seconds later. Both goals came on special teams.

Fifth-year senior Jesse Jacques, who picked up his first collegiate shorthanded goal on Jan. 28 against St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena, got his second shorty Friday in Denver, scoring on a breakaway like he did against the Huskies.

Jacques' goal came during the first of back-to-back high sticking penalties called against UMD 26 seconds apart, resulting in a five-on-three power play. After a pair of clears by UMD, Pioneers freshman center Aidan Thompson finally buried a feed from sophomore defenseman Shai Buium to tie the game 1-1.

UMD was called for four penalties in the opening period — Denver drew one whistle on coincidental minors — and was on the penalty kill for 4:26 of the opening 20 minutes.