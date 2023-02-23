Could this be the final weekend of Bulldogs hockey at Amsoil Arena? 3 takeaways from UMD hockey this week

DULUTH — Is this the final weekend of Bulldogs hockey at Amsoil Arena in 2022-23? It very well could be.

The Minnesota Duluth men host Miami in their final regular season home series at 7 p.m. Friday and 8:30 p.m. Saturday while the UMD women begin postseason play against St. Cloud State in a best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series. Game 1 of the series is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, Game 2 is at 5 p.m. Saturday and, if necessary, Game 3 is at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bulldogs men are still alive for a home NCHC quarterfinal series March 10-12 at Amsoil Arena, but they need some help this weekend to stay in the hunt. UMD is in fifth, 10 points back of fourth-place St. Cloud State. The Huskies, who are at third-place Omaha this weekend, need three points to clinch home ice.

SCSU hosts UMD in two weeks to close out the regular season. The Bulldogs need to pick up at least four points, but likely five or six points, this weekend against the RedHawks to have a shot at overtaking the Huskies in the standings.

The next time the UMD women could be back playing at Amsoil Arena would be March 17-19 for the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four. At No. 7 in the Pairwise rankings, it appears it will be difficult for the Bulldogs to leap to No. 4, even if they win out and claim the WCHA postseason title.

The Bulldogs met with local media Wednesday at Amsoil Arena. Here’s are three takeaways from the interviews, compliments of Bulldogs beat reporter Matt Wellens.

Hughes a small part of Hockey Humanitarian Award

Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) and St. Thomas forward Maija Almich (5) take the ceremonial puck drop for Sophie’s Squad at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Bulldogs fifth-year senior center and co-captain Gabbie Hughes is a top-five finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award for the second straight season. Hughes helped found Sophie’s Squad to advocate for the mental health of athletes from the youth to college levels.

Sophie’s Squad, which works to remove the stigma of seeking help for mental health issues facing young athletes, is less than two years old. She said being a top-five finalist for the award last year provided the nonprofit organization a boost in followers on social media, as well as email signups on its website, sophiessquad.org.

Hughes said the national attention Sophie’s Squad has gained through the Hockey Humanitarian Award as been huge as the organization strives to get its message out beyond just Minnesota.

“I can't really put into words what it means to me, but it means a lot to the board of Sophie’s Squad and the group that we have for the organization,” Hughes said of once again being a finalists. “Being able to put Sophie’s Squad’s name out there on a different platform is huge. It's not just about me and how I feel about it. The board and our organization is super excited to keep spreading that awareness and have our name out there.”

Playing Miami will be weird for Daschke

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Derek Daschke (10) shoots the puck against Denver at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

When Bulldogs fifth-year senior defenseman Derek Daschke squares off against his former team, Miami, on Friday at Amsoil Arena, it will have been 348 days will have passed since his last game as a RedHawk on March 12, 2022, at Denver (a 5-1 loss).

Daschke, a former team captain, played 133 games over four seasons at Miami before graduating and transferring to UMD in the offseason for his fifth season of eligibility from playing during COVID-19.

Daschke said he still has a number of close friends playing at Miami, including his former roommates — senior forwards Jack Olmstead and Joe Cassetti.

“It’ll definitely be weird, playing against some of my really good buddies and some guys I played with for three years there,” Daschke said.

A native of Troy, Michigan, Daschke has two goals and 13 assists this season for UMD, putting him sixth on the team in points and third among defensemen. He leads all Bulldogs in blocked shots with 45 and is second in average time on ice per game at 22:13.

Unfortunately for Daschke, this weekend is UMD’s only series against his former team. Unlike Casey Gilling — who transferred from the RedHawks to play his fifth year at UMD last season — the Bulldogs don’t play in Oxford, Ohio, this season.

Pass on Skyline Chili

KDAL’s Bruce Ciskie calls it “the most polarizing food in all the NCHC.” Those who travel across the league either love it ( Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald ) or despise it ( News Tribune’s Matt Wellens ).

Count Daschke among those who are not a fan of Skyline Chili, a fast food joint that serves Cincinnati chili — a substance that Deadspin in 2013 called, “horrifying diarrhea sludge.”

“The only time I've ever had Skyline Chili is we do a hot dog eating contest. And that was the only time I had ever tried it,” Daschke said. “For me, the fast food chili doesn't doesn't really sit well. To have chili that sits in a giant pot and it gets consumed throughout the day is something that was kind of weird for me. But the people from that area swear by it.”

Daschke said if he was to ask his former teammates to bring any delicacies from Oxford to Duluth this weekend, it would be a bagel from Bagel and Deli Shop .

For more on this weekend’s series, subscribe to the News Tribune’s Bulldog Insider Newsletter. Sign up here for free to have weekly previews delivered to your inbox every Friday morning .