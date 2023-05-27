Coaching lacrosse an opportunity for Bulldogs' Rogge to empower next generation of female athletes

DULUTH — One of the many things Naomi Rogge cherishes about her time with the University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey program is the fact that she got to play for an all-female coaching staff during her six seasons with the Bulldogs.

But Rogge admitted it wasn’t something she always noticed or appreciated until later in her career.

“Now I want it to be more of a normal thing, that girls have women coaches,” Rogge said. “It's just become a lot more important to me.”

That quest is why Rogge has remained in Duluth this spring — with no intention of leaving any time soon — weeks after walking across the stage at Amsoil Arena to receive her Master’s degree in mathematical sciences from UMD. She’s in her first season as head coach of the Duluth Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team — a co-op between Denfeld and East — after previously helping out as an assistant coach in both Duluth and Superior.

Rogge was not only a star hockey player at Eden Prairie High School, but she also excelled in soccer and lacrosse — especially lacrosse. She led the Eagles to three state titles from 2015-17, earning the titles of All-American and Minnesota’s Ms. Lacrosse as a senior. Back in 2017, her coaches at Eden Prairie called her the best lacrosse player Minnesota had ever seen.

“She's insane,” Wolfpack senior captain Bailey Coole said. “She would whoop every single one of us.”

Rogge, 24, has assembled her own all-female coaching staff for the Wolfpack this season made up entirely of UMD student-athletes, all who played high school lacrosse in the Lake Conference in the Twin Cities like Rogge. It includes two UMD hockey teammates, sophomore Hanna Baskin and fifth-year senior Kylie Hanley, as well as redshirt junior Abby Johnson from the Bulldogs’ 2022-23 NCAA Division II national runner-up women’s basketball team.

Minnesota Duluth athletes Abby Johnson (from left), Naomi Rogge, Hanna Baskin and Kylie Hanley are the coaching staff for the Duluth Wolfpack girls lacrosse team during a game against Grand Rapids/Greenway at Public Schools Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Johnson played lacrosse with Rogge at Eden Prairie and was part of the three state title teams. Baskin played lacrosse at Minnetonka and Hanley at Hopkins. Rogge said by taking on the challenge of coaching a high school sports team, she and her staff hope to empower their players. They want to show them anything is possible in and away from sports.

“First of all, I love lacrosse. But, I also think it's so important for girls this age to see what you can become,” Rogge said of becoming a head coach and working with her staff. “It's just so fun to see girls as young as this doing something so special.”

Coole used the word “insane” multiple times to describe what it’s like to play for Rogge and the other Bulldogs student-athletes.

The staff’s knowledge of the game is apparent, as well as their ability to relate to high school athletes, said Coole and her fellow captain, junior Ella Brisbois. Even after a disappointing loss like Tuesday’s to Grand Rapids/Greenway at Denfeld’s Public Schools Stadium, the staff provided encouragement and positive energy.

Head coach Naomi Rogge, from left, talks with her captains, Grace Karakas, Ella Brisbois and Bailey Coole, during a game against Grand Rapids-Greenway at Public Schools Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Everyone looks up to the staff, Coole and Brisbois said.

“They just get it. You have a bad day — they know, they get it, and they always figure out a way to work around it,” Brisbois said. “The relationship that they have with the team is something like no other.

“We consider them royalty. They are famous to us, honestly.”

Rogge said becoming the head coach of a high school sports program has required a number of adjustments in numerous aspects of her life. For one, she’s more organized than ever before.

An assistant coach for the Wolfpack last year under Sarah Hurst, Rogge said she was allowed to take control of tactics — so she’s comfortable with that aspect — but now she’s also handling the administrative side of being a head coach, such as scheduling games and practices. She needs to communicate properly not only with her players, but her staff as well to make sure everyone is in sync.

Head coach Naomi Rogge talks to her team in a timeout during a game against Grand Rapids/Greenway at Public Schools Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

From a competitive standpoint, Rogge said she’s also had to reprogram her brain a bit as high school sports isn’t the same as NCAA Division I hockey.

“We have to learn that we're trying to grow them as players. We're trying to grow them as people,” Rogge said. “We're becoming more older sisters to these girls, more than coaches, but also finding that fine balance. They respect us, too, and we respect them. It's just so fun to see that connection and and to give back to girls.”

Don’t be mistaken, Rogge’s competitiveness hasn’t been turned down too much. She said losses eat her more as a coach than they did as a player, and that she wants to recreate the “dynasty” that her and Johnson had during their high school years at Eden Prairie. But something like that takes a long time. Boys and girls lacrosse at East and Denfeld didn’t become a school-sponsored sport until the 2016 season, when the Eagles won the fourth of their five MSHSL titles.

The Wolfpack girls lacrosse team is 7-7 this year under Rogge after winning its regular season finale by a goal on Thursday at Proctor/Hermantown. Section playoffs begin next week. Duluth has one postseason win in seven seasons.

“We know there's going to be growing pains, we know there's going to be ups and downs with performances,” Rogge said Tuesday following the loss to Grand Rapids/Greenway. “When they're more comfortable in those pressured situations, we know that those results will come, but we got to just teach them and give them the tools before we can expect that stuff.”

Rogge said during Tuesday’s game — with Bulldogs head coach Maura Crowell watching the cold and blustery game from the Public Schools Stadium stands — she found herself using a lot of the same phrases as her coaches at UMD.

Comparing each of her Bulldogs coaches, Rogge described Crowell as empowering and motivational, associate head coach Laura Bellamy (a Denfeld grad) as analytical and assistant coach Laura Schuler as passionate. All three have influenced her coaching style, Rogge said.

“I've tried to take my favorite parts from each of them and try to emulate that … but also be my own self,” Rogge said. “So that's also been fun.”

Head coach Naomi Rogge, right, talks to her team in the locker room after losing a game against Grand Rapids/Greenway at Public Schools Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Rogge, who took a medical redshirt in 2019-20 after missing the entire season to injury and then received an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA for playing during the pandemic in 2020-21, leaves the Bulldogs as the program’s all-time leader in games played at 168.

She is interested in playing professional hockey next season, but that won’t keep her away from the Wolfpack. Rogge said she already told her players she’d be back next season as head coach, even if that means she has to sleep on Baskin’s couch in the spring.

“We're trying to build a dynasty so and that doesn't happen in one year,” said Rogge, who has remained in Duluth year round since arriving as a freshman in the fall of 2017. “I can’t see myself leaving Duluth.”